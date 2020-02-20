Search

Last Minute Tips to crack SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 Exam

SBI Clerk 2020 Tips & Strategy: In this article, we have shared the best last-minute tips to help you clear the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam with high marks. The SBI Clerk Prelims exam begins from 22 February and will conclude on 8 March 2020.

Feb 20, 2020 11:56 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
Last Minute Tips to crack SBI Clerk Prelims 2020
Last Minute Tips to crack SBI Clerk Prelims 2020

SBI Clerk 2020 Exam is going to be conducted on 22nd February and will continue till 8th March 2020. Cracking the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam can be a little challenging for the candidates as the competition level is quite high. Lakhs of candidates would appear for the exam this year to fetch recruitment in the State Bank of India as Junior Associates or Clerks. The SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020 aims to fill over 8000 vacancies. Considering this, we have listed below the best last-minute tips to help candidates clear the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2020 with flying colours.

SBI Clerk 2020 Prelims exam is an objective exam that is conducted online. The SBI Clerk Prelims Question Paper is set online and contains 100 questions from three sections, accounting for a total of 100 marks. There is negative marking of 0.25 marks for wrong answers given by the candidates. There is a sectional timing to attempt each section separately. Candidates will be allotted 20 minutes to attempt each section and it is compulsory for the candidates to qualify each section as well.

Before going through the SBI Clerk Last Minute Tips below, have a look at the exam pattern of Prelims exam below:

Test

Total MCQs

Marks

Duration

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

Numerical Ability

35

35

20 minutes

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

 Total

100

100

60 minutes
SBI Clerk 2020  Exam: Syllabus, Pattern, Questions, Cutoff, Result & Notifications

Let’s have a look at important last-minute tips that will help you score high in the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam:

1. Revise Important Topics of SBI Clerk Prelims 2020

Have a look at the some SBI Clerk Important Topics 2020 that have high chances to be asked in the examination:

Reasoning Ability

Numerical Ability

English  Language

Puzzles

Simplification

Reading Comprehension

Blood Relations

Data Interpretation

Fillers

Coding-Decoding

Averages

Error Detection

Direction

Number System

Idioms and Phrases

Figure Series

Algebra

Word Swap

Word Formation

Problem on Ages

Sentence Correction

Verbal reasoning

Speed, Distance and Time

Sentence Rearrangement

Non-Verbal Reasoning

Ratio and Proportion

Synonyms

Analogy

Mensuration

Antonyms

Odd Man out

Time and Work

Grammar

Order Ranking

Trigonometry

Spelling Errors

Syllogism

Geometry

  

2. Time Management

Time Management

Allot time judiciously to each question or section. Do not give more than 1 minute to any question. If you are stuck in any question or unable to come to correct answer, just skip it and move ahead. As there is a separate sectional timing of each section, it is advisable that solve those questions first wherein your strength lies.

3. Analyse the SBI Clerk Mock Tests or online practice papers.

Mock Test

The SBI Clerk Prelims will be conducted online. Candidates will have to attempt the maximum questions within the given time limit. This is the right time for candidates to practice the mock tests or practice papers online so that you can be aware of your speed and accuracy. If you have already attempted the mock tests, then analyse and go through them to know your strong areas. This will also help you in quick revision.

4. Read Complete Question First

Candidates often commit the mistake of marking the answer without reading the complete question first. This might result in inviting penalty of negative marking for incorrect answers. So, read the question carefully and then choose the most accurate option.

5. Focus on Accuracy

Accuracy

Maximize your score of SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam by focusing on choosing the most accurate option as your answer. You need to qualify all the sections, besides ensuring that you avoid fetching negative marking of 1/4th marks.

6. Do not forget to carry your Admit Card, ID Proof & Photographs

Admit Card

While leaving for the SBI Clerk Exam Centre, make sure that you carry the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2020, Photo ID Proof and Photographs. Candidates who forget to carry the admit card or call letter, will not be allowed to appear for the examination. Also, do not carry any electronic device such as mobile phone, calculator, digital watch or any other gadget.

Hope, these tips helped you in your last-minute preparations for the SBI Clerk 2020 Prelims exam. Brush up your preparations now to crack the exam and get shortlisted for the Mains exam.

Related Stories