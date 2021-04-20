MAT 2021: All about Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process, Syllabus and Exam Pattern

MAT 2021 Overview: As per the recent notification of AIMA, the MAT 2021 exam dates for the April 2021 session are yet to be announced. This year due to the spread of COVID19, AIMA has been conducting Management Aptitude Test (MAT) exam through remote proctored mode (IBT) mode. MAT is a standardized management entrance exam held for management aspirants. It is a national level entrance exam conducted by All India Management Association (AIMA) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes.

The MAT exam is conducted in internet based mode, computer-based mode and paper-based mode for the candidates. It is up to the test taker to choose the mode in which one prefers to undertake the MAT exam. After CAT, MAT is considered another prestigious MBA entrance exam because it is the gateway to enter various B-schools. We will definitely go to the details of MAT, but let us know some interesting facts about this management entrance test. This would help you understand the overview of MAT exam:

Since 1988 MAT is being administered to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates. Govt. of India, Ministry of HRD approved MAT as a national level test in 2003.

Eligibility Criteria for MAT 2021



Though there will be no major change in this year’s Eligibility Criteria for MAT exam, however, you must stay updated with the certain things that you may require before applying for the MAT exam 2021. Here is detailed information about the educational qualifications and documents you need to have before applying for the exam.

Read more about the MAT 2021 Exam Eligibility Criteria

How to Register for MAT 2021

There are different ways for registration for AIMA – MAT. MAT exam Registration for Paper Based Test and Computer-based registration. However, this year, candidates can only apply for the IBT mode to maintain the social distancing norm.

Desirous candidates can register for MAT 2021 with the help of the following the information

MAT Exam Pattern 2021

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is an objective type exam and it is usually conducted 4 times a year. There will be no descriptive type questions in the exam.

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is an online and paper-based test of 2 hours & 30 minutes duration. The exam paper will consist of 200 MCQ questions. MCQ format based questions will be asked from 5 sections.

Read more to know about the complete MAT exam structure and pattern

MAT 2021 Syllabus

MAT Exam will constitute questions from 4 topics of Language Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation and Indian & Global Environment. You need to have a thorough knowledge of these sections and must practice mock test papers to enhance your skills on these topics.

Click here to find out more about the detailed Syllabus for MAT exam 2021

MAT 2021 Admit Card

All provisionally registered candidates both for Paper Based and Computer Based Test can download their Admit Card from AIMA website link: https://apps.aima.in/matadmitcard.aspx .

Specific Admit Card is generated both for the candidates opted for the Paper Based Test and for the Computer Based Test. Admit Card contains Candidate’s Name, Form No, Roll No, Test Date, Test Time and Test Venue Address. Candidate has to strictly follow the date and time allotted to him/her in the case of the Computer Based Test.

MAT Exam Admit Card: Available for download

Highlights of Management Aptitude Test (MAT)

Applicants need to consider following main points for MAT Exam:

(1) MAT is conducted as online/offline examination on some specific exam centres.

(2) The question paper consists of 200 MCQ based questions from 5 sections.

(3) The time duration for this exam will be 2.5 hours.

(4) This entrance exam is conducted in two or more sessions, depending upon the number of applicants.

(5) There will be negative marking for every wrong response.

(6) Electronic devices will not be permitted at exam centres, during the examination.