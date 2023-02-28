UGC NET Phase 3 Exam City, Date 2023 Released at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Admit Card Soon

UGC NET Phase 3 Exam City, Date 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the FCI Phase 3 Exam between 03 March 2023, and 06 March 2023. Candidates can check the exam city and Intimation Slip of UGC NET December 2022 Phase-III from the official website of ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
UGC NET 2023 Exam City Link for Phase 3 is given below in this article.
|UGC NET Phase 3 Exam City Link
|Click Here
UGC NET Phase 3 Admit Card Date 2023
UGC NET Admit Card 2023 will be available soon on the website of NTA or at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website of NTA in order to check the UGC NET Phase 3 Admit Card Link. UGC NET Admit Card shall be uploaded on the website.
How to Check UGC NET Exam Date and City 2023 ?
The candidates can check the steps to download NTA UGC NET Admit Card 2023 in this article below:
Step 1: Go to the website of UGC NET Phase 3 - ugcnet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on ‘Advance city intimation for UGC – NET December 2022’
Step 3: Provide your application number, date of birth and a security pin
Step 4: Check UGC NET Phase 3Exam City