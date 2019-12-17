IBSAT 2019 Registration to close on 17th Dec - Apply for IBS at general.ibsindia.org

IBSAT Registration 2019: IBS, the official exam conducting body of IBSAT exam, closes the application window on 17th December 2019. All the interested and eligible candidates, aspiring to do MBA from IBS must therefore apply on or before 17th December.

The registration for the IBSAT 2019 exam begun from July 1 and were supposed to close on 12th December 2019. However, the university extended the registration dates keeping in view the interest of more aspirants. The IBSAT 2019 exam is scheduled to take place on 21st and 22nd December 2019. It is a popular MBA entrance exam that offers opportunity to seek admission in campuses of ICFAI Business School (IBS).

Follow this guide to register for IBSAT MBA Entrance Exam that gives you a chance to apply for IBS this year. Through IBSAT, candidates can apply to 9 prestigious ICFAI B-schools. Interestingly, the fee structure of all these institutes is low as compared to other MBA colleges accepting CAT or XAT score.

IBSAT is an Online Computer Based Test (CBT) where candidates get time of 2 hours to attempt the exam. Read all about the IBSAT 2019 important dates, registration process, application fee and other important details:

IBSAT 2019: Exam Timetable

IBSAT important dates of the major exam events are as under:

Exam Events Dates



Registration Process Begins July 1, 2019 Registration Process Ends December 17, 2019 IBSAT Entrance Examination December 21 & December 22, 2019 Declaration of Result 1st week of January 2020 Selection Briefings Second Week of January 2020

IBSAT 2019: Registration Process

There’s one common application form to apply for PGPM/MBA program across all IBS colleges/institutes. The IBSAT application form can be purchased from the official website by paying an amount of INR 1800/-. The application forms are available at the 50 IBS FTP Branches across India. You can visit the nearest branch and purchase the bulletin by paying the requisite fee in cash.

IBS FTP Branch Locator: Click Here

IBSAT Registration: Apply Online / Offline



You need to follow four easy steps to complete IBSAT registration process:. Candidates must visit www.ibsindia.org/ibsat2019 to apply for the exam online.

Step 1: The first step is to fill your personal details along-with permanent and present address, mobile phone number, and other relevant details. All these information are required to be filled in the 1st page.

Step 2: In the second step, review and make changes in the IBSAT application form, if required.

Step 3: The third step is to make the payment. The cost of application is INR 1800/-. You can make fee payment via Internet enabled banking facility/ Credit card/ Debit Card and click on the 'Submit' button after putting the ban details online.

Step 4: After the payment is done successfully, you will reach the final step where you will get acknowledgement signifying that you have completed the IBSAT application process and are eligible to download the IBSAT Admit Card.

The IBSAT applications can be submitted either by off line or online mode. However, the last date of submitting application form is 12th December 2019. In case of any further query, you can reach the exam conducting body on email id ibsat@ibsindia.org

IBSAT Registration 2019: Things to Remember

Candidates must take care of the instructions mentioned below to get registered for the exam without much ado:

1. Read the eligibility criteria carefully before applying for the exam.

2. Candidates will get time of 20-30 minutes to complete the online registration process. This includes time taken in application fee payment as well.

3. Before applying for the exam, make sure you have a valid email address, telephone number and address.

4. Keep ready your mark sheets of X, XII, Graduation and any other professional qualifications.

5. Keep a colour photograph ready in jpeg or gif format (size should not exceed 25KB). You need to upload it at the time of registration.

About IBSAT Exam

A quality score in the IBSAT Exam will lead your way to admission in any one of 9 ICFAI business schools, where you can pursue the MBA/PGDM 2018-20 Programme. The 9 campuses are namely, IBS Gurgaon, IBS Ahmedabad, IBS Mumbai, IBS Dehradun, IBS Hyderabad, IBS Kolkata, IBS pune, IBS Bengaluru and IBS Jaipur. Moreover, the fee structure of IBS colleges is comparatively low, ranging from Rs.3.6 to 12.5 lakhs, as compared to other top MBA colleges.

