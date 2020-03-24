Sarkari Naukri 2020: 10529 Vacancies Notified in DDA, IOCL, UP Postal Circle, SEBI, BHEL, AP Police & Others

Sarkari Naukri 2020: As you know, the government has lockdown 30 States and UTs as corona cross 470 and asked employees to work from home to maintain social distancing till 31 March 2020.

Keeping in view of the current situation, many government organisations have cancelled the recruitment exams and extended the application registration processes.

Right Now, Around 10529 vacancies are available in various government organisations including Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Assam Police, UP Postal Circle, Punjab Education Board Punjab and others for various posts. This is a huge opportunity for Job Seekers.

Candidates with 10th to Post Graduates have a golden opportunity to apply on these posts. In this article, we are providing a list of the Government Jobs 2020. So, you can apply to the available vacancies in due course. Let’s have a look over the important recruitment notification.

The most important notification is out from DDA. Delhi Development Authority is going to hire candidates for recruitment to the post of Mali, Patwari, Assistant Accounts Officer, Stenographer, Assistant Director, Planning Assistant, Surveyor and Others in Group A, B and C Categories.

The authority had scheduled the online application registration date on 23 March 2020 which is now postponed to 1st April 2020. Willing candidates will be able to apply to the posts by 31 April 2020.

On the other hand, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has extended the recruitment process for Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) Posts till 30 April 2020. The Securities and Exchange Board of India is going to hire candidates for the post of Officer Grade A Assistant Manager in General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Engineering Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream. The selection on these posts will be done on the basis of written test. SEBI Phase 1 2020 is scheduled for 12 April 2020.

Alternatively, Uttar Pradesh Postal Circle is hiring Gramin Dak Sevaks in its various departments. The online application for these posts has been started. Candidates can apply to the posts by 31 April 2020.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Eastern Railway, BHEL are hiring candidates for apprentice posts. Aspirants can apply to the posts by following the recruitment application procedure given in notifications. Candidates can check the hyperlinks given below for their reference.

