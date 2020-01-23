CTET 2020 Registration begins tomorrow @ctet.nic.in: CBSE CTET Exam on 5 July 2020

CTET 2020 Notification will be released tomorrow at ctet.nic.in. The Central Board of secondary education (CBSE) will start the CTET Registration 2020 on 24th January. Candidates who fulfil the CTET Eligibility Criteria can apply online for the CTET July 2020 exam on the official website of the CBSE. As soon as the CTET Apply Online link becomes active, it will be shared here along with CTET Notification PDF 2020. Check here the key details of the CTET 2020 Exam such as Exam Date, Application Date, Application Process and Eligibility Criteria for GEN/OBC/SC/ST category candidates. CBSE will be conducting the CTET Exam on 5 July 2020.

The Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) is an eligibility exam that a candidate needs to qualify to get a teaching job in any school across India. CTET is one of the main eligibility criteria for teaching recruitment process of schools like KVS/NVS/Army School/DSSSB/ERDO/Others. For this purpose, the CTET 2020 Exam will be held on 5 July 2020 in two sessions for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The CTET Paper 1 is for Class 1 to 5 teachers and CTET Paper 2 is for Class 6 to 8 teachers. Candidates who want to teach Classes 1 to 8 need to apply for both the papers. The application fee of single paper as well as both papers is mentioned below for GEN/OBC/SC/ST category candidates.

Have a look at the important details of CTET 2020 exam below such as

CTET July 2020: Important Dates

Event Date Release of CTET Notification 2020 24 January 2020 Start of CTET Registration 2020 24 January 2020 Last Date of CTET July 2020 Registration 24 February 2020 Last Date to pay CTET Application Fee 27 February 2020 Release of CTET Admit Card March 2020 CTET Exam Date 5 July 2020

CTET Application Process 2020

Step 1: Visit ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on CTET 2020 Registration

Step 3: Enter the required details to get your CTET 2020 Registration Number

Step 4: Now Apply by filling the details such as educational qualification, work experience, personal details and other

Step 5: Upload scanned images of your picture and signature

Step 6: Pay CTET Exam Fee

Step 7: Submit & Save confirmation page

CTET Application Fee 2020 for GEN/OBC/SC/ST

CTET Paper GEN/OBC SC/ST/PwD Paper I or Paper II Rs 700 Rs 350 Paper I and Paper II Rs 1200 Rs 600

CTET Eligibility Criteria 2020

CTET Paper 1 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates need to fulfill any one of the given eligibility criteria to fill CTET Apply online form. Have a look:

12th passed with minimum 50% marks + passed or appearing in two-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR 12th passed with minimum 45% marks + passed or appearing in the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR 12th passed with minimum 50% marks + passed or appearing in 4-year B.El.Ed OR 12th passed with minimum 50% marks + passed or appearing in two-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) OR Graduation with minimum 50% marks + B.Ed

CTET Paper 2 Eligibility Criteria: Candidates should have any one of the given educational qualifications:

Graduation + passed or appearing in two-year Diploma in Elementary Education OR Graduation with minimum 50% marks + passed or appearing in B.Ed OR Graduation with minimum 45% marks + passed or appearing in B.Ed OR 12th passed with at least 50% marks + passed or appearing in B.El.Ed OR 12th passed with at least 50% marks + passed or appearing in final year of B.A/B.Sc.Ed or B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed OR Graduation with minimum 50% marks + passed or appearing in B.Ed (Special Education) OR B.Ed

Keep visiting this page for more updates on CTET 2020 exam.