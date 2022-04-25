SSC 2022 Official Update: 21 Exam held for 1.8 Crore Candidates in FY 2021-22, Commission Chairman

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

SSC 2022 Official Update: Chairman of the Staff Selection Commission has released an important notice announcing the details of the SSC Exam held in the Financial Year (FY) 2021-22 for about 1.8 Crore Candidates. Check Details Here!

Created On: Apr 25, 2022 14:51 IST
SSC 2022 Official Update: The Chairman of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has informed through an official notice that SSC has conducted 21 examination for about 1.80 Crore candidates during the Financial Year (FY) 2021-22. The notification stated that “The schedule of examinations of the Staff Selection Commission was badly affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Activities related to the conduct of examinations, evaluation, Document Verification, etc necessarily require physical attendance and hence most of these activities could not be performed for a considerable period or as per the schedule resulting in delays.”

SSC 2021-2022 Official Exam Details

In spite of the above constraints, during the Financial Year (FY) 2021-22:

The Commission has conducted 21 examinations for about 1.80 Crore candidates.

Includes the biggest examination conducted by the Commission so far i.e. Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 which was conducted from 16th November 2021 to 15th December 2021. About 71.74 lakh applications were received for the said examination.

Declared final results of 7 examinations thereby recommending 28,068 candidates for appointment to various Ministries/ Departments of Government of India. In addition, 1092 candidates were also recommended for appointment through Selection Post Examinations. Hence, a total of 29,160 candidates have been recommended for appointment during the FY 2021-22.

In addition, results of 21 intermediate stages of examinations were declared by the Commission wherein about 6.5 lakh candidates were shortlisted for the next stages of examinations.

Issued Notices of 5 examinations and in response to the said notifications, online applications from about 1.55 Crore candidates have been received.

