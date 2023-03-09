UGC NET Phase 5 Admit Card 2023 (OUT): Download at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

UGC NET Phase 5 Admit Card 2023 has been released by the The National Testing Agency (NTA). Get Direct Link to Download NTA UGC NET Admit Card from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET Phase 5 Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Phase 5 exam for the UGC NET December cycle from March 13 to March 15, 2023 for which the admit cards are available at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The candidates can download UGC NET Admit Card from the official website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/ . Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card of UGC NET December 2022 cycle (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) along with the undertaking and go through the instructions contained therein.

UGC NET Phase 5 Admit Card 2023 Download Link

How to Download UGC NET Phase 5 Admit Card 2023 ?

Visit the official website of UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on ‘Release of Admit Card for UGC NET December 2022-Phase-IV

A login page will be opened where you are required to enter the application number, and date of birth

Download NTA UGC NET Admit Card and take the print out of the admit card

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for UGC NET December 2022- Phase V, he/she can contact on 011-40759000 or e-mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. The Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website(s) of NTA (www.nta.ac.in ) and (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in//), for the latest update