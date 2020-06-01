Study at Home
NTA UGC NET 2020/CSIR NET & ICAR NET 2020 Registration Dates Extended 3rd Time due to COVID-19: Check New Application Dates!

NTA Extended UGC NET/CSIR NET/ICAR NET 2020 Registration Dates for the 3rd time due to COVID-19 Epidemic: NTA has again extended the UGC NET 2020, CSIR UGC NET 2020, ICAR NET 2020 Registration Dates for the 3rd time this year due to COVID-19 Epidemic. Check revised registration and online application dates here.

Jun 1, 2020 09:05 IST
NTA Extended UGC NET/CSIR NET/ICAR NET 2020 Registration Dates for the 3rd time due to COVID-19 Epidemic: For the 3rd time this year, NTA  has again extended the registration dates for UGC NET June 2020 Exam, CSIR UGC NET June 2020 and ICAR NET 2020 Exams due to COVID-19 Epidemic. NTA stated in its official notification that “In view of many requests received from students and the hardships faced by them due to COVID-19, the National Testing Agency has further extended the last dates of submission of Online Application Forms for various Examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency”.

NTA UGC NET 2020/ CSIR NET 2020/ ICAR NET 2020 Extended Registration Dates (Revised for the 3rd Time)

Extended last date for Submission of Online Application Forms for NTA UGC NET 2020, CSIR NET 2020, ICAR NET 2020 Exam Shall be as follows:

NET Exam

Postponed Dates

Previous Dates

UGC-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET)-June 2020

16th March 2020 to 15th June 2020

16th March 2020 to 31st May 2020

CSIR-National Eligibility Test (CSIR-NET)-June 2020

16th March 2020 to 15th June 2020

16th March 2020 to 31st May 2020

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-2020

1st March 2020 to 15th June 2020

1st March 2020 to 31st May 2020

Note: Submission of Online Application Forms shall be accepted upto 05.00 PM and Submission of fee upto 11.50 PM. The requisite fee can be paid through Credit/ Debit Card/ Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM.

Get UGC NET/CSIR NET/ICAR NET 2020 Exam Calendar

New UGC NET 2020, CSIR UGC NET 2020, ICAR NET 2020 Admit Card & Exam Dates after assessing COVID-19 Situation

As per the official notification, the detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and of Examination will be displayed separately on respective examination website(s) and www.nta.ac.in later on.

How to apply for UGC NET 2020, CSIR UGC NET 2020, ICAR NET 2020 Exams?

Step-1: Go to the Official Website of NTA UGC NET, CSIR NET & ICAR NET.

Step-2: Click the application link and start filling the application form by filling the personal details.

Step-3: Upload the scanned copy of Photograph, Signature & Other Documents

Step-4: Pay the Application Fee-Different For UGC NET 2020, CSIR UGC NET 2020, ICAR NET 2020 Exams

Step-5: On the successful completion of your complete application, an auto-generated email message will be sent on your registered email-id.

Also Read:

Top 21 UGC NET Subjects Based on Past Shortlisted Candidates Number

Arts & Humanities Students can apply for these UGC NET 2020 Subjects

Science Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects

Commerce Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects

List of Language Subjects in UGC NET Exam

UGC NET 2020 & CSIR NET 2020 Revised Guidelines for OBC Candidates

UGC NET 2020 & CSIR NET 2020 Revised Guidelines for SC Candidates

For further clarification, candidates contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the below numbers and Email IDs:

Phone Numbers

8287471852

8178359845

9650173668

9599676953

8882356803

NTA Telephone Number

0120-6895200

NTA Email ID

genadmin@nta.ac.in

UGC NET Email ID

ugcnet@nta.ac.in

Joint CSIR-UGC NET Email ID

csirnet@nta.ac.in

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)

icar@nta.ac.in

Test Practice Centre (TPC)

Mock Test

tpc@nta.ac.in

Let’s have a look at some of the important information and notifications related to NTA UGC NET Exam:

S.No.

NTA UGC NET 2020 Important Information

1

NTA UGC NET June 2020 ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

2

NTA UGC NET June 2020 APPLICATION PROCESS

3

Check UGC NET June 2020 Exam Updates

4

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus

5

NTA UGC NET June 2020 FAQs

6

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Preparation Strategy

7

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Study Plan

8

Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

9

Check UGC NET DEC 2019 Result Analysis and Cutoff

10

List of 935 UGC Recognized Universities whose masters Degree will be valid

Let’s have a look at some of the important information and notifications related to CSIR UGC NET Exam:

S.No.

CSIR UGC NET 2020 Important Information

1

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

2

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 APPLICATION PROCESS

3

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus

4

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

5

CSIR UGC NET Previous Year Papers

6

Check CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Result & Score

7

Click here to know CSIR UGC Net June 2019 Result & Cut-Off

Let’s have a look at some of the important information and notifications related to CSIR UGC NET Exam:

S.No.

ICAR NET June 2020 Important Information

1

Check NTA ICAR NET 2020 Eligibility Criteria

2

Get Direct Link to Apply for ICAR AIEEA (UG)/(PG) & AICE-JRF/SRF (Ph.D) 2020 Exam

3

Check NTA ICAR NET 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

 

