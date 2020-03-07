BPSC 65th Result 2020 declared @bpsc.bih.nic.in: Check here Prelims Cut Off Marks

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the result of the BPSC 65th Prelims 2019 exam on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Over 3 lakh aspirants appeared for the BPSC Civil Services Prelims exam on 15th October 2019. These candidates can check their result now by visiting the direct link mentioned below. We have shared here the official BPSC 65th Prelims cut off marks for GEN/OBC/SC/ST/PwD category candidates. Have a look at these minimum qualifying marks below and start your preparations for the 65th BPSC Mains exam. The exam date of mains exam will be of June 2020, as notified by the Bihar Commission.

The BPSC Prelims Result is available in the PDF Download format. The file contains the Roll Number of the candidates who have passed the 65th Prelims Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) and are shortlisted for the BPSC CCE mains examination. A total of 6517 candidates have been declared as passed in Prelims exam. Candidates who will be able to fetch recruitment under the 65th BPSC Civil Services Recruitment will get recruited to the posts of Inspector, Police Vice-Chancellor, Labor Enforcement Officer, Municipal Executive Officer, Block Panchayati Raj Officer and other Group A services in Bihar.

Let’s first have a look at the process to check result before knowing the cut off marks:

How to check BPSC 65th Prelims CCE Result 2019?

Step 1: Visit bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Results of BPSC 65th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam

Step 3: Search for your name in the PDF File

Step 4: Download the result PDF if your roll number appears on the list

What is BPSC 65th Prelims Cut Off 2020?

Have a look at the cut off marks of the BPSC 65th Prelims CCE exam for all categories out of total 150 marks:

Category Cut Off Marks General 97 General (Female) 91 EWS 92 EWS (Female) 87 SC 89 SC (Female) 79 ST 89 ST (Female) 89 EBC 92 EBC (Female) 876 BC 94 BC (Female) 88 BCL 86 PwD-VH/VI 82 PwD-DD 81 PwD-OH 89 PwD-MD 53 Grandchildren of Freedom Fighters of Bihar 88

What are the minimum qualifying marks of the BPSC Prelims Exam 2019-2020?

Have a look at the minimum qualifying marks out of the total 150 marks for the BPSC Prelims exam for all categories below:

Category Minimum Qualifying Percent Minimum Qualifying Marks GEN 40% 60 out of 150 OBC 36.5% 54.75 out of 150 Extremely Backward Class – EBC 34% 51 out of 150 ST 32% 48 out of 150 SC 32% 48 out of 150 Women/PwD 32% 48 out of 150

What is BPSC Previous Years’ Cut off Marks for Prelims exam?

Here we have shared the previous years’ cut off for the BPSC CCE Prelims exam for the years 2018 (64th BPSC) and 2017 (63rd BPSC). The cut off is out of total 150 marks. Have a look:

Category 64th BPSC 63rd BPSC General 97 96 General (Female) 86 86 SC 85 84 SC (Female) 69 73 ST 89 89 ST (Female) 80 78 EBC 90 88 EBC (Female) 76 77 BC 93 93 BC (Female) 82 84 BCL 79 - VH/VI 74 74 DD 63 - OH 84 83 MD 50 72 Grandchildren of Freedom Fighters of Bihar 82 81

What are the factors that decide the BPSC Cut Off Marks?

The Cut off marks of the BPSC Prelims is decided on the basis of the number of candidates appeared for the exam, total number of vacancies, difficulty level of exam and negative marking.

What is 65th BPSC Mains Exam Date 2020?

The exam date of the 65th BPSC Mains exam will be of June 2020.

What happens after BPSC Mains Exam?

Candidates who are able to qualify the BPSC Mains exam will then be called for the BPSC Interview round which will be held in May 2020.

When will the final BPSC 65th Result release?

The final result of the 65th BPSC is expected to release in July 2020.