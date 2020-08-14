MAH-CET 2020: Eligibility, Syllabus, Selection Process, Exam Analysis

MAH-CET 2020 also known as the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) is a very important MBA entrance test on the MBA exam calendar. The MAH CET 2020 exam is the gateway to MBA admissions at nearly 400+ MBA colleges in Maharashtra; including some of the top MBA colleges in India such as SPJIMR and JBIMS and KJ Somaya.

The MBA entrance test is conducted by the DTE Maharashtra or the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra as an online computer based test. Being a state-level MBA entrance test, almost all B-schools located in Maharashtra accept MAH-CET score to shortlist and admit students for flagship MBA programmes.

In this article, we find out important details related to MAH-CET 2020 exam, which includes MAH-CET eligibility criteria, MAH-CET exam pattern, registration process, MAH-CET important dates and other exam related information.

MAH-CET 2020 - Eligibility Criteria

MAH-CET 2020 eligibility criteria is announced by the DTE Maharashtra as a part of the official notification for the MBA entrance test. Being a state-level entrance test, the MAH CET eligibility criteria is a slightly different from that of national level MBA tests such as CAT and XAT.

The eligibility for MAH-CET is divided into two different types i.e. for Maharashtra state candidates and other for the All India level candidates. To know and understand the detailed eligibility criteria for MAH-CET candidates (both from Maharashtra state and All India candidates) can click on the below given link.

MAH-CET 2020 - Registration Process

MAH-CET 2020 registration is done through online registration on the official website i.e. www.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Candidates interested in applying for the MBA entrance exam can visit the exam website and follow the simple steps to register online for the MAH-CET 2020 exam. Generally, the MAH-CET exam registration process begins in the month of January and continues until mid-February.

The dates for the MAH-CET exam are yet to be announced. Around 1 lakh candidates were expected to have registered for the MAH-CET 2018 during the registration period for the exam last year. To understand the detailed MAH CET 2020 application process and step-by-step online registration system, candidates can refer the link given below. Candidates will find all the necessary information about MAH-CET exam registration including the how to fill the application form, fee payment, selection of institutes and others in the below given link.

MAH-CET 2020 - Important Dates

To help candidates keep track of the MAH-CET MBA exam schedule, we have listed down the key events and important dates below. MAH CET aspirants who are planning to take up the MBA entrance test can follow the tentative schedule given below to ensure that they do not miss out on any exam event or important date.

MAH CET Exam Event Date MAH-CET Notification Issue 4th Week of January MAH-CET online registration commences 4th Week of January MAH-CET online registration ends 3rd Week of February MAH-CET Admit Card release Last week of February MAH-CET Test Date 2nd week of March MAH-CET Result Date 4th week of March

MAH-CET 2020 – Exam Pattern

MAH-CET 2020 is a very important MBA entrance test for MBA aspirants. To crack MAH CET 2020 exam, candidates need to understand the MAH CET exam pattern in detail. In this article, we shall discuss all the major and minor details related to MAH-CET 2020 exam. Candidates taking up the state-level MBA entrance test must understand the MAH-CET exam pattern properly and design a preparation strategy on the basis of it.

Therefore, candidates must understand the MAH CET exam pattern in detail along with the sectional composition, marking scheme and all the other details. These details will help candidates plan their preparation strategy and study approach for the MAH CET MBA exam easily. To have a detailed look at the MAH-CET 2020 exam, please click on the link given below:

MAH-CET 2020 – Exam Syllabus

MAH-CET 2020 exam syllabus is pivotal when it comes to cracking the MBA entrance test. Proper knowledge and in-depth understanding of the MAH CET syllabus helps candidates prepare an effective preparation strategy for the exam. In addition to this, it also helps MBA aspirants to identify the topics or chapters which are their strengths and weaknesses and work upon them in time to get a good MAH-CET score.

Like every year, the MAH-CET 2020 exam syllabus will contain three core sections i.e.

Logical & Analytical Reasoning

Quantitative Aptitude

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

All the aforementioned topics have several topics which needs to be studied by the candidates for MAH-CET exam. Many of these topics are the same as the ones prescribed for other popular MBA entrance exams, which makes it easier for candidates to cover the MAH-CET syllabus. For the detailed analysis and understanding of the exam syllabus, candidates can refer the article given below.

MAH-CET 2020 – Admit Card

MAH-CET 2020 Admit card is a mandatory document which will be required by the candidate to enter the examination hall. The MAH-CET 2020 hall ticket will be made available online on the official website i.e. www.dtemaharashtra.gov.in around the last of February. The MAH-CET call letter contains important information about the candidate for the examination date.

The MAH-CET 2020 admit card contains personal information about the candidate like name, date of birth and other details. In addition to this, it also contains MAH CET exam related information like candidate registration ID, test venue and test slot. MAH-CET 2020 admit card also has exam-day guidelines that aspirants or candidates appearing for the test have to adhere to.

MAH-CET 2020 admit card / hall ticket is pivotal during the final admission process or the MAH-CET DTE CAP Round. Therefore, candidates are requested to check the admit card properly and figure out if there is any mismatch in the personal information or the exam related information provided on it. To understand which details candidates must check on the MAH-CET 2020 admit card, aspirants can refer the article provided below.

MAH-CET – Exam Analysis

MAH-CET 2018 Exam is a very important MBA entrance test for the MBA aspirants. MAH-CET exam is a gateway to MBA admissions to nearly 400+ B-schools and therefore understanding the general exam trend and analysis of last year plays a very important role in designing an effective preparation strategy for it.

To help candidates develop an effective MAH-CET exam preparation strategy, we have provided a detailed analysis of last year’s Maharashtra CET test below. The MAH-CET exam analysis covers different aspects such as difficulty level of the questions in each of the three sections, sectional analysis with the type of questions being asked in the MAH-CET exam. The exam analysis is very important for MBA aspirants who are planning to take up the exam this year.

MAH-CET 2020 – Study Materials and Study Tips

Cracking MAH-CET exam is a tough task any MBA aspirants. And with rising popularity the competition in the MAH-CET exam is also rising with more and more number of MBA aspirants taking up the test. To crack the MAH-CET 2020 exam, aspirants need more than just coaching and class room notes. They need lot of practice and study tips which will aid them during the preparation process for the MAH-CET exam.

In order to help you practice better, we have shared a few question paper sets and quantitative aptitude questions in the below given articles. Candidates can click on these links to take the test and understand their level of preparedness for the upcoming MAH-CET 2020 exam. The MAH-CET 2020 study material is very important to not only prepare for the exam but also to understand different types of questions that are asked in the exam. So, do check out the MAH-CET study material listed below:

MAH-CET 2020 – Result

MAH-CET 2020 Result will be declared on the basis of official notification released by the DTE Maharashtra. Although, past trends suggest that the MAHCET result may be announced even prior to the notified date. You will get regular updates about any changes in the MAH-CET Result date on this page.

Once announced, candidates who have appeared for the MAH-CET 2020 exam will be able to check their Maharashtra CET result online on the official website i.e. www.dtemaharashtra.gov.in. Alternatively, you can also find the direct link to check the MAH CET MBA Result here. To know and understand the step-by-step process to check MAH-CET Result and Download MAH-CET scorecard, please refer the link given below:

MAH-CET 2020 – DTE CAP Round

DTE Maharashtra will commence the Centralized Admission Process or DTE CAP 2020 for MBA admissions post the announcement of MAH-CET 2018 Results. The DTE CAP 2020 process will facilitate the MBA admission process to nearly 400+ B-schools in Maharashtra including few of the top MBA colleges in India like JBIMS and SPJIMR. To know the details of MAH CET DTE CAP MBA admission process, please read the full article.

Top MBA colleges accepting MAH-CET 2020 score

MA-CET 2020 is the gateway to nearly 400+ MBA Colleges in Maharashtra. However, one of the prime reasons behind the popularity of this state-level MBA entrance exam is that it gives MBA aspirants an opportunity to seek admission to top MBA colleges in India such as SPJIMR, JBIMS and KJ Somaya. These and many other B-schools accept MAH-CET 2020 score to shortlist and screen candidates for further admission rounds.

To know which top MBA colleges in Maharashtra will accept the MAH-CET 2020 score and how can you apply to them along with the tentative cut-offs for the same, you can refer to the article given below:

