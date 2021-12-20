UGC NET 2021 Phase-2 Exam Schedule: Released by NTA @ugcnet.nta.nic.in, Hindi Exam on 26th December

UGC NET 2021 Phase-2 Exam Schedule Released by NTA @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: NTA has released the UGC NET 2021 Phase-2 Exam Schedule to be held from 24 th to 27 th December 2021. Hindi Paper will be conducted on 26 th Dec 2021.

UGC NET 2021 Phase-2 Exam Schedule Released by NTA @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Combined Exam Phase-2 Schedule has been released at the official Website - ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The Phase II of the UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Examination is scheduled to be conducted from 24 December 2021. The Date wise, Subject wise and Shift wise Schedule of Phase II for the 05 subjects (Bengali, Kannada, Home Science, Hindi and Sanskrit) will be conducted on 24, 26 and 27 December in CBT mode.

UGC NET 2021 Phase-2 Exam Schedule

The Detailed Schedule of the Phase II examination is as follows:

Subject Code Subject Name Exam Date & Shift 19 Bengali (Group-1) 24th Dec 2021 (Shift-1) 19 Bengali (Group-1) 24th Dec 2021 (Shift-2) 21 Kannada 26th Dec 2021 (Shift-1) 20 Hindi (Group-1) 26th Dec 2021 (Shift-1) 20 Hindi (Group-2) 26th Dec 2021 (Shift-2) 25 Sanskrit 27th Dec 2021 (Shift-1) 12 Home Science 27th Dec 2021 (Shift-2)

The examination date(s) for remaining 02 NET Subjects (Geography and Sociology) of Phase II and rescheduled 04 NET Subjects (due to cyclone Jawad) of Phase I (Social Work, Odia, Telugu and Labour Welfare) will be announced shortly on the NTA website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The notification regarding downloading of remaining Admit Cards will be displayed on NTA website(s).

The UGC NET 2021 Exam Phase -1 was held from 20th November 2021 and will last till 5th December 2021 through Computer Based Test (CBT) mode spread over a period of 12 Examination days during September – November, 2021.

UGC NET Answer Key 2021

The Question Papers, Marked Responses of each candidate, and the Provisional Answer Keys for 81 NET Subjects will be displayed on the official website of NTA UGC NET).

JRF Score Validity

The validity period of the offer is three years w.e.f the date of issue of the JRF Award letter. However, in case the candidate has already joined M.Phil. /Ph.D., the date of commencement of fellowship shall be from the date of declaration of NET result or date of their joining, whichever is later.

NET E-Certificate

NTA helps UGC in the online conduct of the NET Examination, declaration of result, and issuance of UGC NET E-certificate.