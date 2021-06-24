Top 15 MBA Colleges accepting MAHCET 2021 Score

After the MAHCET Exam, the most important aspect which all candidates must refer to is the top MBA institutes that accept MAHCET scores for admission to MBA Programmes. Here is a list of top B-schools that accept MAH CET Scores. Take a look and choose the best MBA institute to pursue a rewarding career.

MAHCET 2021 was conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra on March 9 and March 10 in online mode in a total of four sessions (two sessions each day). The exam was conducted for the MBA aspirants seeking admission in the top B-schools of Maharashtra. It is an all-India level MBA Entrance test and aims to select the talented candidates for admission. The exam tests the aptitude of the aspirants from various subjects such as verbal ability, reading comprehension, quantitative aptitude and logical reasoning.

However, after the exam is over, the next big question which revolves in the mind of a candidate is about choosing the best B-school for pursuing MBA degree. This article focuses and talks about the top colleges that accept MAHCET score. This will help you to figure out, which college fits best to your requirement as per the location, faculty members and course curriculum. Read on and find out about the institutes in which you can seek admission:

List of Top MBA Institutes that accept MAHCET Scores

1. Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai 2. K J Somaiya Institute of Management Studies & Research (KJSIMSR), Mumbai 3. Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Research and Entrepreneurship Education (SIMSREE), Mumbai 4. University of Pune – DMS (PUMBA) 5. Prin. LN Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research 6. S.I.E.S. College of Management Studies, Mumbai 7. Bharati Vidyapeeth’s Institute of Management Studies & Research 8. Kohinoor Business School, Kurla (West), Mumbai 9. Indira Institute of Management, Pune 10. Durgadevi Saraf Institute of Management Studies, Malad(W), Mumbai 11. Indian Institute of Cost & Management Studies & Research (Ind Search), Pune 12. Dr. D. Y. Patil Institute of Management & Research, Pimpri 13. MAEER’s MIT School of Management, Pune 14. Audyogik Shikshan Mandal’s Institute of Professional Studies, Pimpri Waghere, Pune 15. Audyogik Shikshan Mandal’s Institute of Business Management & Research MBA Institute, Pune

Seats Available Under MAH - CET

S.N. Name of University Number of Available Seats 01 Pune University 22506 02 Mumbai University 10065 03 Solapur University 1125 04 Shivaji University 2400 05 Swami Ramanand Tirtha Marathwada University 765 06 North Maharashtra University 780 07 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University 1980 08 Sant Gadgebaba Amrawati University 840 09 RTM Nagpur University 4680 10 SNDT Women’s University 60 11 Gondwan University 420

Candidates must note that this is a tentative list based on the colleges that participated in the MAHCET MBA exam. In case there is any change in the list for the MAHCET 2021 it will be updated here once the official list of participating colleges is announced by the DTE, Maharashtra.

About MAH CET 2021

Applicants need to consider following main points for MAH – CET;

(1) MAH – CET is conducted as online examination across the country

(2) The question paper consists of 200 MCQ based questions followed by 5 options for each question

(3) Time duration for the MAHCET exam will be 2.5 hours.

(4) This entrance exam will be conducted in two or more sessions, depending upon the number of applicants.

(5) The medium of the test paper will be English

(6) There will no negative marking for the examination.

(7) MAH–CET score card will be valid for same session only.

(8) Electronic devices will not be permitted at exam centers, during the examination.

