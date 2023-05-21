CBSE Class 11 Sociology Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

Deleted CBSE Sociology Syllabus for Class 11 : Get here the in-depth elaboration on the deleted Sociology topics from the latest CBSE Class 11 Sociology Syllabus. Download the 2023-24 Sociology syllabus and sample paper for better preparation.

CBSE Class 11 Sociology Syllabus 2023-24: The scientific study of human social behaviour and society including patterns and structures that provide a framework for relationships and interactions is called Sociology. It seeks to understand how social factors like culture, social norms, institutions, and social inequalities influence groups as well as individuals. Professionals who study Sociology are called Sociologists who examine social phenomena like crime, gender roles, education and various other social changes.

Sociology is one of the academic electives offered by CBSE to Class 11 and Class 12 students. It helps in the moral and psychological development of students towards society. The subject code for CBSE Sociology is 039. In the recent past CBSE has deleted some units from the Class 11 Sociology syllabus. This is an important thing students should be aware of so they prepare for their exams accordingly. To check the list of deleted chapters you should first take a look at the recently released CBSE Class 11 syllabus for Sociology.

CBSE Class 11 Sociology Deleted Syllabus 2023-2024

The CBSE syllabus is vast and includes all the essentials required to enhance student knowledge towards the subject. With the recent events happening CBSE have considered dropping some units from the Class 11 Sociology syllabus. Earlier there used to be ten units out of which three units have been completely removed. Check the complete list below to know which topics have been deleted and which are still a part of the syllabus.

Unit No. Unit Name Deleted Topics 1 Sociology, Society and its Relationship with other Social Sciences No Change 2 Terms, Concepts and their use in Sociology No Change 3 Understanding Social Institutions No Change 4 Culture and Socialization No Change 5 Doing Sociology: Research Methods Whole Unit 6 Social Structure, Stratification and Social Processes In Society Whole Unit 7 Social Change and Social Order in Rural and Urban Society No Change 8 Environment and Society Whole Unit 9 Introducing Western Sociologists No Change 10 Indian Sociologists No Change

CBSE Class 11 Sociology List of Rationalised Content 2023-24

The NCERT textbooks are idle copies to follow the CBSE syllabus. As per the list of rationalised content released by NCERT there have been no deletion done to the Sociology part of Class 11. Thus, students can continue to refer to the previous textbooks while ignoring the dropped units.

No Change

