MAHCET 2020 Exam Pattern: MAHCET 2020 is a state-level MBA entrance test conducted in the computer based format and deemed to be the gateway to over 400+ MBA colleges in Maharashtra. This year MAHCET MBA exam is scheduled for 14th and 15th March 2020. Generally, DTE Maharashtra, the exam conducting authority for MAHCET 2020 keeps the exam pattern unchanged to ensure that students are able to prepare well for the exam. However, in case there are any changes in the MAHCET exam pattern, the same would be notified on this page.

Why MAHCET 2020 Exam pattern?

MAHCET 2020 exam pattern is a key component for the success of MBA aspirants in the state-level entrance exam. Candidates who are able to develop an in-depth understanding of the MAHCET exam pattern are able to develop a more holistic preparation strategy that covers the overall MAHCET exam pattern, the sectional composition of the MBA entrance test and the marking scheme as well.

Having the detailed understanding of the MAHCET 2020 exam pattern gives candidates an edge over the others as far as cracking the exam is concerned. To help candidates taking up MAHCET exam understand the exam pattern, we have provided the detailed analysis and all the information related to MAHCET 2020 exam below.

MAHCET 2020 Exam Pattern Details

MAHCET 2020 is a computer-based exam which is conducted over two days in different sessions or slots. The MAHCET 2020 exam dates are yet to be announced. Other details related to the MAHCET MBA exam pattern are listed below:

Test date : 14th and 15th March 2020

: 14th and 15th March 2020 Test Time / Slots : Multiple slots across the two days

: Multiple slots across the two days Test Duration : 150 minutes / 2 hours and 30 minutes

: 150 minutes / 2 hours and 30 minutes Test Type : MCQ / Multiple Choice Questions

: MCQ / Multiple Choice Questions No of Options for each MCQs : 5

: 5 Total number of questions : 200

: 200 Total marks : 200

: 200 No of sections : 3

: 3 Marking scheme: No negative marking

MAHCET 2020 Exam – Sectional Composition

As noted above, the MAHCET 2020 exam consists of three separate sections. The detailed sectional composition of MAH-CET exam is given in the table below:

Section No of Questions Total Marks Logical & Abstract Reasoning 100 100 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 Verbal Ability + Reading Comprehension 50 50

As per the MAHCET 2020 exam pattern, the Logical and Abstract reasoning section has the maximum number of questions i.e. 100. Out of these 100, around 75 questions are from Logical Reasoning, whereas the rest 25 questions are from Abstract Reasoning. Another interesting thing to note about the MAHCET exam is that there is no sectional time limit and therefore, candidates can attempt any question at any point of time within the defined time frame.

How to crack MAHCET 2020 in First Attempt for JBIMS?

MAHCET 2020: Exam Marking Scheme



MAHCET 2020 exam pattern suggests that the online test will follow the simple marking scheme as explained below:

Each correct answer will carry 1 mark

There is no negative marking, so no deduction of marks for wrong answers

The cumulative score of correct objective answers will be used to arrive at MAHCET score

The MAHCET score would further be normalized/equated to account for minor differences and changes in difficulty levels as per different slot schedules

Test wise scores and scores on total are reported with decimal points up to two digits.

MAHCET 2020: How many questions should I answer correctly to get in Top Colleges of Maharashtra?

MAHCET Exam Navigation Tools

Candidates will be provided a number of navigation tools to browse through the MAHCET 2020 test paper on their designated computer systems. Answers to any questions would be considered for final score only if candidate selects either “Save & Next” or “Mark for Review & Next”.

Candidates appearing for the MAHCET exam would have the options while answering the questions. Answer and move to the next questions, mark a question for review without submitting the answer, submit the answer and mark the question for review, or skip the question completely and move to the next. The questions will use the following colour codes to denote the type of answer that you have selected for the question. Questions for which answers have been marked but have been set aside for review will be considered for final evaluation.

Candidates will have the clock display at the top-right corner of their computer screen, which is display the time left for the test. The test would automatically end once the time allotted for the test ends and candidates do not need to submit the answers separately.

