IBPS RRB 2020: Check Important Topics & Questions of General Awareness expected for IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam

IBPS RRB 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released CRP IX Notification for the recruitment of Officer Cadre and Office Assistant in Regional Rural Banks. IBPS RRB Mains 2020 exam is expected to be held in October or November 2020. Candidates need to appear for the online Mains exam of total 2 hours duration to get qualified for the final merit list. In the exam, candidates will be asked 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from 5 sections. These 5 sections are - Reasoning, Numerical Ability, General Awareness, Computer Knowledge and English/Hindi language. Here we have shared the important topics from the General Awareness sections that are highly expected to be asked in the IBPS RRB Office Assistant Mains Exam 2020.

The IBPS RRB Important topics of General Awareness have been listed below after considering the questions asked in the IBPS RRB Clerk and PO Mains Exam held in previous years. Candidates need to obtain the minimum qualifying marks in each section of the IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam. Candidates who manage to obtain the overall Cut-off marks will be considered for the provisional allotment in the Regional Rural Banks (RRBs). The provisional allotment of candidates depends upon the total number of vacancies in a particular state.

There will be a negative marking of 1/4th marks for each wrong answer. There is no separate sectional timing; candidates need to attempt these questions in a composite time of 2 hours. Have a look at the detailed exam structure of IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2020.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains 2020 Exam Pattern

Section No. of MCQs Marks Duration Reasoning 40 50 2 Hours Numerical Ability 40 50 General Awareness 40 40 Computer Knowledge 40 20 English/ Hindi Language 40 40 Total 200 200 2 Hours

Important Topics from General Awareness section

• Cabinet Ministers

• Council of Ministers

• G20 Summit

• Presidents & Prime Ministers of India

• Vice-President & Deputy Prime Ministers of India

• Sports

• Heads of recognized Universities & Institutes

• Aqua Mega Food Park

• National Green Tribunal - Chairperson, Members & Functions

• Indian Shipyards

• Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

• International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)

• BRICS group of countries

• Rajya Sabha

• Lok Sabha

• Indian Constitution

• The G7 group of countries

• Military Exercises such as Bold Kurukshetra, Simbex

• Latest developments in mobile & gadget industry

• World Bank

• International Monetary Fund

• Electric Vehicles

• Books & Authors

• Padma Bhusan/Vibhushan/Shri awards

• Festivals of states

• BS-VI fuel norms

• Election funding

• Schemes launched by Modi-led Government in previous years

• Initiatives launched by Modi Government

• Latest international conferences & events