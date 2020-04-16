SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper: 27th January 2017 Questions with Answer Keys

SSC CHSL Previous Year Paper 27th January 2017 with Answer Keys: SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-1 Exam got postponed from 20th March 2020 onwards due to COVID-19 Outbreak and was conducted from 17th March 2020 to 19th March 2020 across India. Candidates must practice SSC CHSL Previous Year Papers in online mode to score high marks. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the SSC CHSL 27th January 2017 including all the four sections - English Language, General Intelligence & Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. The answers of all the 100 questions are given below in the SSC CHSL 27th January 2017 Question Paper:

Q: 1 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

Sukhoi : Russia : : Tejas : ?

Options:

1) Pakistan

2) India

3) Iran

4) Israel

Answer: Pakistan

Q: 2 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

? : TV : : DE : HJ

Options:

1) IJ

2) JK

3) GE

4) LI

Answer: GE

Q: 3 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

HJ : NO : : BD : ?

Options:

1) MP

2) IJ

3) HI

4) PQ

Answer: IJ

Q: 4 - Select the related word/letters/number from the given alternatives.

432 : 9 : : 237 : ?

Options:

1) 49

2) 12

3) 23

4) 44

Answer: 49

Q: 5 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) Lotus Temple

2) India Gate

3) Qutub Minar

4) Gateway of India

Answer: Gateway of India

Q: 6 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) NO

2) TV

3) IK

4) KM

Answer: NO

Q: 7 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 3721

2) 8648

3) 9545

4) 3421

Answer: 3421

Q: 8 - Select the odd word/letters/number/number pair from the given alternatives.

Options:

1) 42

2) 24

3) 27

4) 43

Answer: 43

Q: 9 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series. Ounce, Liter, Gallon, ?

Options:

1) Centiliter

2) Kiloliter

3) Deciliter

4) Decaliter

Answer: Decaliter

Q: 10 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

4, 10, 33, 136, ?

Options:

1) 260

2) 675

3) 685

4) 390

Answer: 260

Q: 11 - In the following question, two statements are given each followed by two conclusions I and II. You have to consider the statements to be true even if they seem to be at variance from commonly known facts. You have to decide which of the given conclusions, if any, follows from the given statements.

Statements:

(I) Disney has launched 'Hour of Code' campaign in India for teaching computer programming to school children.

(II) Children watch cartoon for their entertainment and learning.

Conclusion:

(I) Children can connect well through specific cartoon characters.

(II) The mass campaign of learning to school kids can be effective only though making it interesting.

Options:

1) Only conclusion II follows

2) Conclusion I and II both follow

3) Neither I nor II follow

4) Only conclusion I follows

Answer: Conclusion I and II both follow

Q: 12 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

TU, AB, HI, ?

Options:

1) MN

2) OP

3) CD

4) PQ

Answer: MN

Q: 13 - A series is given with one term missing. Choose the correct alternative from the given ones that will complete the series.

RST, XYZ, DEF, ?

Options:

1) KLM

2) GHI

3) JKL

4) IJK

Answer: GHI

Q: 14 - Amarjeet scored 92, 98 and 90 marks in Chemistry, Mathematics and Physics respectively. The maximum marks in each subject are 100. Determine his overall percentage for the three subjects.

Options:

1) 0.9234

2) 0.5956

3) 0.9333

4) 0.8444

Answer: 0.9234

Q: 15 - Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

i. Cooperate

ii. Cultivate

iii. Culmination

iv. Corporate

Options:

1) iv, ii, i, iii

2) ii, i, iii, iv

3) ii, iii, i, iv

4) i, iv, iii, ii

Answer: i, iv, iii, ii

Q: 16 - In a certain code language, "KINGFISHER" is written as "+$@*!$><^?". How is "NEIGH" written in that code language?

Options:

1) ^@$*<

2) @^$<*

3) @$^*<

4) @^$*<

Answer: @^$<*

Q: 17 – In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

H J V I M U 17 ? 43

Options:

1) 18

2) 17

3) 23

4) 22

Answer: 17

Q: 18 - If "*" denotes "added to", "&" denotes "divided by", "@" denotes "multiplied by" and "%" denotes "subtracted from", then

136 & 8 @ 7 % 3 * 7 = ?

Options:

1) 143

2) 123

3) 125

4) 140

Answer: 140

Q: 19 - In the following question, which one set of letters when sequentially placed at the gaps in the given letter series shall complete it?

ef_he_g_e_gh

Options:

1) gfff

2) gfhh

3) gfhf

4) fghg

Answer: gfhf

Q: 20 - Rahul travels 8km towards east, turns right and travels another 6km, and then takes two successive left turns covering 21km and 6km in each turn respectively. Finally, he takes a right turn and travels 8km further. How far is he now from his original position?

Options:

1) 35km

2) 25km

3) 37km

4) 40km

Answer: 25km

Q: 21 - A word is represented by only one set of numbers as given in any one of the alternatives. The sets of numbers given in the alternatives are represented by two classes of alphabets as shown in the given two matrices. The column and rows of Matrix-I are numbered from 0 to 4 and that of Matrix-II are numbered from 5 to 9. A letter from these matrices can be represented first by its row and next by its column, for example, ‘N’ can be represented by 21, 67 etc. and ‘R’ can be represented by 66, 57 etc. similarly, you have to identify the set for the word ‘RAIN’.

Options:

1) 66, 96, 20, 87

2) 79, 58, 44, 21

3) 98, 56, 12, 58

4) 01, 44, 58, 67

Answer: 66, 96, 20, 87

Q: 22 - Ruby, Vishal's sister, has a son Jitendra and a daughter Sakshi. Priya is the sister of Jitendra's mother. How is Sakshi related to Priya?

Options:

1) Mother

2) Granddaughter

3) Sister

4) Niece

Answer: Niece

Q: 23 – If a mirror is placed on the line MN, then which of the answer figures is the right image of the given figure?

Q: 24 - Identify the diagram that best represents the relationship among the given classes.

Cosmetics, Talc, Eyeliner

Options:

Q: 25 – A piece of paper is folded and punched as shown below in the question figures. From the given answer figures, indicate how it will appear when opened.

Q: 26 - Who built the Group of Monuments at Pattadakal?

Options:

1) Chola Kings

2) Pallava Kings

3) Chera Kings

4) Chalukya Kings

Answer: Chalukya Kings

Q: 27 - A. R. Rahman won Oscars for the movie "Slumdog Millionaire" in the category of ...............

Options:

1) Best Sound Mixing

2) Best Original Score

3) Best Picture

4) Best Foreign Language Film

Answer: Best Original Score

Q: 28 - Blood leaving the liver and moving towards the heart has a higher concentration of ...............

Options:

1) Lipids

2) Urea

3) Bile Pigments

4) Carbon dioxide

Answer: Bile Pigments

Q: 29 - Bulb is a modification of which part of a plant?

Options:

1) The root

2) The stem

3) The radicle

4) The fruit

Answer: The stem

Q: 30 - Which of the following carries blood away from the heart to different body parts?

Options:

1) Arteries

2) Nerves

3) Capillaries

4) Veins

Answer: Arteries

Q: 31 - Chemical Formula of Water is.............. .

Options:

1) O2H

2) OH

3) HO

4) H2O

Answer: H2O

Q: 32 - Atomic number of which of the following elements is greater than that of Aluminium?

Options:

1) Phosphorus

2) Neon

3) Magnesium

4) Sodium

Answer: Phosphorus

Q: 33 - Which of these is not a web browser?

Options:

1) Chrome

2) Firefox

3) Safari

4) Linux

Answer: Linux

Q: 34 - Dzongkha is the official Language of.............. .

Options:

1) Indonesia

2) Cambodia

3) Bhutan

4) Myanmar

Answer: Bhutan

Q: 35 - If price of an article decreases from Rs 800 to Rs 700, quantity demanded increases from Q1 units to 70 units. If point elasticity of demand is -1.333 find Q1?

Options:

1) 80 units

2) 90 units

3) 60 units

4) 50 units

Answer: 60 units

Q: 36 - In perfect competition...............

Options:

1) Products can be similar or different

2) Producer can control price by controlling production

3) Demand curve is perfectly elastic

4) All firms make economic profit in the long run

Answer: Demand curve is perfectly elastic

Q: 37 - Amrabad Tiger Reserve is in which state?

Options:

1) Maharashtra

2) Andhra Pradesh

3) Tamil Nadu

4) West Bengal

Answer: Andhra Pradesh

Q: 38 - The series of processes by which nitrogen and its compounds are interconverted in the environment and in living organisms is called.............. .

Options:

1) Absorption of Nitrogen

2) Ammonification

3) Nitrogen Fixation

4) Nitrogen Cycle

Answer: Nitrogen Cycle

Q: 39 - The Speaker of the sixth Lok Sabha who late became the President of India was .............. .

Options:

1) VP Singh

2) Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy

3) V.S Ramadevi

4) Sukumar Sen

Answer: Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy

Q: 40 - Which is the deepest trench (steep depression in ocean) in the world?

Options:

1) Sean trench

2) Mariana trench

3) Arabic trench

4) Cism trench

Answer: Mariana trench

Q: 41 - Ten Degree channel is located between...............

Options:

1) Srinagar and Leh

2) Darjeeling and Gangtok

3) Little Andaman and Car Nicobar

4) Goa and Bangalore

Answer: Little Andaman and Car Nicobar

Q: 42 - The Kalinga war was fought in ...............

Options:

1) 161 BC

2) 261 BC

3) 361 BC

4) 461 BC

Answer: 261 BC

Q: 43 - Tipu Sultan was also known as the Lion of..............

Options:

1) Bangalore

2) Delhi

3) Kochi

4) Mysore

Answer: Mysore

Q: 44 - Who Invented Dishwasher?

Options:

1) Vint Cerf

2) David Chaum

3) Georges Claude

4) Josephine Cochrane

Answer: Josephine Cochrane

Q: 45 - ..............states that the induced e.m.f. is directly proportional to the rate of change of magnetic flux linkage or rate of cutting of magnetic flux linkage.

Options:

1) Lenz's Law

2) Hooke's Law

3) Ohm's Law

4) Faraday's Law

Answer: Faraday's Law

Q: 46 - If the vector sum of torques acting on a system is zero, then the object is in...............

Options:

1) static equilibrium

2) translatory equilibrium

3) linear equilibrium

4) rotational equilibrium

Answer: rotational equilibrium

Q: 47 - The original 1950 Constitution of India is preserved in ..............?

Options:

1) President House

2) Prime Minister House

3) Parliament House

4) Archaeological Survey of India

Answer: Parliament House

Q: 48 - Article 231 of the Indian Constitution "Establishment of a common High Court for two or more States" deals with?

Options:

1) the State Government

2) the directive principles of state policy

3) the Union Government

4) the fundamental rights of the Indian Citizen

Answer: the State Government

Q: 49 - When was the first cricket test match played?

Options:

1) 1677

2) 1777

3) 1877

4) 1977

Answer: 1877

Q: 50 - Who is the author of "Our Impossible Love"?

Options:

1) Preeti Shenoy

2) Ravinder Singh

3) Keshav Aneel

4) Durjoy Datta

Answer: Durjoy Datta

Q: 51 - A student multiplied a number by 6/7 instead of 7/6. What is the percentage error in the calculation?

Options:

1) 36.11 percent

2) 26.53 percent

3) 13.27 percent

4) 18.06 percent

Answer: 26.53 percent

Q: 52 - If 3x + 4(1-x) > 5x -2 > 3x - 4; then the value of x is

Options:

1) 2

2) -2

3) 0

4) -3

Answer: 0

Q: 53 - If cos 135° = x, then the value of x is

Options:

1) -1/√2

2) -√3/2

3) -1/2

4) 2

Answer: -1/√2

Q: 54 - A tent is to be built in the form of a cylinder of radius 7 m surmounted by a cone of the same radius. If the height of the cylindrical part is 8 m and slant height of the conical part is 12 m, how much canvas will be required to build the tent? Allow 20% extra canvas for folding and stitching. (Take π = 22/7)

Options:

1) 1478.4 sq mts

2) 2217.6 sq mts

3) 369.6 sq mts

4) 739.2 sq mts

Answer: 739.2 sq mts

Q: 55 - If 2 shirts are offered free on purchase of 3 shirts priced Rs 600 each, then what will be the effective discount on each shirt?

Options:

1) 30 percent

2) 66.67 percent

3) 40 percent

4) 25 percent

Answer: 40 percent

Q: 56 - A rice trader buys 12 quintals of rice for Rs

1,870. 15% rice is lost in transportation. At what rate should he sell to earn 20% profit?

Options:

1) Rs 110.3 per quintal

2) Rs 187 per quintal

3) Rs 220 per quintal

4) Rs 224 per quintal

Answer: Rs 220 per quintal

Q: 57 - By increasing the price of entry ticket to a fair in the ratio 13:16, the number of visitors to the fair has decreased in the ratio 11:9. In what ratio has the total collection increased or decreased?

Options:

1) decreased in the ratio 144:143

2) increased in the ratio 117:176

3) increased in the ratio 143:144

4) decreased in the ratio 176:117

Answer: increased in the ratio 143:144

Q: 58 - Simplify 486b3x2a4z3/27a3b2z

Options:

1) 18bx2az2

2) 18bx2a2z

3) 36ba2z

4) 36bxa2z

Answer: 18bx2az2

Q: 59 - Reflection of the point (4,-5) in the y-axis is

Options:

1) (4,5)

2) (-4,-5)

3) (4,-5)

4) (-4,5)

Answer: (-4,-5)

Q: 60 - What is the value of 5/9 + 7/8?

Options:

1)103/72

2)97/42

3)12/17

4)15/13

Answer: 103/72

Q: 61 - If √(1 - sin2A) = x, then the value of x is

Options:

1) tanA

2) cosA

3) cosecA

4) secA

Answer: cosA

Q: 62 - What is the equation of the line whose y- intercept is -3 and makes an angle of 45° with the positive x-axis?

Options:

1) x - y = -3

2) x + y = 3

3) x - y = 3

4) x + y = -3

Answer: x - y = 3

Q: 63 - To travel 672 km, an Express train takes 14 hours more than Rajdhani. If however, the speed of the Express train is doubled, it takes 8 hours less than Rajdhani. The speed of Rajdhani is

Options:

1) 30.5 km/hr

2) 14.3 km/hr

3) 38.7 km/hr

4) 22.4 km/hr

Answer: 22.4 km/hr

Q: 64 - Among three numbers, the first is twice the second and thrice the third, If the average of three numbers is 517, then what is the difference between the first and the third number?

Options:

1) 564

2) 759

3) 485

4) 799

Answer: 564

Q: 65 - If the amount received at the end of 2nd and 3rd year at Compound Interest on a certain Principal is Rs

Options:

1) 4 percent

2) 8 percent

3) 16 percent

4) 13 percent

Answer: 8 percent

Q: 66 - What is the value of sinAtanA/(1 - cosA)?

Options:

1) 1 - secA

2) 1 + secA

3) 1 + cotA

4) 1 - cotA

Answer: 1 + secA

Q: 67 - If x + y = 12 and x2 + y2 = 94, then xy is

Options:

1) 25

2) 50

3) 144

4) 238

Answer: 25

Q: 68 - The measures of the four angles of a quadrilateral are in the ratio 1:2:4:5. What is the measure of the biggest angle?

Options:

1) 120°

2) 30°

3) 60°

4) 150°

Answer: 150°

Q: 69 - In which of the following quadrilaterals opposite angles are supplementary?

Options:

1) Rhombus

2) Parallelogram

3) Trapezium

4) Cyclic quadrilateral

Answer: Cyclic quadrilateral

Q: 70 - Mahanath works 2 times as fast as Sahay. If Sahay can complete a job alone in 21 days, then in how many days can they together finish the job?

Options:

1) 7 days

2) 6 days

3) 5 days

4) 2 days

Answer: 7 days

Q: 71 - The sum of the digits of a 2-digit number is 11. If we add 45 to the number, the new number obtained is a number formed by interchange of the digits. What is the number?

Options:

1) 83

2) 38

3) 64

4) 46

Answer: 38

Q: 72 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Boys Girls Medical 40 75 Engineering 40 30

What percent students who chose Engineering are girls?

Options:

1) 28.57

2) 16.22

3) 42.86

4) 75

Answer: 42.86

Q: 73 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Cumulative production January 590 February 1010 March 1650 April 2090 May 2540 June 3060

How many cars were manufactured in the month of April and May?

Options:

1) 970

2) 890

3) 4630

4) 1080

Answer: 890

Q: 74 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Day of the week Distance jogged (in Kms) Monday 3.5 Tuesday 0.5 Wednesday 2 Thursday 1.5 Friday 1.5 Saturday 1 Sunday 2

If 400 calories are burned by jogging 5km, how many calories were burnt in the given week?

Options:

1) 960 calories

2) 1010 calories

3) 910 calories

4) 860 calories

Answer: 960 calories

Q: 75 – Refer the below data table and answer the following Question.

Items Yearly Expense in Rs. Lakhs Raw Materials 5 Labour 4 Rent 2 Interest 6 Taxes 4

Rent and Taxes are what Percent of total expenses?

Options:

1) 14.07 percent

2) 21.32 percent

3) 28.57 percent

4) 35.82 percent

Answer: 28.57 percent

Q: 76 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

Even more astonishingly, P-he cast as "beautiful"

Q-he went on to

R-describe the vote

Options:

1) RQP

2) RPQ

3) PRQ

4) QRP

Answer: QRP

Q: 77 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

His mother hoped that(A)/Bunty would grow up to be(B)/the wise and famous man.(C)/No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: C

Q: 78 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

The audience absolutely loved the play so much that ​they ..............................after every act.

Options:

1) acclaimed

2) applauded

3) appreciated

4) boosted

Answer: applauded

Q: 79 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Active/Passive voice. Out of four alternatives suggested, select the one, which best expresses the same sentence in Passive/Active voice.

The two Prime Ministers are signing the accord.

Options:

1) The accord was being signed by the two Prime Ministers.

2) The accord is being signed by the two Prime Ministers.

3) The accord has been signed by the two Prime Ministers.

4) The accord had been signed by the two Prime Ministers.

Answer: The accord is being signed by the two

Q: 80 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) bilowed

2) prosadic

3) immanent

4) quibles

Answer: immanent

Q: 81 - Select the antonym of

stupor

Options:

1) swoon

2) consciousness

3) trance

4) apathy

Answer: consciousness

Q: 82 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence. Each of our (trainee pay theirs) tuition fee at the beginning of the course.

Options:

1) trainees pay theirs

2) trainee pays theirs

3) trainees pays his

4) no improvement

Answer: trainees pays his

Q: 83 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

To show approval or praise by clapping.

Options:

1) To extol

2) To eulogise

3) To applaud

4) To hail

Answer: To applaud

Q: 84 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

To beat a dead horse

Options:

1) To revive interest in a hopeless issue

2) A cruel master will expect a slave to work even after his death

3) To extract everything from a resource till it fails

4) Doing a cruel act

Answer: To revive interest in a hopeless issue

Q: 85 - In the following question, the sentence given with blank to be filled in with an appropriate word. Select the correct alternative out of the four and indicate it by selecting the appropriate option.

...........................​In a clearing that started a few feet away was a small of cattle.

Options:

1) herd

2) flock

3) colony

4) drove

Answer: herd

Q: 86 - Select the synonym of

bouffant

Options:

1) braid

2) barren

3) hirsute

4) glabrous

Answer: braid

Q: 87 - In the following question, some part of the sentence may have errors. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option. If a sentence is free from error, select 'No Error'.

Reeta is a spiritually-centred person(A)/who loves every being(B)/she comes in contact with.(C)/No error(D)

Options:

1) A

2) B

3) C

4) D

Answer: D

Q: 88 - Rearrange the parts of the sentence in correct order.

Hit hard by austerity measures

P-government, they lead

Q-of the Conservative

R-lives embedded in anxiety

Options:

1) RPQ

2) QRP

3) QPR

4) PRQ

Answer: QPR

Q: 89 - Select the synonym of

dependant

Options:

1) absolute

2) reliant

3) autonomous

4) nonpartisan

Answer: reliant

Q: 90 - Improve the bracketed part of the sentence. Perhaps the wolf (was waiting) to spring upon him.

Options:

1) had been waited

2) has waited

3) could be waiting

4) no improvement

Answer: no improvement

Q: 91 - Select the antonym of

appalling

Options:

1) reassuring

2) ghastly

3) dire

4) mean

Answer: reassuring

Q: 92 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which best expresses the meaning of the idiom/phrase.

beating around the bush

Options:

1) Not accepting the real issue and solving minor problems

2) To avoid getting to the point of an issue

3) To run around in circles and never accomplishing results

4) Avoiding coming face to face with a problem, escaping

Answer: To avoid getting to the point of an issue

Q: 93 - In the following question, out of the four alternatives, select the alternative which is the best substitute of the phrase.

(of a cat) to make a low continuous vibratory sound expressing contentment.

Options:

1) to buzz

2) to roar

3) to meow

4) to purr

Answer: to purr

Q: 94 - In the following question, a sentence has been given in Direct/Indirect speech. Out of the four

alternatives suggested, select the one, which best express the same sentence in Indirect/Direct speech.

"Won’t you help me to carry this suitcase?" said I to my wife.

Options:

1) I asked my wife that if she would not help me in carrying that suitcase.

2) I asked my wife if she would not help me to carry that suitcase.

3) I asked my wife that whether she would not help me to carry this suitcase.

4) I asked my wife that if she would be helping me to carry this suitcase.

Answer: I asked my wife if she would not help me to carry that suitcase.

Q: 95 - Select the word with the correct spelling.

Options:

1) stripeer

2) borderred

3) varience

4) heretics

Answer: heretics

­Direction 96 to 100: In the following passage, some of the words have been left out. Read the passage carefully and select the correct answer for the given blank out of the four alternatives.

India is a country that loves decentralisation and it covers almost every.............. I will focus .............the subject of tyranny. For example, look .............our police stations. We ............. a Hobbesian sovereign ruling over us. In political ............., one has what is called the concept of sovereignty which is discussed in Hobbesian terms.

Q: 96 country that loves decentralisation and it covers almost every .............

Options:

1) area

2) volume

3) range

4) size

Answer: area

Q: 97 ­ I will focus .............the subject of tyranny

Options:

1) in

2) to

3) on

4) near

Answer: on

Q: 98 ­ For example, look .............our police stations

Options:

1) into

2) upon

3) at

4) towards

Answer: at

Q: 99 ­ We .............a Hobbesian sovereign ruling over us.

Options:

1) do not need

2) are not needing

3) shall not need

4) won't be needing

Answer: do not need

Q: 100 ­ In political ............., one has what is called the concept of sovereignty which is discussed in Hobbesian terms.

Options:

1) aesthetics

2) metaphysics

3) outlook

4) philosophy

Answer: philosophy

