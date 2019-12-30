MAT 2020 Important dates for Feb 2020 session announced

AIMA MAT 2020 - All India Management Association (AIMA) has announced the important dates for MAT 2020, February session exam on the official website mat.aima.in. The exam will be conducted in the 1st and 3rd week of Feb for the PBT and CBT aspirants.

So here are all the important dates which you must mark in your MBA exam calendar to keep track of all the important events pertaining to MAT Exam:

MAT 2020 Important Dates

MAT December 2019 exam dates are important for the aspirants so prepare a sound study plan that will help them in scoring a good percentile. Take a look at the major events that will help you prepare for the MAT December exam well in advance:

MAT Exam Events PBT CBT Registration commences 27th December 2019 27th December 2019 Registration ends 9th February 2020 26th January 2020 Admit Card Issue 11th February 2020 28th January 2020 MAT 2019 Exam 16th February 2020 2nd February 2020 MAT Exam Result Not Announced

MAT 2020 Exam Schedule

MAT MBA Entrance Exam is conducted four times in a year i.e. in the months of February, May, September, and May in both traditional (i.e. pen and paper based mode) and online mode for the MBA aspirants by AIMA. This makes it sometimes complicated for the aspirants to keep track of the events of MAT Exam. In order to develop an understanding of the exam event flow, aspirants can go through brief descriptions of the dates in which the exam schedule has been planned by the exam conducting body i.e. AIMA.

MAT 2020 Application Process

MAT 2020 Exam process commences with the announcement of the official notification by AIMA on their official website. From thereon, candidates can visit the official website i.e. aima.in to apply for the MAT Exam. The Application Process begins from the third week of December 2019 for both pen and paper based exam and online exam. The application process ends in the month of February 2020.

MAT 2020 Admit Card

MAT admit card is a mandatory document without which candidates are not allowed to appear for the MAT exam. Therefore, it is important for candidates to download their MAT Admit card online from the official website on the date mentioned in the MAT Exam schedule. The admit card for the MAT 2020 Feb session will be available to the test-takers in the last week of Jan 2020 onwards.

MAT 2020 Exam Date

MAT 2020 Exam is conducted separately on two distinct dates for Paper Based Test and Computer Based Test modes. Generally, the exam in PBT mode is conducted prior to the one conducted in CBT mode. MAT PBT exam will be conducted on 16th Feb 2020 (Sunday) and the CBT exam is scheduled to take place on 2nd Feb 2020 (Sunday), across various test centres in India.

Declaration of MAT 2020 Result / MAT Score Card



After the MAT exam is conducted in both PBT and CBT format, the final merit list or the MAT 2020 Exam Result is announced for the exam takes on the official website on AIMA. This year, MAT exam Result is scheduled to be announced on or after 4th week of Feb 2020.

These were MAT December 2020 important dates and the exam schedule along with description of the key exam events. For more information on MAT exam, please log on to www.jagranjosh.com.

Also Read: About MAT Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

Also Read: About MAT Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About MAT Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About MAT Exam Registration Process – Click Here

Also Read: About Institutes accepting MAT Exam Scores – Click Here

Also Read: About MAT Exam Analysis – Click Here

Also Read: About Previous 8 Year MAT Exam papers – Click Here