SRCC GBO Eligibility Criteria 2020 | Know Education Qualification | Age Limit | Common FAQs

The University of Delhi’s college Sri Ram College of Commerce organizes SRCC GBO exam for admission to 2-year full-time Postgraduate level GBO course offered at SRCC campus. SRCC GBO Exam is schedule to be conducted in online mode generally in the month of March every year. Interested candidates seeking admission to the Global Business Operations (GBO) course are advised to read the eligibility guidelines carefully. These guidelines mention who are eligible to apply for the course and can fill the application form. If you fall under the purview of the rules mentioned below, only then apply for the SRCC GBO exam to avoid chances of disqualification at a later stage.

SRCC GBO - Age Limit

No age limit has been defined by SRCC college (DU) for the candidates seeking admission to the undergraduate courses.

SRCC GBO Exam - Education Qualification

Category-wise education qualification requirements are mentioned as under:

General Category aspirants must have passed graduation from a recognized college or university in any discipline with minimum 50% overall percentage in the UG course. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, CW and PwD categories should have scored a minimum of 45% overall percentage in undergraduate degree program. Candidates awaiting result and are currently in the 3rd year of their UG degree program can also apply for the SRCC GBO course.

SRCC GBO - Some Common Eligibility FAQs

Can I apply for SRCC GBO exam?

Yes, if you fulfill the above mentioned eligibility criteria, you can apply for SRCC GBO exam through online mode. Visit the official website to apply for the GBO/BBS/BBE entrance exam.

I am 20 years of age and pursuing 2nd year of B.A. program. Can I apply for the SRCC GBO Exam?

DU has not specified the age limit for the candidates eligible to apply for the exam. Although, if you are currently in 3rd year or have passed your degree program, then you are eligible to apply for SRCC exam.

What is the minimum percentage required in Graduation (UG course) to apply for the SRCC exam?

As mentioned above, SRCC has specified 50% overall percentage for General category and 45% for SC, ST and PWD to apply for the SRCC GBO Exam in your graduation degree course.

How many times can we appear for the SRCC GBO exam in a lifetime?

There is no specific limitation as to how many times a candidate can appear for the SRCC GBO exam. The prestigious institute conducts SRCC GBO exam once in a year and you can make several attempts to crack the exam for admission to DU colleges.

