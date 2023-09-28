Complete CBSE Class 12 Arts Study Materials 2024: Chapter-wise Notes and Solutions

Class 12th Arts Study Materials: Find here study materials for Class 12thArts. All the important study materials for History, Geography, Sociology, Psychology, and Political Science are available in this article for students of the Class 12 Arts stream. Find Revision Notes, MCQs, Syllabus, Mind Maps, etc. for your convenience.

Class 12 Arts Study Materials 2024: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct its Board Examinations in 2024. All of us are aware that the CBSE Board Exam is one of the most crucial and important moments for students of Class 12. Students have to be extremely determined and hardworking to be able to score good marks in the board exams. A strong preparation backs the high scores of toppers in the 12th Board Exam. This preparation can be strengthened if students have access to correct and authentic study materials.

Study Materials are the compilation of all the necessary materials that a student might require in preparing for the exam. It starts right from checking the syllabus at the start of the academic year and carries on until the last-minute revision notes, mind maps, etc. Basically, every study resource used by a student to prepare for an examination is study material. Here, we have attached all the important study materials for the Class 12 Arts stream. History, Geography, Political Science, Psychology, and Sociology are the subjects covered here.

All the important study materials for the mentioned subjects have been provided below. Students have to just click on the link of the study material they need a reference to. Also, find attached PDF download links for every study material presented below. Students can save these study materials for future reference.

CBSE Class 12 History Study Materials

Find here, the list of important study materials required for class 12 History subject. These resources will assist you in your preparation of examinations and strengthen the methods of your preparation. Students are advised to check the syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme, sample paper, and practise paper before checking other resources.

CBSE Class 12 Geography Study Materials

Here, students can get free access to complete study materials for CBSE Class 12 Geography. These study materials include syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme, sample paper, MCQs, Revision Notes, NCERT Solutions, and more. Check all of these materials when you start your preparation for examinations.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Study Materials

Students can find free study materials for CBSE Class 12 Political Science. These study resources will assist you in scoring high marks in the CBSE Political Science Board Exam 2024. Check here, for the updated syllabus, additional practice paper, sample paper, deleted syllabus, NCERT Solutions, MCQs, Revision Notes, and more.

CBSE Class 12 Sociology Study Materials

Study materials for CBSE Class 12 Sociology have been presented here in the form of links. Students can click on the link of study material they want to get access to, and use these for their reference. These study resources consist of syllabus, sample paper, exam pattern, marking scheme, NCERT Solutions, Revision Notes, and more.

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Study Materials

Check here for study materials for CBSE Class 12 Psychology. The syllabus, exam pattern, sample paper, marking scheme, deleted syllabus, revision notes, MCQs, NCERT Solutions, etc. are attached below for your reference. Students are advised to use these important resources while preparing for exams.

We hope this article proves to be useful to you. We will keep updating the article with fresh links to all the study materials that have not been attached here. Till then, keep tuning in to JagranJosh.com for more such educational assistance and guidance.

Also Find:

CBSE Class 12 Commerce Study Materials (2023-2024)