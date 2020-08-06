SNAP 2020 Important Dates - Find out SNAP exam date here

Symbiosis International University (SIU) will soon announce the SNAP 2020 exam date and other important dates related to the SNAP exam events such as SNAP registration dates, SNAP admit card release date, SNAP result declaration date etc. As a general trend, the SNAP exam is conducted on the 2nd Sunday of December every year. This year the exam will tentatively be scheduled for 13th December 2020, however the University is yet to announce the final date of the exam for admission to MBA colleges/ institutes affiliated to SIU. The registration for the SNAP test is expected to commence in August 2020. Take a look at all the important dates related to the SNAP exam events here:

SNAP 2020 Important Dates

SIU is responsible for announcing the important exam schedule for the SNAP 2020 MBA entrance exam. The SNAP exam schedule has highlighted all the key exam events and their dates. Candidates can find the important dates below and start their preparation accordingly.

SNAP Exam Events Important Dates (Tentative) SNAP Exam Registration Begins 16th August 2020 SNAP Exam Registration Ends 23rd November 2020 SNAP Exam Admit Card Releases on 2nd December 2020 SNAP Exam Date 13th December 2020 SNAP Exam Result Date 10th January 2021 SNAP Cutoffs 3rd Week of January 2021 SNAP GD / PI / WAT Rounds 1st Week of February 2021 SNAP Final Merit List for MBA Admissions 4th Week of February 2021

Candidates should keep a track of the SNAP 2020 exam schedule because the exam is conducted once a year and missing out on a single event can cost you an year. SNAP exam is a gateway to 15 prestigious B-schools affiliated to SIU that offer MBA specialization in niche domains.

SNAP 2020 Schedule: Key Exam Events

Along with the important dates and SNAP 2020 exam schedule, it is also important for the candidates to know the key exam events that will take place as part of the MBA entrance exam. Exam dates help candidates prepare a dedicated timeline to study for the targeted exam. Here are SNAP 2020 important events:

SNAP Registration Process

SNAP registration window is expected to commence from 16th August 2020 and might continue for almost four months, concluding on 23 November 2020. The SNAP Registration process will be an online process where candidates are supposed to visit the official website i.e. snaptest.org. The SNAP online registration process will involve the following steps:

Registering on the official website Completing the SNAP Application Form Uploading scanned copies of documents, passport size photograph and signature Payment of SNAP Exam/Application Fee

Candidates are requested to cross-check the eligibility criteria for SNAP MBA entrance exam before applying for the SNAP exam. After the completion of the SNAP exam registration, candidates who have successfully completed the application process will be provided a Login ID and Password.

SNAP Admit Card

Those candidates who have successfully completed the online SNAP exam registration will be issued SNAP Admit Card. The SNAP admit card is a mandatory document that is to be produced by the test-takers at the exam centre. The SNAP admit card will tentatively be available from 2nd December on the official website till the D-day.. Candidates will be able to download SNAP admit card by logging onto their account on the official website i.e. snaptest.org. After downloading the admit card, candidates must check and verify all the details provided on the admit card including personal information, exam details, test centre address, etc.

SNAP Exam Date

The official notification released by the SIU will confirm the SNAP 2020 exam date. As far as the news from the leading education portal is concerned, the SNAP exam is expected to be held on 13th December. Candidates will have to carry their admit card along with a valid admit card to the test centre.

SNAP Result Date

Keeping in line with the annual trend, the SNAP exam result is expected to be declared on 10th January 2021. The final date of the SNAP 2020 exam result will be declared by Symbiosis International University in the official notification. Candidates are requested to bookmark and revisit this page after the completion of the SNAP 2020 exam.

SNAP 2020 – Selection Procedure

After the announcement of SNAP 2020 Exam Result, the 15 participating B-schools will commence the further screening and selection rounds for MBA admissions. The B-schools will announce their own SNAP cutoffs to shortlist candidates for further screening. The further screening rounds conducted for SNAP MBA admissions include Group Discussion, Personal Interview and Written Ability Test. The final merit list for MBA admissions to Symbiosis B-schools will be announced by the respective B-schools in 4th Week of February 2021.

