UGC NET Phase 3 Exam City, Date 2023 Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Admit Card Soon

UGC NET Phase 3 Exam City, Date 2023 has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Get Direct Link to Check NTA UGC NET Exam Details.

UGC NET Phase 3 Exam City, Date 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the FCI Phase 3 Exam between 03 March 2023, and 06 March 2023. Candidates can check the exam city and Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022 Phase-III from the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2023 Exam City Link for Phase 3 is given below in this article.

UGC NET Phase 3 Exam City Link

Click Here

UGC NET Phase 3 Admit Card Date 2023

UGC NET Admit Card 2023 will be available soon on the website of NTA or at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website of NTA in order to check the UGC NET Phase 3 Admit Card Link. UGC NET Admit Card shall be uploaded on the website.

How to Check UGC NET Exam Date and City 2023 ?

The candidates can check the steps to download NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2023 in this article below:

Step 1: Go to the website of UGC NET Phase 3 - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Advance city intimation for UGC – NET December 2022’

Step 3: Provide your application number, date of birth and a security pin

Step 4: Check UGC NET Phase 3Exam City