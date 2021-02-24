RBI Grade B Mock Test 2021 (Free): Practice Set for RBI Phase I Exam - General Awareness Questions

Attempt RBI Grade B Mock Test 2021 here for free. The Mock Test contains highly expected 80 questions from the General Awareness section that can be asked in the RBI Grade B Officer Phase-1 Exam, which is scheduled to be held on 9 November 2019. This online mock test for RBI Grade B Exam 2021 is curated on the basis of the latest exam pattern and structure of RBI Grade B Phase-1 exam. The mock test contains the answers to each question. Undertake the provided mock test to boost your preparation level.

Candidates appearing for the RBI Grade B Exam 2019 on 5th March can undertake the given mock test to realize about their strong areas, weak areas and time management. The given questions and answers will help you to quickly revise the important topics from the General Awareness section. The RBI Grade B Mock Test has been provided after carefully going through the latest syllabus, exam pattern and previous year papers of the RBI Grade B 2021 Exam. Go through these questions and attempt them to increase your chances of qualifying the RBI Grade B Officer Exam 2019. General Awareness Section of the RBI Grade B Exam covers topics like Banking Awareness, Static GK, Current Affairs and Financial Awareness. In Static GK, questions are asked from sports, history, capital, currency, abbreviations and others.

The Phase-I of the RBI Grade B Exam (Prelims) 2021 for Officer (DR – GEN/DEPR/DSIM) will be conducted online on 9th November 2019. In the exam, candidates will be asked 200 questions from – General Awareness (80), Reasoning (60), Quantitative Aptitude (30) and English (30). Each Question carries 1 Mark. There is a negative marking of one-fourth mark for a wrong answer. Here is the Mock Test for RBI Grade B Officer Exam 2019. The given mock test contains 80 questions from the General Awareness section.

RBI GRADE B 2021 MOCK TEST

General Awareness (80 Questions/80 Marks)

1. The Fitch Rating Company is headquartered at

a) New York

b) London

c) New Delhi

d) Paris

Answer: A

2. The government approved the capital infusion of Rs 6000 crore in which of the following banks?

a) Exim Bank

b) PNB Bank

c) OBC Bank

d) RBL Bank

Answer: A

3. What is the new name of the HDFC Standard Life Insurance?

a) Standard Life Insurance

b) HDFC First Bank

c) HDFC Life Insurance

d) HDFC Insurance Ltd

Answer: C

4. Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) hiked the interest rate on provident fund for fiscal year 2018-19 to what percent?

a) 9.55 %

b) 9.00 %

c) 8.95 %

d) 8.65 %

Answer: D

5. The Union Government allocated Rs 48,239 crore for recapitalization of how many public sector banks to help them sustain regulatory capital requirements.

a) 8

b) 10

c) 12

d) 15

Answer: C

6. Which International Bank has rolled out its first cryptocurrency?

a) Bank of America

b) Goldman Sachs

c) JP Morgan

d) Wells Fargo

Answer: C

7. The Tagline “The Name You Can Bank Upon” is associated with which Public sector bank?

a) Punjab National Bank

b) Oriental Bank of Commerce

c) Union Bank of India

d) Syndicate Bank

Answer: A

8. When was the Power Finance Corporation (PFC) incorporated as the Non-Banking Financial Corporation?

a) 1975

b) 1986

c) 1990

d) 1964

Answer: B

9. Who is the author “Indian Fiscal Federalism”?

a) Amartya Sen

b) P. Chidambaram

c) Raghuram Rajan

d) Y. V. Reddy

Answer: D

10. The Bank of Baroda has been merged with

a) IDBI Bank and Dena Bank

b) Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank

c) Vijaya Bank and RBL Bank

d) RBL Bank and IDBI Bank

Answer: B

11. What was India's rank in the 2019 Global Energy Transition Index?

a) 75th

b) 89th

c) 76th

d) 93rd

Answer: C

12. India was ranked at which position in the World Happiness Report 2019?

a) 156

b) 140

c) 137

d) 131

Answer: B

13. What does BRICS stands for?

a) Britain, Russia, India, China and South Africa

b) Brazil, Russia, Indonesia, Canada and South Africa

c) Brazil, Russia, India, Canada and Saudi Arabia

d) Brazil, Russia, Indonesia, China and South Korea

Answer: A

14. Dipa Karmakar is associated with which sports?

a) Hockey

b) Tennis

c) Gymnastics

d) Golf

Answer: C

15. Who among the following was the first Governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI)?

a) James Braid Taylor

b) C. D. Deshmukh

c) Benegal Rama Rau

d) K. G. Ambegaonkar

Answer: B

16. Which country is the 193rd member of the United Nations?

a) Switzerland

b) Palau

c) Serbia

d) South Sudan

Answer: D

17. When is the Anti-Terrorism Day observed in India?

a) 5th June

b) 21st May

c) 10th July

d) 23rd March

Answer: B

18. Which country is not a member of G-20?

a) Australia

b) Denmark

c) Brazil

d) Japan

Answer: B

19. Which Indian state has the least literacy rate?

a) Bihar

b) Jharkhand

c) Uttar Pradesh

d) Telangana

Answer: A

20. Who authored the book titled ‘Indian Parliamentary Democracy-Speaker's Perspective’?

a) Vinod Dua

b) Salman Rushdie

c) Meira Kumar

d) PR Mohana Rao

Answer: C

21. What is the full-form of WIPO?

a) World International Pacific Organisation

b) World Intellectual Property Observer

c) World Individual Property Organisation

d) World Intellectual Property Organisation

Answer: D

22. What is the literacy rate of Kerala, as per the census 2011?

a) 93.91%

b) 92.28%

c) 91.58%

d) 90.86%

Answer: A

23. Name the only Indian bank that has been awarded the Greenfield license by the RBI in the last two decades?

a) IDFC Bank

b) Yes Bank

c) Bandhan Bank

d) Kotak Mahindra Bank

Answer: B

24. What of the following refers to bank with no branch network, offering its services remotely through online banking, mobile banking and through inter-bank ATM network alliances?

a) Universal Bank

b) Indirect bank

c) Direct bank

d) Doorstep bank

Answer: C

25. Which of the following Banks is a Universal Bank and wholly owned subsidiary of a Financial Holding?

a) Bandhan Bank

b) Bhartiya Mahila Bank

c) Kotak Mahindra Bank

d) PMC Bank

Answer: A

26. Which bank acquired Tamil Nadu-based Grama Vidiyal Microfinance to extend its rural banking services?

a) Kotak Mahindra Bank

b) IndusInd Bank

c) IDFC Bank

d) Yes Bank

Answer: C

27. Which Bank gained the majority stake of Karaikal Port Pvt. Ltd in 2016 due to default in loan payments.

a) Indian Bank

b) Dena Bank

c) Canara Bank

d) Karnataka Bank

Answer: A

28. Which of the following banks has tied up with SIDBI for World Bank’s ‘Energy Efficiency Initiative’?

a) Yes Bank

b) ICICI Bank

c) Canara Bank

d) Axis Bank

Answer: A

29. Microsoft Corporation is a multinational technology company of which country?

a) Russia

b) America

c) Canada

d) France

Answer: B

30. Which country launched world’s first-ever malaria vaccine?

a) Serbia

b) Zimbabwe

c) Burundi

d) Malawi

Answer: D

31. Which of the following organizations hold 100 percent stake in National Housing Bank (NHB) and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD)?

a) RBI

b) Central Government

c) ADB

d) None of the above

Answer: B

32. IndusInd Bank is headquartered at

a) New Delhi

b) Mumbai

c) Bengaluru

d) Pune

Answer: B

33. Bajrang Punia is associated with

a) Wrestling

b) Cricket

c) Boxing

d) Kabaddi

Answer: A

34. Kina is the currency of

a) Papua New Guinea

b) South Korea

c) Liberia

d) Zimbabwe

Answer: A

35. Which Bank launched ‘SMESuvidha’ scheme to provide loans to GST-registered MSMEs?

a) Bank of India

b) Syndicate Bank

c) Corporation Bank

d) Allahabad Bank

Answer: C

36. Who is the 25th Governor of Reserve Bank of India?

a) M K Jain

b) Urjit patel

c) Raghuram Rajan

d) Shaktikanta Das

Answer: D

37. International Monetary Fund reduced its annual growth forecast for India to what percent for financial year 2019-20?

a) 6.9%

b) 7.0%

c) 7.1%

d) 7.2%

Answer: B

38. Which public sector bank was penalised Rs 7 crore by the RBI for non-compliance of the Income Recognition and Asset Classification norms?

a) Punjab National Bank

b) State Bank of India

c) Central bank of India

d) Union Bank of India

Answer: B

39. Who was appointed as the Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the World Bank?

a) Arundhati Bhattacharya

b) Indra Nooyi

c) Anshula Kant

d) Chanda Kochhar

Answer: C

40. Where are the headquarters of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)?

a) Mumbai

b) Bengaluru

c) New Delhi

d) Gurugram

Answer: A

41. Atal Pension Scheme was launched for

a) Unorganised sector workers

b) Farmers

c) Senior citizens

d) Women

Answer: A

42. The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP) Yojana aims to

a) Provide financial assistance to women

b) Ensuring employment for women

c) Spread awareness of welfare for girl child and women

d) Reservation for women

Answer: C

43. Liberalisation of the Indian economy began in

a) 1989

b) 1990

c) 1991

d) 1992

Answer: C

44. What is the full form of FDI?

a) Fixed Deposit Interest

b) Foreign Direct Investment

c) Forex Deal Intelligence

d) Fire Department of India

Answer: B

45. GNP is represented as:

a) GDP + Net income from abroad

b) NDP + Net income from abroad

c) GDP –Net income from abroad

d) NDP – Net income from abroad

Answer: A

46. Which factors make India a mixed economy?

a) Public & Private sector

b) NGOs & Corporate Sector

c) Rich & Poor People

d) Central Government & State Government

Answer: A

47. Which term is not related to economics?

a) Capital account convertibility

b) Break-even point

c) Balance of trade

d) Discharge

Answer: D

48. Which organisation publishes the Economic Survey?

a) RBI

b) Ministry of Finance

c) SEBI

d) NITI Aayog

Answer: B

49. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushal Yojana aims to provide

a) Employment to youth of rural area

b) Employment to farmers of rural area

c) Employment to women of rural area

d) Employment to minority people of rural area

Answer: A

50. Which of the following defines the National income?

a) Net National Product (NNP) at Factor Cost

b) Net National Product (NNP) at Market Price

c) Gross National Product (GNP) at Factor Cost

d) Gross National Product (GNP) at Market Price

Answer: A

51. Which of the following is a feature of the Indian economy?

a) High per capita income

b) Low Population

c) Dependence on Agriculture

d) Eradication of Poverty

Answer: C

52. Which method gives an estimate of India’s Poverty Line?

a) Income method

b) Investment method

c) Capital method

d) Supply method

Answer: A

53. Which sector contributes the most to the national income?

a) Manufacturing Sector

b) Service Sector

c) Distribution Sector

d) Tertiary Sector

Answer: B

54. Which scheme aims to improve the rural infrastructure of India?

a) PMSBY

b) PMJDY

c) PMJAY

d) PMGSY

Answer: D

55. Which activity comes under the Quaternary Sector?

a) Construction

b) Mining and quarrying

c) Research and Development

d) Banking

Answer: C

56. The New Industrial Policy that emphasised on the use of LPG began in

a) 1991

b) 1993

c) 1995

d) 1997

Answer: A

57. Which state is the leading producer of Manganese?

a) Maharashtra

b) Madhya Pradesh

c) Tamil Nadu

d) Odisha

Answer: B

58. Micro Credit is associated with

a) Small Loans

b) NPA

c) Liquidity Ratio

d) Corporate Loans

Answer: A

59. Which is not a Money Market Instrument?

a) Treasury bills

b) Commercial paper

c) Shares and Bonds

d) Certificate of deposit

Answer: C

60. Which term is not related to Banking and Finance?

a) Quintals

b) Open Market Operation

c) Real Time Gross Settlement

d) Ways and Means Advances

Answer: A

61. IFCI stands for

a) Industrial Finance Corporation of India

b) International Finance Corporation of India

c) Institutional Finance Corporation of India

d) Indirect Finance Corporation of India

Answer: A

62. What is the name of the Stock Market Index of London?

a) Sensex

b) Nifty

c) FTSE

d) NYSE

Answer: C

63. ‘I’ in IRDA stands for

a) International

b) Indian

c) Insurance

d) Industrial

Answer: C

64. Letter ‘P’ in ‘PAN’ stands for

a) Permanent

b) Personal

c) Private

d) Payment

Answer: A

65. Reliance Jio partnered with which organization for ‘Digital Udaan’?

a) Twitter

b) Instagram

c) Whatsapp

d) Facebook

Answer: D

66. Reserve Bank of India has stopped imposing additional charges on which service from July 1, 2019?

a) RTGS and NEFT

b) NEFT and IMPS

c) IMPS and RTGS

d) All of the above

Answer: A

67. Government announced merger of how many banks into four PSBs in August 2019?

a) 9

b) 10

c) 11

d) 12

Answer: B

68. Who is the Chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)?

a) Pramod Chander Mody

b) Virender Chautala

c) Kamlesh Nilkanth Vyas

d) Sushil Kumar Modi

Answer: A

69. Which Public Sector Bank launched India’s first OTP facility for ATM withdrawals?

a) State Bank of India

b) IDBI Bank

c) Syndicate Bank

d) Canara Bank

Answer: D

70. Who is the founder of digital payments company Paytm?

a) Amit Nayyar

b) Bipin Preet Singh

c) Vijay Shekhar Sharma

d) Sameer Nigam

Answer: C

71. The Union Cabinet recently allowed 100% FDI in mining and contract manufacturing of

a) Mica

b) Lead

c) Iron

d) Coal

Answer: D

72. Which country hosted the 45th G7 Summit?

a) France

b) Russia

c) Japan

d) India

Answer: A

73. Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium has been renamed after:

a) Atal Bihari Vajpayee

b) Sushma Swaraj

c) Arun Jaitley

d) Sheila Dikshit

Answer: A

74. Who is the CEO of Amazon?

a) Tim Cook

b) Binny Bansal

c) Jeff Bezos

d) Satya Nadella

Answer: C

75. Which country honoured Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the “Order of Zayed”?

a) Russia

b) UAE

c) USA

d) Afghanistan

Answer: B

76. Who is the MD & CEO of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)?

a) Keshav Chand

b) Sushanta Alok

c) Sandeep Amar

d) Dilip Asbe

Answer: D

77. The currency of Japan is

a) Yen

b) Euro

c) Kwacha

d) Rupiah

Answer: A

78. 52nd ASEAN Summit was held in

a) Jakarta

b) Bangkok

c) Paris

d) New Delhi

Answer: B

79. Which International Bank has been allowed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for regular banking services in India?

a) Bank of China

b) Bank of America

c) Swiss Bank

d) Bank of Singapore

Answer: A

80. The Union Budget 2019 allocated how much amount to boost credit in Public Sector Banks?

a) Rs 20,000 crore

b) Rs 40,000 crore

c) Rs 50,000 crore

d) Rs 70,000 crore

Answer: D