UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Exam Concluded: Check Expected Cutoff & Previous Year Marks (2021-2012)

UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Exam Expected Cutoff: UPSC conducted the NDA 2 2022 Written Exam in Offline mode on 4th September 2022. Based on the difficulty level of the questions in both the papers – Mathematics & General Ability Test (GAT), we have guestimated the Cut-Off Marks of UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Written Exam.
Check UPSC NDA 2 2022 Exam Analysis & Good Attempts
UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Exam was held for 400 vacancies in the Indian Armed Forces, i.e., Army, Navy and Air Force of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) across selected Exam Centres for both male & female candidates. Let’s first look at the exam pattern which was followed in UPSC NDA & NA (2) 2022 Written Exam:
|
UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Written Exam (4th September 2022)
UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Written Exam consisted of two Papers – Mathematics & General Ability Test (GAT) consisting of objective multiple choice questions of total 900 Marks. The exam was held in offline mode. There was a negative marking of 1/3rd marks for wrong answers. The time duration of Paper-1 & 2 was 2 Hours 30 minutes each:
|
UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Written Exam Pattern
|
Subject/ No. of Questions
|
Paper
|
Duration
|
Maximum Marks
|
Mathematics (120 Questions)
|
1
|
2 Hours & 30 Minutes
|
300
|
General Ability Test (150 Questions)
Part-A English + Part-B General Knowledge
|
2
|
2 Hours & 30 Minutes
|
600
|
Total
|
900
|
UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Expected Cut-Off Marks
Questions asked in the written exam consisted of moderate difficulty levels. The marks of Paper-1 + Paper-2 will be considered to shortlist candidates to qualify for the SSB Interview Round. Let’s have a look at the Expected Cut-Off for UPSC NDA (2) 2022 Written Exam:
|
Expected Cut-Off for NDA & NA (2) 2022 Written Exam
|
Expected Cut-Off
|
Total Marks (Paper-1 + Paper-2)
|
350 – 360
(With at least 25% marks in each subject)
|
900
|
UPSC NDA/ NA 1 & 2 Previous Year Exam Marks
UPSC NDA/ NA 1 & 2 Previous Year Marks are as under:
|
UPSC NDA/ NA 1 & 2 Previous Year Marks
|
Year
|
Written Exam Marks
(Out of 900)
|
WRITTEN + SSB Marks
(Out of 1800)`
|
NDA & NA (II) 2021
|
355
(With at least 25% marks in each subject)
|
726
|
NDA & NA (I) 2021
|
343
(With at least 25% marks in each subject)
|
709
|
NDA & NA (II) 2020
|
355
(With at least 25% marks in each subject)
|
719
|
NDA & NA (I) 2020
|
355
|
723
|
NDA & NA (II) 2019
|
346
|
709
|
NDA & NA (I) 2019
|
342
|
704
|
NDA & NA (II) 2018
|
325
|
688
|
NDA & NA (I) 2018
|
338
|
705
|
NDA & NA (II) 2017
|
258
|
624
|
NDA & NA (I) 2017
|
342
|
708
|
NDA & NA (II) 2016
|
229
|
602
|
NDA & NA (I) 2016
|
288
|
656
|
NDA & NA (II) 2015
|
269
|
637
|
NDA & NA (I) 2015
|
306
|
674
|
NDA & NA (II) 2014
|
283
|
656
|
NDA & NA (I) 2014
|
360
|
722
|
NDA & NA (II) 2013
|
360
|
721
|
NDA & NA (I) 2013
|
333
|
698
|
NDA & NA (II) 2012
|
335
|
699
UPSC NDA/ NA Previous Year Result Analysis: Number of Candidates Qualified
Below is the year-wise analysis of the NDA Exam (Both Paper 1 & 2):
|
UPSC NDA/ NA 1 Result Analysis
|
Exam Name
|
Number of Candidates Qualified
|
NDA 2 2021 Written Exam
|
8009 (1002 Female Candidates)
|
NDA 1 2021 Written Exam
|
Nearly 8000
|
NDA 2 2019 written exam
|
7034
|
NDA 2 2019 written exam
|
7927
|
NDA 2 2018 written exam
|
6930+
|
NDA 2 2018 written exam
|
8200+
|
NDA 2 2018 SSB interview
|
379
|
NDA 2 2017 written exam
|
6500+
|
NDA 2 2017 SSB interview
|
447
|
NDA 2 2017 written exam
|
8010
|
NDA 2 2017 SSB interview
|
371
After clearing the cut-off marks, students are advised to look at the below points for further selection procedures:
SSB Interview (900 Marks): UPSC prepares a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the Commission at their discretion. Such candidates shall appear before a Services Selection Board for Intelligence and Personality Test where candidates for the Army/Navy wings of the NDA and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of Indian Naval Academy will be assessed on Officers Potentiality and those for the Air Force in addition to the above will have to qualify Computerised Pilot Selection System (CPSS). Candidates with Air Force as one of the choices would also undergo CPSS if they qualify for SSB and are willing.
|
Final Selection: Qualified candidates will then be placed in a single combined list on the basis of total marks secured by them in the Written Examination and the Services Selection Board Tests. The final allocation/selection for admission to the Army, Navy, Air Force of the National Defence Academy and 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme of the Indian Naval Academy will be made upto the number of vacancies available subject to eligibility, medical fitness and merit-cum-preference of the candidates.