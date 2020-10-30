UGC NET 2020 Exam Schedule for 4th & 5th Nov (21 Subjects): Check NTA UGC NET 2020 Admit Card Link, Syllabus PDF, Previous Year Papers & Mock Tests with Answer Keys

UGC NET 2020 Exam Schedule for 4th & 5th Nov (21 Subjects):  Check UGC NET 21 Subjects Date Sheet, NTA Admit Card Link, Exam Pattern & Syllabus, Previous Year Papers, and Mock Test with Answer Keys.

Oct 30, 2020 10:45 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
UGC NET 2020 Exam Schedule for 4th & 5th Nov (21 Subjects): Check NTA UGC NET 2020 Admit Card Link, Syllabus PDF, Previous Year Papers & Mock Tests with Answer Keys
UGC NET 2020 Exam Schedule for 4th & 5th Nov (21 Subjects): Check NTA UGC NET 2020 Admit Card Link, Syllabus PDF, Previous Year Papers & Mock Tests with Answer Keys

UGC NET 2020 Exam Schedule for 4th & 5th Nov (21 Subjects): NTA will conduct the UGC NET 2020 Exam on 4th & 5th November 2020 for 21 Subjects in online mode across different exam centres. UGC NET June 2020 Exam has already begun and was conducted by NTA on 17th/9th/1st October and 24th/25th/29th/30th September 2020. Candidates can check the exam analysis, difficulty level of the exam, good attempts, minimum qualifying marks, normalization method, and memory-based questions from the links given below:

In this article, we are going to share the exam schedule, admit card link, exam pattern & syllabus, previous year papers, and mock test of Subjects whose exam is going to be held on 4th & 5th November 2020.

Check UGC NET June 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

UGC NET Exam Schedule for 4th & 5th November 2020

Let’s look at the schedule of UGC NET subjects whose exam will be conducted on 4th & 5th November 2020:

Date & Time

Subject Code

Subject  Name

4th Nov 2020

9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

36

Assamese

DOWNLOAD PDF

22

Malayalam

DOWNLOAD PDF

38

Marathi

DOWNLOAD PDF

24

Punjabi

DOWNLOAD PDF

41

Russian

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
RUSSIAN - DOWNLOAD PDF

27

Telugu

DOWNLOAD PDF

28

Urdu

DOWNLOAD PDF

4th Nov 2020

3.00-6.00 PM

19

Bengali

DOWNLOAD PDF

94

Bodo

DOWNLOAD PDF

84

Kashmiri

DOWNLOAD PDF

81

Social Medicine & Community Health

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Download Paper with Answers

5th Nov 2020

9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon

88

Electronic Science

SYLLABUS

DOWNLOAD PDF

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

55

Labour Welfare/Personnel Management/Industrial

Relations/ Labour and Social Welfare/Human Resource Management

SYLLABUS

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

16

Music

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

15

Population Studies

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

79

Visual Art (including Drawing & Painting/Sculpture Graphics/Applied Art/History of Art)

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Download Paper with Answers

5th Nov 2020

3.00-6.00 PM

7

Anthropology

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Download Paper with Answers

12

Home Science

SYLLABUS

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

14

Public Administration

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Download Paper with Answers

10

Social Work

SYLLABUS

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

DOWNLOAD PAPER with ANSWERS

100

Yoga

ENGLISH - DOWNLOAD PDF
HINDI - DOWNLOAD PDF

Download Paper with Answers

Get NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam Schedule

Download UGC NET Admit Card for Subjects whose exam is going to be held on 4th & 5th November 2020

Step-1: Candidates need to visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on the link ‘Download Admit Card

Step-3: A new window will open where the Registered Candidates are required to sign in.

Step-4: Fill in the Application Number, Date of Birth and Captcha Code.

Step-5: Download the Admit Card and take out the Print Copy of the same for future use.

Exam Pattern & Syllabus of UGC NET Subjects whose exam is going to be held on 4th & 5th November 2020

UGC NET 2020 Exam will be conducted in online mode for 81 subjects to determine the candidate’s eligibility for Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only posts in Indian Universities and Colleges. It will be a Computer-Based Test (CBT) consisting of two papers, i.e., Paper I and II conducted in a single session (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2). Candidates are required to appear for both the papers in order to be eligible for JRF and Assistant Professor or Assistant Professor only.

Check Detailed Syllabus of NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam

Let’s look at the Exam Pattern of the NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam in brief:

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Exam Pattern

Session

Paper

Number of Questions (All are compulsory)

Marks

Duration

Single (No break between Paper 1 & Paper 2)

I

50

100

3 Hours

II

100

200

Total

 

150

300

Note:

  • Paper-I will cover 50 Objective Type Questions (Multiple choice, Matching type, True/False, Assertion-Reasoning type) carrying 100 marks.
  • Each section gets equal weightage: 5 questions and 10 marks from each section, i.e., 2 marks for each correct answer.
  • There is no negative marking in the exam.

Paper-II will be based on the subject selected by the candidate consisting of 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) of 2 marks each:

Check UGC NET June 2020 Preparation Strategy

NTA UGC NET June 2020 Paper-II Exam Pattern

Paper-II

Type of Questions

No. of Questions

Mark for 1 Question

Total Marks

Selected Subject

Objective Multiple Choice Questions

100

2

200

Previous Year Papers & Mock Test of UGC NET Subjects whose exam is going to be held on 4th & 5th November 2020

Click here to Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

PRACTICE UGC NET 2020 Mock Test

Get UGC NET 2020 Free Study Material

For issues and queries further clarification, candidates contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) & UGC NET at the below numbers and Email IDs:

Phone Numbers

8287471852

8178359845

9650173668

9599676953

8882356803

NTA Telephone Number

0120-6895200

NTA Email ID

genadmin@nta.ac.in

UGC NET Email ID

ugcnet@nta.ac.in

Test Practice Centre (TPC)

Mock Test

tpc@nta.ac.in

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material