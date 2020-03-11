MAHCET 2020: Last minute tips to crack the MBA exam

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAHCET) exam is generally conducted in the 2nd week of March. The Exam pattern of MAHCET exam comprises of an online (computer-based) test of 150 minutes in which the candidates are expected to answer 200 multiple choice questions correctly.

The marking scheme along with the sectional bifurcation of the question is provided below:

MAHCET 2020 MBA Exam Pattern

Know the MAHCET 2020 MBA exam pattern to crack the exam:

S.No. Topic No. of Questions Maximum Marks Marks per Question Total Marks 1 Logical Reasoning 75 75 1 200 2 Abstract Reasoning 25 25 1 3 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 1 4 Verbal Ability/Reading Comprehension 50 50 1

Also Read: MH-CET MBA/MMS Previous Year Question Papers free download

With so less time in hand (barely 2 days) as an MBA exam aspirant you must be feeling nervous regarding the last minute preparation. In this article, we bring for you some easy and effective tips so that you are able to revise for the exam in a smooth manner.

Last minute tips to crack MAHCET 2020 Exam

Last minute tips are there to remind you about the exam and pre-requisites that you might forget due to the exam anxiety. Here are few points which you must scan to make sure that your D-day goes well to appear for the MAHCET Exam:

1. Make it a point that you are aware about the syllabus properly so that when you are planning revision, you cover are able to revise the notes of each chapters in a sequence.

2. Remember that the goal of your study should not be to cover the whole syllabus; but to succeed in the MAHCET exam by making successful attempts with flying colors.

3. Take a careful look at the exam pattern so that you know how to attempt the exam in the stipulated time with maximum number of correct attempts.

4. Practice a few previous year papers to get an overview of the expected question in the exam. This will also act as a mock test and will galvanise your pace of attempting the questions.

5. All work and no play is bad thing as elders have said. After every 2 hours of study take short breaks to relax and then come back to the revision place. This will help you focus more on the studies and will also help you get hold of the concepts in a flow.

6. Another important tip to remember! While doing last minute studies, do not begin with those topics and concepts with which you are not familiar.

7. We advise you to strengthen the topics on which you can perform your level best rather than trying to gain perfection on those topics on something new.

We wish you all the best for the D-Day!

For more updates on MBA Exams, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com

Also Read: About MAHCET Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

Also Read: About MAHCET Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About MAHCET Test Centers – Click Here

Also Read: About MAHCET Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About MAHCET Exam Registration Process – Click Here

Also Read: About MAHCET Exam Important Dates – Click Here

Also Read: About MAHCET Selection Process – Click Here

Also Read: About MAHCET Exam Analysis – Click Here

Also Read: About MAHCET List of Participating Institutes – Click Here

Also Read: MHCET Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension Practice Questions