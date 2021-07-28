SSC CGL 2021 Latest Update on Skill Test: New Exam Pattern for Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) & Computer Proficiency Test (CPT)

SSC CGL 2021 Latest Update on Skill Test: In this article, we are going to provide you the New Exam Pattern of SSC CGL Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) & Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) including the typing speed, time duration and latest changes announced by SSC.

SSC CGL 2021 Latest Update on Skill Test: SSC will be conducting Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2019 Tier-IV Exam, i.e., Skill Test for the eligible candidates on 15th and 16th September 2021 across the country. This skill Test will comprise of three modules, namely, Data entry Speed Test (DEST), Power Point Presentation/Generation of Slides (MS Power Point), and Spread Sheet (MS Excel). DEST is of qualifying nature and is mainly conducted to check the typing speed of the candidates. SSC CGL Tier-4 Exam comprises a couple of skill tests that are required for certain government posts and document verification procedures like DEST (Data Entry Speed Test) and CPT (Computer Proficiency Test).

New Exam Pattern for SSC CGL Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) 2019 Exam

DEST (Data Entry Speed Test) is conducted for the post of Tax Assistants (Central Excise & Income Tax) at 8,000 (eight thousand) Key Depression per hour on Computer. Below is the new Exam Pattern for SSC CGL Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) Exam:

S. No. SSC CGL Data Entry Speed Test (DEST) Details 1 For Data Entry Speed Test (DEST), a master text passage of about 2000 (two thousand) key depressions will be given. The duration of this test will be 15 minutes. 2 Candidates can only type the equivalent number of words given in the master text passage. 3 A combination of alphanumeric keys followed by space is termed as one "Word", 4 After typing a given number of words in the master text passage the space bar will not allow further typing of additional words. For example, if there are 500 words in the master text passage, candidates can type only 500 words and after that space bar will not allow the candidates to type any additional word, however, the keyboard will allow the candidate to continue typing without using the space bar 5 In case Candidates type additional words/wrong words, thereby exhausting the allowed number of words before completing the master text, then they may use arrow keys/backspace key to correct wrongly typed word(s) or remove additional typed word(s) before proceeding to complete the master text. 6 Candidates may note: - The printout of the typed text will not be taken after the Skill Test (Typing Test/DEST) - Candidates for the English Typing Test/DEST are advised to choose English (United States) as their option. - A demo video for the said Typing Test/DEST has been uploaded on the website of the Commission in the CANDIDATES CORNER for the benefit of the candidates

Note:

1. Orthopedically Handicapped (OH)candidates opting for the post of Tax Assistant in CBDT are exempted for appearing in Skill Test. OH candidates opting for the post of Tax Assistant in CBEC are not exempted from Skill Test.

2. Hearing Handicapped (HH) and Visually Handicapped (VH)candidates are not eligible for exemption from the Skill Test. VH candidates will be allowed an additional compensatory time of 5 minutes in DEST. Only those VH candidates who opt for scribes in the written examination will be provided a passage reader at the time of the Skill Test.

Candidates, who are exempted from this Examination, should refer to the detailed guidelines issued by the respective Regional office website.

New Exam Pattern for SSC CGL Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) 2019 Exam

Another skill test conducted by SSC during CGL Tier-4 is the Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) for the posts - Assistant Section Officer in CSS, MEA & AFHQ, Assistant in Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Assistant (GSI) in the Ministry of Mines, Inspector (Central Excise), Inspector (Preventive Officer) & Inspector (Examiner) in CBIC. This Exam is of qualifying nature. Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) comprises of additional two modules:

S. No. SSC CGL Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) Details 1 (i) Power Point Presentation/Generation of slides (MS Power Point) (ii) Spread Sheet (MS Excel) will be administered on the MS Office platform (Microsoft Office-2007 and higher versions) and the duration of each module will be 15 minutes. 2 These modules will be conducted one after the other 3 A combination of alphanumeric keys followed by space is termed as one "Word", 4 After completion of both the modules, a printout of the candidate's work will be taken. 5 The candidates will have to give the print command and after getting printouts for Power Point presentation and Spread Sheet, they will also write their Roll Number, Name, Exam Date, and Put their signature on each page. 6 Candidates are advised to familiarize themselves with Microsoft Office -2007 and above

Note: For Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates, no exemption has been given by SSC for Computer Proficiency Test (CPT).