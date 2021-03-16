JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Coming Soon! To meet our Jury, click here

UGC NET 2021 Latest News: CA/CS/ICWA Qualification will be considered equivalent to PG Degree for appearing in UGC NET

UGC NET 2021 Latest News: As per the official circular of UGC dated 15th March 2021, CA/CS/ICWA Qualification will be considered equivalent to PG Degree for appearing in UGC NET. Check the details here!

Created On: Mar 16, 2021 16:32 IST
UGC NET 2021 Latest News: CA/CS/ICWA Qualification will be considered equivalent to PG Degree for appearing in UGC NET
UGC NET 2021 Latest News: CA/CS/ICWA Qualification will be considered equivalent to PG Degree for appearing in UGC NET

UGC NET 2021 Latest News: University Grant Commission through its official circular dated 15th March 2021 informed that the Commission has decided to consider CA/CS/ICWA Qualification equivalent to PG Degree. The circular stated that “UGC had received requests from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Institute of Companies Secretaries of India and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India to consider the qualification being awarded by them, i.e., Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS) and Cost and Works Accountants (ICWA) respectively, equivalent to Post Graduation Degree.”

Check increase in Age Limit for UGC NET 2021 Registration

The circular also states that “To consider this, a Committee was constituted by UGC. The Commission, in its 550th meeting held on 18th February, 2021 considered the recommendation of the Expert Committee and resolved as under:

“CA/CS/ICWA qualification be considered equivalent to PG Degree.”

NTA UGC NET 2021 list of Subjects at Post Graduation Level & PG Courses Code

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET December 2020 Exam:

UGC NET December 2020 Exam

Important Dates

Online Application and Registration Date

2nd February to 9th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM)

Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fees

10th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM)

Correction of Online Application Form

12th to 16th March 2021 (up to 11.50 p.m.)

Downloading of Admit Cards

To be announced later

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates

2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and

17 May 2021

This year, UGC NET December 2020 Exam will be conducted by NTA from 2nd to 17th May 2021 in 81 subjects at selected Examination Centers spread across the country for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only.

Must Read:

Check How to Clear UGC NET Exam without Coaching?

 

Check Eligibility Criteria for NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam

Check UGC NET 2021 Exam Updates

Click here to know the Preparation Strategy for NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam

Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

Check latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam

Get UGC NET 2021 Free Study Material

Check Frequently Asked Questions for NTA UGC NET 2021 Exam

NTA UGC NET 2021 List of Exam Centres with City Codes

Check UGC NET June 2020 Result & Cut-Off

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the National Eligibility Test (NET) to the NTA established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India (GOI).

Also Read:

Check list of 935 UGC Recognized Universities whose Master’s Degree will be valid

Check List of 24 Fake Universities Released by UGC in 2020

Top 21 UGC NET Subject List

UGC NET & CSIR NET 2021 Revised Guidelines for OBC Candidates

UGC NET & CSIR NET 2021 Revised Guidelines for SC Candidates

Science Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects

Commerce Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects

Arts & Humanities Students can apply for these UGC NET Subjects

List of Language Subjects in UGC NET Exam

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next