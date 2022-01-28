RRB NTPC Result Protest 2022 Latest Updates: Ministry of Railways formed Grievance Committee, Postponed CBT-2 Exam & Issued Warning against Unlawful Practices

RRB NTPC Result Protest 2022 Latest Updates: Ministry of Railways has formed Grievance Committee, Postponed CBT-2 Exam & Issued Warning against Unlawful Practices. Railway Recruitment Board released RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Result Region-wise for CBT-1 on 14th & 15 th Jan 2022.

RRB NTPC Result Protest 2022 Latest Updates: Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Shortlisted Candidates Detail for 35281 Vacancies Recruitment under Non-Technical Popular Categories in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways on 15th January 2022. More than 1.25 crore eligible candidates applied & appeared for the exam and over 7 Lakh candidates have been shortlisted for the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2).

Railways formed Grievance Committee & Postponed RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 Exam

Railway Ministry stays examinations of Non-Technical Popular Categories & Level 1 of Railway Recruitment Board in wake of students' protest. A committee has been formed to listen to the candidates who cleared or failed. It will give a report to the Ministry of Railways.

Railway has postponed RRB NTPC CBT-22 Exam and has asked candidates to submit their Grievances to Committee till 16th February 2022. Candidates Can Check the Process to file complaints from the link given below:

Ministry of Railways Issued Warning Against Jab Aspirants who are Protesting Agains RRB NTPC Result

Railway job aspirants found indulging in unlawful activities may face lifetime debarment from obtaining Railway job.

RRB NTPC Result 2022 Protest Update

On 26th Jan 2022, Students protesting against alleged irregularities in a railway exam set a train on fire in Gaya, Bihar

#WATCH | Students protesting against alleged irregularities in a railway exam set a train on fire in Gaya, Bihar earlier today



"Railway tracks were also damaged which are being repaired. Senior officers from Railways have reached the spot," said SSP Aditya Kumar pic.twitter.com/7lVkedvmKm — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

Gaya, Bihar | Aspirants vandalized train over alleged irregularities in Railway exam



CBT 2 exam date was not notified; no update on Railway exam which was notified in 2019...Result is still awaited...We demand cancellation of CBT 2 exam & release of exam result: Protester pic.twitter.com/9eyW8JphYa — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

UP | About 1000 anti-social elements on Jan 25 disguising as students had gathered near Prayag station & allegedly set the railway track on fire. Out of three prime accused- 2 arrested, 1 to be arrested soon. Case lodged against them at Colonelganj PS: Ajay Kumar, SSP Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/VKPqqfDMq2 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 26, 2022

On 25th Jan 2022, Students who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021 protested at Bihar Sharif railway station alleging discrepancies in the results

Nalanda, Bihar: Students who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021 protested at Bihar Sharif railway station alleging discrepancies in the results pic.twitter.com/9w0ajSBAef — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

Bihar: Students protesting against alleged irregularities in Railway Recruitment Board's exam allegedly set a passenger train on fire and pelted stones on police in Arrah



"Videos have been shot and the accused protestors will be arrested after an investigation," says an official pic.twitter.com/NTRydarCJQ — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2022

On 24th Jan 2022, Students who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021 staged a protest against the results at Patna railway station.

Bihar| Students who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021 staged a protest against the results at Patna railway station



RRB NTPC result 2021 for CBT 1 exam released on 15th Jan 2022 for shortlisting candidates for the CBT-2 exam pic.twitter.com/WkAK6jj28m — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

Candidates are showing outrage and discontent over social media over the Railway recruitment Board’s procedure to shortlist candidates for the next round, i.e, CBT-2.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Railways has given clarification over the issue raised by the candidates

IndianRailways declared the results for RRB NTPC CBT-1. Here are some facts on the number of vacancies notified & the number of candidates shortlisted.#RlyNTPCResult pic.twitter.com/dtcnsqE0fG — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 22, 2022

RRB NTPC CBT-1 CEN 01/2019 RESULT 2022 Number of vacancies : 35,281 Graduates are eligible for all vacancies, 10+2 eligible for 10,603 vacancies. Graduates have opted for the 10+2 categories also. Legally we cannot bar any candidate from opting for more than one category of posts. We have selected 20 times the vacancies in each level exactly as per the examination rules and notice.

Below table shows the exact number of shortlisted candidates for each level

Pay Level of 7th CPC Number of notified vacancies Number of candidates shortlisted Times 2 5,663 1,13,301 20.00 3 4,940 98,833 20.00 4 161 3,223 20.01 5 17,393 3,47,676 19.99 6 7,124 1,42,413 19.99 Total 35,281 7,05,446 19.99

Indian Railways has declared the results for the RRB NTPC CBT-1, let’s do a quick fact check, for a better understanding, about the eligibility criteria and selection procedure. #RlyNTPCResult pic.twitter.com/gHAZpoehxB

As per para 13.2 of CEN (Centralized Employment Notification), 01/2019 shortlisting of candidates has been done separately for each level based on options exercised and their educational qualifications. Therefore, for second stage CBT of each level, candidates have been called 20 (twenty) times the community wise vacancies notified against each RRB:

Vacancies and No of Candidates (Level Wise) Qualification Level No. of Vacancies Shortlisted Candidates 10+2 2 5663 113260 3 4940 98800 Graduate 4 161 3220 5 17393 347860 6 7124 142480 Total 35281 705620*

*ln case multiple candidates have obtained same marks at the cut-off all have been called

- Based on merit obtained in second stage CBT candidates will be shortlisted for third stage exam in which 8 times of the vacancy will be called. Barring few categories, where third stage is not applicable.

- The final result will contain unique list of 35281 notified vacancies and no candidate will be appointed against more than one post.

- Candidate who has been shortlisted for high level post cannot be debarred for appearing in second stage CBT of lower level post.