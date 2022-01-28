RRB NTPC Result Protest 2022 Latest Updates: Ministry of Railways formed Grievance Committee, Postponed CBT-2 Exam & Issued Warning against Unlawful Practices

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

RRB NTPC Result Protest 2022 Latest Updates: Ministry of Railways has formed Grievance Committee, Postponed CBT-2 Exam & Issued Warning against Unlawful Practices. Railway Recruitment Board released RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Result Region-wise for CBT-1 on 14th & 15th Jan 2022.

Created On: Jan 28, 2022 10:44 IST
RRB NTPC Result Protest 2022 Latest Updates: Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Shortlisted Candidates Detail for 35281 Vacancies Recruitment under Non-Technical Popular Categories in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways on 15th January 2022. More than 1.25 crore eligible candidates applied & appeared for the exam and over 7 Lakh candidates have been shortlisted for the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2).

Railways formed Grievance Committee & Postponed RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 Exam 

Railway Ministry stays examinations of Non-Technical Popular Categories & Level 1 of Railway Recruitment Board in wake of students' protest. A committee has been formed to listen to the candidates who cleared or failed. It will give a report to the Ministry of Railways.

Railway has postponed RRB NTPC CBT-22 Exam and has asked candidates to submit their Grievances to Committee till 16th February 2022. Candidates Can Check the Process to file complaints from the link given below:

Direct Link to Submit Grievances against RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result

RRB NTPC 2022 CBT-2 Exam Details
Check RRB NTPC CBT-2 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
Check for which posts RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-2 Exam will be held

Ministry of Railways Issued Warning Against Jab Aspirants who are Protesting Agains RRB NTPC Result

Railway job aspirants found indulging in unlawful activities may face lifetime debarment from obtaining Railway job.

RRB NTPC Result 2022 Protest Update

On 26th Jan 2022, Students protesting against alleged irregularities in a railway exam set a train on fire in Gaya, Bihar 

On 25th Jan 2022, Students who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021 protested at Bihar Sharif railway station alleging discrepancies in the results

On 24th Jan 2022, Students who appeared for Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories exam 2021 staged a protest against the results at Patna railway station.

Candidates are showing outrage and discontent over social media over the Railway recruitment Board’s procedure to shortlist candidates for the next round, i.e, CBT-2.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Railways has given clarification over the issue raised by the candidates

RRB NTPC CBT-1 CEN 01/2019 RESULT 2022

Number of vacancies : 35,281

Graduates are eligible for all vacancies, 10+2 eligible for 10,603 vacancies.

Graduates have opted for the 10+2 categories also.

Legally we cannot bar any candidate from opting for more than one category of posts.

We have selected 20 times the vacancies in each level exactly as per the examination rules and notice.

Below table shows the exact number of shortlisted candidates for each level

Pay Level of 7th CPC

Number of notified vacancies

Number of candidates shortlisted

Times

2

5,663

1,13,301

20.00

3

4,940

98,833

20.00

4

161

3,223

20.01

5

17,393

3,47,676

19.99

6

7,124

1,42,413

19.99

Total

35,281

7,05,446

19.99

Indian Railways has declared the results for the RRB NTPC CBT-1, let’s do a quick fact check, for a better understanding, about the eligibility criteria and selection procedure. #RlyNTPCResult pic.twitter.com/gHAZpoehxB

As per para 13.2 of CEN (Centralized Employment Notification), 01/2019 shortlisting of candidates has been done separately for each level based on options exercised and their educational qualifications. Therefore, for second stage CBT of each level, candidates have been called 20 (twenty) times the community wise vacancies notified against each RRB:

Vacancies and No of Candidates (Level Wise)

Qualification

Level

No. of Vacancies

Shortlisted Candidates

10+2

2

5663

113260

3

4940

98800

Graduate

4

161

3220

5

17393

347860

6

7124

142480

Total

 

35281

705620*

*ln case multiple candidates have obtained same marks at the cut-off all have been called

- Based on merit obtained in second stage CBT candidates will be shortlisted for third stage exam in which 8 times of the vacancy will be called. Barring few categories, where third stage is not applicable.

- The final result will contain unique list of 35281 notified vacancies and no candidate will be appointed against more than one post.

- Candidate who has been shortlisted for high level post cannot be debarred for appearing in second stage CBT of lower level post.

