IPU CET 2020 MBA Registration Dates Extended – Apply Now | Direct Link to register available

Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) has extended the IPU CET 2020 registration dates for MBA Exam aspirants. The revision in the registration dates has been done due to the spread of coronavirus and to curb its further spread among the aspirants. As per the revised exam schedule, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IPU CET Exam till 10th June 2020. It should be noted that aspirants who are willing to appear for the CET Exam to get admission in MBA course can avail this benefit. Other aspirants applying through CAT exam score to the MBA program should follow guidelines issues by the respective exam conducting authority. Find out other important dates and registration process here.

IPU CET 2020 MBA Exam – Important Dates

Take a look at important dates related to IPU CET 2020 MBA exam here:-

GGSIPU Exam Events IPU CET Important Dates IPU CET Exam Registration begins 3rd March 2020 IPU CET Exam Registration closes 10th June 2020 (Revised) IPU CET Exam Admit Card releases To be notified IPU CET Exam date To be notified

IPU CET 2020 MBA Exam Registration

IPU CET MBA exam registration is open through online mode. Aspirants can visit the official website to apply for the MBA entrance exam. Take a look at some important steps to apply for the IPU CET MBA 2020 exam:-

Visit the official IPU CET Website, ipu.ac.in. Alternatively, you can click on the direct link provided below to register for the IPU CET MBA exam

IPU CET 2020 MBA Exam Registration – Direct Link to Apply

Read the instructions provided in the application form before you start filling the form. Click on ‘START’ button to begin the registration process.

Provide accurate details pertaining to Program Group, name, mobile no., email id to register initially.

Fill in your personal details, and submit it. A candidates login ID and password will be generated that will be sent to your registered email id and mobile. Using that Login ID and Password, login again to fill the complete application form.

Keep one passport size photo and signature ready to be uploaded in the online application form.

After filling the entire form, make application fee payment online. Review your IPU CET 2020 MBA application form before submitting it.

IPU CET 2020 MBA Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of INR 1000 (for General/ OBC/ SC & ST candidates) for each course. The payment will be finalized by selecting “Make Payment” button.

After making the payment and completing all the formalities, take the print out of the IPU CET 2020 application form for future reference.

To know more information about IPU CET Exam, keep visiting MBA Section of Jagranjosh.com!