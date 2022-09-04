UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Exam Analysis (4th September): Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts to Clear Cutoff Marks

UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Exam Analysis (4 th September): Find the detailed exam analysis of the UPSC NDA 2 2022 Written Exam held in offline mode on 4 th September 2022 including the Difficulty Level of the questions & number of Good Attempts.

UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Exam Analysis (4th September): NDA & NA (2) 2022 Exam was held by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today, i.e., 4th September 2022. The Written Exam was conducted at selected Examination Centers spread across India for 400 vacancies under UPSC NDA & NA II 2022 Recruitment in Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 150th Course, and for the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd July 2023 for both male & female candidates.

The candidates are supposed to attempt two papers: Paper1- Mathematics (300 Marks) & Paper2-General Ability Test (600 Marks The selection process for NDA 2022 recruitment will consist of 2 stages, i.e., a written exam and the SSB Interview. In this article, we are going to share the detailed Exam Analysis of the UPSC NDA & NA II 2022 Written Exam held on 4th September 2022.

UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Exam Analysis – 4th September 2022

UPSC NDA 2022 Written Exam will consist of Mathematics Paper (300 Marks) and General Ability Test (600 Marks) for total 900 marks in the Objective MCQ Format. Questions asked in the exam were of ‘Moderate’ level in different subjects. Also, there was a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers. So let’s take a look at the questions asked in this UPSC NDA 2022 Exam held on 4th September 2022:

UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2022 Online Exam Analysis held on 4th September 2022 (Shift-1) Category (Number of Questions/Marks) Topics Difficulty Level (Good Attempts) Paper-1 Mathematics (120/300 Marks) Algebra, Matrices and Determinants, Trigonometry, Analytical Geometry Of Two and Three Dimensions, Differential Calculus, Integral Calculus, and Differential Equations, Vector Algebra, Statistics and Probability Moderate (65 to 70 Questions)

UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Section-wise Exam Analysis

Below is the Section-wise Exam Analysis of UPSC NDA & NA 2022 Exam including two papers, i.e., Mathematics & General Ability Test:

UPSC NDA & NA 2021 Mathematics (Paper-1) Exam Analysis 120 questions of 2.5 Marks – Total 300 Marks S. No. Topics No. Of Questions asked 1 Algebra 25 - 30 2 Statistics and Probability 15 – 20 3 Trigonometry 15 - 20 4 Analytical Geometry Of Two and Three Dimensions 10 - 15 5 Differential Calculus 15 - 20 6 Integral Calculus and Differential Equations 5 - 8 7 Vector Algebra 5 - 7 Total 120/ 300 Marks

Highlights of UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Exam:

The paper was conducted in Offline Mode at selected Examination Centers across different cities.

at selected Examination Centers across different cities. The Exam is being conducted for the first time for female candidates also.

All the questions were compulsory and were in Objective Type MCQ Format .

. The Question papers (test booklets) of Mathematics and Part ‘B’ of the General Ability Test will be set bilingually in Hindi as well as English .

will be set bilingually in . Mathematics Paper is being held in the morning shift ( 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM ) and each question was of 5 marks .

Paper is being held in the morning shift ( ) and each question was of . General Ability Test (GAT) Paper will be held in the afternoon shift ( 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM ) and each question was of 4 marks .

Paper will be held in the afternoon shift ( ) and each question was of . There was a negative marking of 1/3 rd Marks for wrong answers .

for wrong answers The candidates were not permitted to use the calculator or Mathematical or logarithmic table for answering objective-type papers.

It was compulsory to carry Admit Card with an affixed Photograph on it and Original ID proof along with its photocopy as well.

The Commission has the discretion to fix qualifying marks in any or all the subjects at the examination.

Candidates were required to follow COVID-19 norms of ‘social distancing’ and Wearing of mask/face cover.

Important Points to Remember after UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Written Exam

SSB Interview (900 Marks): UPSC prepares a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the Commission at their discretion. Such candidates shall appear before a Services Selection Board (SSB) for the Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of the Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS).

The above analysis will help you to assess your rank among the thousands of candidates, who have appeared for the UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Exam held on 4th September 2022.