gseb.org SSC 10th Result 2023: Get Direct Link to Check Gujarat 10th Result with Seat Number and Name Wise

GSEB Board 10th Result 2023 Link: After the announcement of the Gujarat SSC result, students can check it in online mode at different websites. They can check their GSEB Board Class 10th result by using the seat number. Check details here.

GSEB Board 10th Result 2023 Link: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release the SSC result today at 8 AM. Students can check their result on the official website: gseb.org. Apart from that, this time the board has also provided the facility to check results via WhatsApp. They can check the GSEB class 10th result 2023 by sending their seat number on WhatsApp number: 6357300971.

The Gujarat Board conducted the GSEB 10th board exams 2023 in pen and paper mode. Along with releasing the Gujarat 10th result for stream students, the board will also notify other important details including where and how students can get their mark sheets.

Where To Check GSEB SSC Result 2023 Online?

The class GSEB 10th result 2023 for the exam can be checked in online mode. After the declaration of the Gujarat Board 10th result, students can check it at the websites provided below. To download marksheet, they must keep their login credentials ready to check it at the below-mentioned websites:

gseb.org

gsebeservice.com

Can Students Check Gujarat 0th Result 2023 on WhatsApp?

As per the official notice released, this time the board will also provide the provision to check GSEB SSC results through WhatsApp. Earlier, the board used to activate the official link to check the class 10th result. However, in case the official website is not working, the students can use WhatsApp to get their marks. To check Gujarat Board class 10th result 2023, students need to send their seat number on this WhatsApp number: 6357300971. Soon after that, their marks will be provided to them.

GSEB SSB Result 2023 Live Update

How To Check GSEB Class 10th Result 2023 at Official Website?

After the declaration of the Gujarat Board 10th result for Science, students have to visit the official website to check their marks. They can go through the steps to know how to check Gujarat Board 10th result 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Gujarat Board: gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on - GSEB Gujarat Board Result (SSC Science).

Step 3: A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter seat number to check the GSEB result for Science.

Step 5: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and keep it safe for future reference.

GSEB Board Class 10th Result 2023 Grading System

In the mark sheet of Gujarat SSC, students will also be given grades. Those securing marks between 91-100 will get A1. Check table below for more details:

Grades Marks Grade Point A1 91-100 10 A2 81-90 9 B1 75-80 8 B2 62-70 7 C1 51-60 6 C2 45-50 5 D 33-40 4



















