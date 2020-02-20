Last Minute Tips to crack SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 Exam

SBI Clerk 2020 Exam is going to be conducted on 22nd February and will continue till 8th March 2020. Cracking the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam can be a little challenging for the candidates as the competition level is quite high. Lakhs of candidates would appear for the exam this year to fetch recruitment in the State Bank of India as Junior Associates or Clerks. The SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 aims to fill over 8000 vacancies. Considering this, we have listed below the best last-minute tips to help candidates clear the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2020 with flying colours.

SBI Clerk 2020 Prelims exam is an objective exam that is conducted online. The SBI Clerk Prelims Question Paper is set online and contains 100 questions from three sections, accounting for a total of 100 marks. There is negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers given by the candidates. There is a sectional timing to attempt each section separately. Candidates will be allotted 20 minutes to attempt each section and it is compulsory for the candidates to qualify each section as well.

Before going through the SBI Clerk Last Minute Tips below, have a look at the exam pattern of Prelims exam below:

Test Total MCQs Marks Duration English Language 30 30 20 minutes Numerical Ability 35 35 20 minutes Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes Total 100 100 60 minutes

Let’s have a look at important last-minute tips that will help you score high in the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam:

1. Revise Important Topics of SBI Clerk Prelims 2020

Have a look at the some SBI Clerk Important Topics 2020 that have high chances to be asked in the examination:

Reasoning Ability Numerical Ability English Language Puzzles Simplification Reading Comprehension Blood Relations Data Interpretation Fillers Coding-Decoding Averages Error Detection Direction Number System Idioms and Phrases Figure Series Algebra Word Swap Word Formation Problem on Ages Sentence Correction Verbal reasoning Speed, Distance and Time Sentence Rearrangement Non-Verbal Reasoning Ratio and Proportion Synonyms Analogy Mensuration Antonyms Odd Man out Time and Work Grammar Order Ranking Trigonometry Spelling Errors Syllogism Geometry

2. Time Management

Allot time judiciously to each question or section. Do not give more than 1 minute to any question. If you are stuck in any question or unable to come to correct answer, just skip it and move ahead. As there is a separate sectional timing of each section, it is advisable that solve those questions first wherein your strength lies.

3. Analyse the SBI Clerk Mock Tests or online practice papers.

The SBI Clerk Prelims will be conducted online. Candidates will have to attempt the maximum questions within the given time limit. This is the right time for candidates to practice the mock tests or practice papers online so that you can be aware of your speed and accuracy. If you have already attempted the mock tests, then analyse and go through them to know your strong areas. This will also help you in quick revision.

4. Read Complete Question First

Candidates often commit the mistake of marking the answer without reading the complete question first. This might result in inviting penalty of negative marking for incorrect answers. So, read the question carefully and then choose the most accurate option.

5. Focus on Accuracy

Maximize your score of SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam by focusing on choosing the most accurate option as your answer. You need to qualify all the sections, besides ensuring that you avoid fetching negative marking of 1/4th marks.

6. Do not forget to carry your Admit Card, ID Proof & Photographs

While leaving for the SBI Clerk Exam Centre, make sure that you carry the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020, Photo ID Proof and Photographs. Candidates who forget to carry the admit card or call letter, will not be allowed to appear for the examination. Also, do not carry any electronic device such as mobile phone, calculator, digital watch or any other gadget.

Hope, these tips helped you in your last-minute preparations for the SBI Clerk 2020 Prelims exam. Brush up your preparations now to crack the exam and get shortlisted for the Mains exam.