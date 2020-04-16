SRCC GBO Previous Year Question Papers | Download for free

SRCC GBO Previous Question Papers are available to download for free. Aspirants preparing for SRCC Global Business Operations Entrance Exam (SRCC GBO Entrance Exam) to get admission in Post Graduate Diploma in Global Business Operations can download the previous year paper here. For admission to the two Year (Full-Time) diploma, it is mandatory to appear for the SRCC GBO exam and Previous Year Papers is one of the best ways to prepare for the exam.

In this article, you will find out highlights of SRCC GBO exam pattern, previous year papers, and a brief about how to prepare for the exam. Read on to find out important details about SRCC GBO exam here:

SRCC GBO Exam Pattern – Important Highlights

SRCC Global Business Operations Entrance Exam is a computer-based test which is mandatory for admission to the GBO course. The exam is conducted for the duration of 120 minutes (2 hours) and carries objective-based questions. The SRCC GBO exam comprise of 4 sections:

English comprehension Language Ability Logical Ability Data Interpretation Quantitative Ability

As the marking scheme suggests, for every correct answer, +4 marks will be rewarded and there is a negative marking for -1 mark for every incorrect option being chosen. There are MCQ based questions in the exam with 4 options each.

Download SRCC GBO Previous Papers for Free

Previous year papers are important for preparation because they help the aspirants understand the trend of the exam. SRCC GBO previous year papers are available for free to download and aspirants are advised to go through the question papers carefully. Understand the past trend and prepare for the upcoming exam accordingly. The types of questions, frequently asked topics, and the genres of reading comprehension, every detail matters.

Download the SRCC GBO question paper from the direct link provided below:

SRCC GBO Question Papers – Download for Free

