CBSE Board Exam 2024 Class 10 - Syllabus, Study Material,  Important Questions, Exam Dates and More!

About CBSE Class 10 Exam 2024: Get CBSE Class 10 board exam 2024 syllabus, NCERT textbooks, NCERT solutions, sample papers, marking scheme, exam pattern, important questions, datesheet, study plan and time table with important questions and answers.

CBSE Board Class 10: The CBSE Class 10th board exams are set to commence on February 15, 2024, and conclude on April 10, 2024. As there are only a few months left, it is necessary to gradually start your preparations now. In this article, we have provided the overview of CBSE Board Exam Class 10 2024 along with syllabus, exam pattern, marking scheme, sample papers, study material like previous year question papers, topper answer sheets, important questions and answers, etc.

CBSE Class 10th 2024 Highlights

Check the kry highlights from CBSE Class 10 2023-24 session here:

Board Central Board of Secondary Education Class 10 Exam All India Secondary School Examination (AISSE) Frequency of Exam Once a year Conducting Body CBSE Board Exam Level Matriculation Elements of Examination Theory, Practical, Internal Assessment Mode of Application Offline / Online Mode of Exam Pen and Paper / Offline Exam Duration 3 Hours Languages Hindi and English

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus

For the session 2023-24, CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2024 for All Subjects is available on cbseacademic.nic.in.

You can check the syllabus of 10th class major subjects below:

CBSE Class 10 NCERT Books

National Council of Educational Research and Training - NCERT books for Class 10 students of CBSE is very important, since they are prescribed by CBSE and other state boards as well. These books are essential for building a strong foundation in various subjects and authored by various subject experts.

NCERT books are also regularly updated to keep up with the latest trends and developments in education. In the academic session of 2023-24, NCERT has republished the Class 10 books with revisions. Some chapters and topics have been deleted or rationalised. This is important for 10th class candidates to ensure they are studying the relevant content for the current academic session.

CBSE Class 10 NCERT Textbooks Solutions

Class 10 NCERT textbooks and its reliable solutions are significant for CBSE board exam 2024 class 10 preparations since the questions are often aligned with the content covered in these books.

Check the subject-wise list of NCERT Class 10 Solutions, updated for 2024 board exam below:

These solution have been prepared by subject matter experts. Candidates will get the chapter-wise solution for all the subjects given above by clicking on the links above.

CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern

CBSE has announced that from 2023-24 onwards, there will be more focus on the competence based questions so that students benefit more from the curriculum.

Check the updated composition of the 2024 question papers for the 10th class CBSE board exams of all subjects:

CBSE Class 10 Question Paper Pattern 2024 Competency Based Questions (Could be MCQs, Case Based Questions, Source-based Integrated Questions, etc.) 50% Multiple Choice Questions 20% Constructed-Response Questions (Such as Very Short Answer, Short Answer and Long Answer Type Questions) 30%

CBSE Class 10 Marking Scheme

Check the detailed marks distribution pattern according to topics, chapters and units below:

CBSE Class 10 Sample Papers 2024

CBSE released the sample papers for the 2024 board exams on March 31st to help students understand how the exams will be and what kinds of questions to expect. CBSE sample papers are practice tests made by CBSE itself. These are based upon following the latest syllabus and exam pattern. CBSE Class 10 sample papers 2024 are great for students to practice and prepare for their real CBSE board exam Class 10 2023-24. By using these sample papers, students can improve their preparation and perform better in the exams.

CBSE Class 10 Important Questions

10th Class CBSE important questions and answers - for each chapter in each subject - will help you in giving your best performance in the CBSE board exam 2023-24. These important questions with solutions have been prepared by experts based on the the previous year question papers, sample papers and marking schemes published by CBSE and the latest NCERT textbooks.

CBSE Class 10 Preparation Tips

The CBSE Class 10 board exams are scheduled to start on February 15, 2024. CBSE Class 10 board exams creates a mix of excitement and nervousness among students. The common cause behind this fear is that this is considered the ultimate test in a student's life. Although they are a significant step in our educational journey, providing exposure to subjects and activities that will shape our future, these are not the one and only milestone we have on our path. Nonetheless, to excel, it's crucial to prepare thoroughly for all subjects.

Check CBSE Board Exam Class 10 2024 Tips and Tricks

In a nutshell,

TIP 1: Check the syllabus and deleted syllabus

TIP 2: Cover NCERT

TIP 3: Practise and Revise

Repeat!

CBSE Class 10 Study Plan - Time Table

Use this study plan to and time table to prepare for your board exam on school days. On weekends and holidays, you can devote more time to study, revision and rest.