UPSC Mains Result 2019 out @upsc.gov.in: Check here; Civil Services Interview in Feb; DAF-II form soon

UPSC Mains Result 2019 for IAS/IFS/IPS released at upsc.gov.in and upsc.nic.in. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2019 in the PDF Download format containing the list of qualified candidates who passed the Mains written examination. The qualified candidates now need to appear for the UPSC Interview or Personality Test that will begin in February 2020. We have shared here the complete details of the UPSC Civil Services Interview for IAS/IPS/IFS including Interview Date, Venue, documents required to be carried for Interview and important instructions. Go through the details mentioned below and start preparing for the UPSC IAS Interview. First, check your UPSC Mains Result by clicking the direct link provided below.

Civil Services Mains Examination 2019 was held in September 2019. The UPSC conducted the IAS Mains exam during 20th – 29th September. Candidates who qualified the UPSC IAS Prelims exam appeared for the Main Examination. The UPSC IAS Mains Result contains the complete list of qualified candidates along with the Interview date and details. Search for your Roll Number in the link mentioned below and start preparing for the UPSC IAS Interview 2020 now. The Interview will begin from February 2020. The Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) for the IAS Interview will be made available from 17 January to 27 January. The DAF-II forms need to be filled online.

The e-Summon Letters of UPSC IAS Interview 2020 OR Personality Test will be released from 27th January 2020. The summon letters will be made available online. So, check your UPSC Mains Result now by clicking the direct link mentioned below and start preparing for UPSC IAS Personality Test.

Steps-wise process to check UPSC Mains Result 2019

Candidates can check their result of the UPSC IAS Mains 2019 exam by simply following the steps mentioned below:

Step-1: Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

Step-2: Click on Written Result of UPSC Civil Services Mains 2019

Step-3: Search for your roll number in the result PDF

Step-4: Save for the future purpose

UPSC IAS Interview (Personality Test) 2019-20: Date & Details

Candidates who have been declared as passed in the UPSC Civil Services Mains Written Exam 2019 have qualified to appear for the UPSC Personality Test (Interview) for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ Central Services. In order to appear for the UPSC IAS/IFS/IPS Interview, candidates need to fill the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II). The DAF-II form will be made available online itself from 17th January to 27th January.

Details in DAF-II Form

Candidates need to indicate their order of preferences in the form. The preference and the order cannot be modified later. So choose your preference for services and zones diligently. You also need to upload documents and certificates along with the DAF form for higher education, achievements, service or job experience, OBC/EWS Annexure (for OBC or EWS category only), etc

UPSC Interview Date 2020

Have a look at the important dates of the UPSC Interview:

Event Date Release of DAF-II form for Interview 17 January 2020 Last Date to Fill DAF-II form 27 January 2020 till 6:00 PM Release of e-Summon Letters for Interview 27 January 2020 onwards Conduct of UPSC Interview for IAS/IFS/IPS February 2020

e-Summon Letters for Interview/Personality Test

The Union Public Service Commission will release the e-Summon Letters of Personality Test (Interview) from 27th January 2020. Candidates can download the e-Summon Letters by visiting the official website. The summon letters will be made available online. No letters will be provided in paper or by fax. If you are unable to download your e-summon letter then contact the UPSC at:

Phone Number: 011-23385271, 011- 23381125, 011-23098543

Fax Number: 011-23387310, 011-23384472

Email: csm-upsc@nic.in

Venue of UPSC Civil Services Interview

The Interview or the Personality Test of the UPSC Civil Services will be held at:

Union Public Service Commission

Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road

New Delhi-110069

Documents required to produced for UPSC Interview

- Original Certificate for age

- Original Certificate for educational qualifications

- Original Certificate for economically weaker section/ Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD)

- Original Income and Asset Certificate for EWS category candidates

- Original Caste Certificates for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/Ex-servicemen

- TA Form

Important Instructions regarding UPSC IAS Interview

- From the date of commencement of Interviews and till its conclusion, candidates are required to fill the Attestation Form online at cseplus.nic.in/Account/log in, the official website of Department of Personnel & Training.

- UPSC will not entertain any request for a change in DAF-I & DAF-II forms, except the address/contact details.

- Candidates must not reveal their scores of the UPSC Mains 2019 exam under the Public Disclosure Scheme.

- The date and time of the UPSC Interview or Personality Test will not be changed.