NTA UGC NET 2020/CSIR NET & ICAR NET 2020 Registration Dates Extended 3rd Time due to COVID-19: Check New Application Dates!

NTA Extended UGC NET/CSIR NET/ICAR NET 2020 Registration Dates for the 3rd time due to COVID-19 Epidemic: For the 3rd time this year, NTA has again extended the registration dates for UGC NET June 2020 Exam, CSIR UGC NET June 2020 and ICAR NET 2020 Exams due to COVID-19 Epidemic. NTA stated in its official notification that “In view of many requests received from students and the hardships faced by them due to COVID-19, the National Testing Agency has further extended the last dates of submission of Online Application Forms for various Examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency”.
NTA UGC NET 2020/ CSIR NET 2020/ ICAR NET 2020 Extended Registration Dates (Revised for the 3rd Time)
Extended last date for Submission of Online Application Forms for NTA UGC NET 2020, CSIR NET 2020, ICAR NET 2020 Exam Shall be as follows:
|
NET Exam
|
Postponed Dates
|
Previous Dates
|
16th March 2020 to 15th June 2020
|
16th March 2020 to 31st May 2020
|
16th March 2020 to 15th June 2020
|
16th March 2020 to 31st May 2020
|
1st March 2020 to 15th June 2020
|
1st March 2020 to 31st May 2020
Note: Submission of Online Application Forms shall be accepted upto 05.00 PM and Submission of fee upto 11.50 PM. The requisite fee can be paid through Credit/ Debit Card/ Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM.
Get UGC NET/CSIR NET/ICAR NET 2020 Exam Calendar
New UGC NET 2020, CSIR UGC NET 2020, ICAR NET 2020 Admit Card & Exam Dates after assessing COVID-19 Situation
As per the official notification, the detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and of Examination will be displayed separately on respective examination website(s) and www.nta.ac.in later on.
How to apply for UGC NET 2020, CSIR UGC NET 2020, ICAR NET 2020 Exams?
Step-1: Go to the Official Website of NTA UGC NET, CSIR NET & ICAR NET.
Step-2: Click the application link and start filling the application form by filling the personal details.
Step-3: Upload the scanned copy of Photograph, Signature & Other Documents
Step-4: Pay the Application Fee-Different For UGC NET 2020, CSIR UGC NET 2020, ICAR NET 2020 Exams
Step-5: On the successful completion of your complete application, an auto-generated email message will be sent on your registered email-id.
For further clarification, candidates contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the below numbers and Email IDs:
|
Phone Numbers
|
8287471852
|
8178359845
|
9650173668
|
9599676953
|
8882356803
|
NTA Telephone Number
|
0120-6895200
|
NTA Email ID
|
genadmin@nta.ac.in
|
UGC NET Email ID
|
ugcnet@nta.ac.in
|
Joint CSIR-UGC NET Email ID
|
csirnet@nta.ac.in
|
Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)
|
icar@nta.ac.in
|
Test Practice Centre (TPC)
Mock Test
|
tpc@nta.ac.in
