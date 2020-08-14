MAHCET 2020 Exam Syllabus: Know Important Topics and Exam Structure

DTE Maharashtra had updated the MAHCET MBA exam syllabus and the details of the changes introduced in the syllabus will help you understand the expectations in the exam. The MAHCET exam is scheduled to be conducted on 14th and 15th March 2020. Therefore, it is important that the candidates go through the revised MAHCET syllabus in order to prepare for the examination productively. In case, there are any updates for the MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2020 exam, it will be notified on this page.

MAHCET 2020 - VARC Syllabus

Questions from this section are mainly asked to test candidates’ English language proficiency. In this test, there will be passages with questions based on their contents to test candidate’s comprehension ability.

Under this section candidate’s English Language ability will be tested with the help of questions from grammar, vocabulary, sentence completion, synonyms, antonyms, reading comprehension of passages etc.

MAHCET 2020 - Q.A. Syllabus

Under this section, questions are asked to test that how fast and accurate a candidate can work with numbers, do numerical calculations understand various arithmetic problems.

Questions from this section are mainly asked from following topics;

• Numbers

• Ratio & Proportion

• Percentage

• Quantitative Reasoning

• Data Interpretation – Graphs, Charts, Tables

MAHCET 2020 - Logical / Abstract Reasoning Syllabus

Under this section, questions are asked to test the quick, accurate, and sharp thinking of a candidate.

Questions from this section are mainly asked from following topics;

• Linear and Circular Arrangement

• Symbol based Comparison

• Sequential Output

• Series Completion

• Direction

• Conditional Coding

• Selection Criteria

• Venn Diagram

• Verbal Ability

MAHCET 2020: Marking Scheme

It’s also important to know about the kind of topics that will be covered in the final exam and weightage of marks for each topic. Take a look at this following table, to understand about the marking scheme of MAHCET exam:

Topics No. of Questions Marks per Question Maximum Marks Total Marks Logical Reasoning 75 1 75 200 Abstract Reasoning 25 1 25 Quantitative Aptitude 50 1 50 Verbal Ability/Reading Comprehension 50 1 50

MAHCET 2020 Syllabus: Key Points

The test will comprise of multiple choice questions with 5 options for each question There is no negative marking system for this test Test duration is of 150 minutes The medium of paper will be in English Mode of the examination will be Online

