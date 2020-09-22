UGC NET 2020 Exam 25th September Date Sheet: Check UGC NET Subjects, NTA Admit Card Link, Syllabus (Download PDF), Previous Year Papers & Mock Tests with Answer Keys

UGC NET 2020 Exam 25th September Date Sheet: NTA will conduct UGC NET June 2020 Exam on 25th September 2020 for 13 UGC NET Subjects in online mode across different exam centres. In this article, we are going to share the exam schedule, admit card link, exam pattern & syllabus, previous year papers and mock test of subjects whose exam is going to be held on 25th September 2020.

UGC NET Exam Schedule for 25th September 2020

Let’s look at the schedule of UGC NET subjects whose exam will be conducted on 25th September 2020:

Download UGC NET Admit Card for Subjects whose exam is going to be held on 25th September 2020

Step-1: Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on the link ‘Download Admit Card’,

Step-3: A new window will open where the Registered Candidates are required to sign in.

Step-4: Fill in the Application Number, Date of Birth and Captcha Code.

Step-5: Download the Admit Card and take out the Print Copy of the same for future use.

Exam Pattern & Syllabus of UGC NET Subjects whose exam is going to be held on 25th September 2020

UGC NET 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode in 81 subjects to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. It will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single sessions (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are required to appear for both the papers in order to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.

Check Detailed Syllabus of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam in brief:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern Session Paper Number of Questions (All are compulsory) Marks Duration Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2) I 50 100 3 Hours II 100 200 Total 150 300

Note:

Paper-I will cover 50 Objective Type Questions (Multiple choice, Matching type, True/False, Assertion-Reasoning type) carrying 100 marks.

Each section gets equal weightage: 5 questions and 10 marks from each section, i.e., 2 marks for each correct answer .

. There is no negative markingin the exam.

Paper-II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate consisting of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Paper-II Exam Pattern Paper-II



Type of Questions No. of Questions Mark for 1 Question Total Marks Selected Subject Objective Multiple Choice Questions 100 2 200

Previous Year Papers & Mock Test of UGC NET Subjects whose exam is going to be held on 25th September 2020

For issues and queries further clarification, candidates contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) & UGC NET at the below numbers and Email IDs: