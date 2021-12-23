UGC NET 2021 Phase-3 Exam Schedule: Released by NTA @ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Paper Cancelled due to Cyclone Jawad Rescheduled

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Dec 23, 2021 16:17 IST
UGC NET 2021 Phase-3 Exam Schedule Released by NTA @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Combined Exam Phase-3 Schedule has been released at the official Website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The Phase – III of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examination and the 4 rescheduled (due to cyclone Jawad) Net Subjects of Phase-I are scheduled to be conducted on January 4 and January 5, 2022.

UGC NET 2021 Phase-3 Exam Schedule

The Date wise Subject wise and Shift wise Schedule of Phase I for the 04 Subjects (Social Work, Odia, Telugu and Labour Welfare) and Phase II, for the 02 Subjects (Geography and Sociology) to be conducted in CBT mode is as below:

Subject Code

Subject Name

Exam Date & Shift

05

Sociology

4th Jan 2022 (Shift-1)

80

Geography (Group 1)

5th Jan 2022 (Shift-1)

80

Geography(Group 2)

5th Jan 2022 (Shift-2)

Exam Schedule for Cyclone affected candidates in Berhampur-Ganjam, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Gunupur, Puri & Visakhapatnam

10

Social Work

4th Jan 2022 (Shift-1)

55

Labour Welfare/ Personnel

management/ Industrial relations/ Labour

and Social welfare/ Human Resource Management

4th Jan 2022 (Shift-1)

23

Odia

4th Jan 2022 (Shift-2)

27

Telugu

4th Jan 2022 (Shift-2)

The notification regarding downloading of remaining Admit Cards will be displayed on NTA website(s). The UGC NET 2021 Exam Phase -1 was held from 20th November 2021 and will last till 5th December 2021 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode spread over a period of 12 Examination days during September – November, 2021. The UGC NET 2021 Exam Phase -1 was held from 20th November 2021 and will last till 5th December 2021 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode spread over a period of 12 Examination days during September – November, 2021. The UGC NET 2021 Exam Phase -2 Exam has been scheduled between 24th Dec to 27th Dec 2021.

UGC NET Answer Key 2021

The Question Papers, Marked Responses of each candidate, and the Provisional Answer Keys for 81 NET Subjects will be displayed on the official website of NTA UGC NET).

JRF Score Validity

The validity period of the offer is three years w.e.f the date of issue of the JRF Award letter. However, in case the candidate has already joined M.Phil. /Ph.D., the date of commencement of fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result or date of their joining, whichever is later.

NET E-Certificate

NTA helps UGC in the online conduct of the NET Examination, declaration of result, and issuance of UGC NET E-certificate.

