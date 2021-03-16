UGC NET 2021 Latest News: CA/CS/ICWA Qualification will be considered equivalent to PG Degree for appearing in UGC NET

UGC NET 2021 Latest News: University Grant Commission through its official circular dated 15th March 2021 informed that the Commission has decided to consider CA/CS/ICWA Qualification equivalent to PG Degree. The circular stated that “UGC had received requests from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, the Institute of Companies Secretaries of India and the Institute of Cost Accountants of India to consider the qualification being awarded by them, i.e., Chartered Accountant (CA), Company Secretary (CS) and Cost and Works Accountants (ICWA) respectively, equivalent to Post Graduation Degree.”

The University Grants Commission @ugc_india has resolved that CA Qualification will be treated equivalent to PG Degree based on requests submitted from @theicai. This will not only help CA’s for pursuing higher studies but will also facilitate the mobility of Indian CAs globally pic.twitter.com/rYKvCVOD1t — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) March 15, 2021

The circular also states that “To consider this, a Committee was constituted by UGC. The Commission, in its 550th meeting held on 18th February, 2021 considered the recommendation of the Expert Committee and resolved as under:

“CA/CS/ICWA qualification be considered equivalent to PG Degree.”

#UGC recognises #CompanySecretary Qualification as equivalent to PG Degree based on representations submitted by #ICSI. This will leverage the #CS Profession across the globe. #ICSI is thankful to #UGC for acceding to its request. pic.twitter.com/AXd8sWETEE — The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (@icsi_cs) March 15, 2021

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET December 2020 Exam:

UGC NET December 2020 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 2nd February to 9th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM) Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fees 10th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM) Correction of Online Application Form 12th to 16th March 2021 (up to 11.50 p.m.) Downloading of Admit Cards To be announced later UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 May 2021

This year, UGC NET December 2020 Exam will be conducted by NTA from 2nd to 17th May 2021 in 81 subjects at selected Examination Centers spread across the country for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has entrusted the responsibility of conducting the National Eligibility Test (NET) to the NTA established by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India (GOI).