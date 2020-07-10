Study at Home
Search

UGC NET 2020/CSIR UGC NET 2020 Application Correction Window Opened by NTA: Get Direct Link to Change Exam Centre, Photograph & Other Details

UGC NET 2020/CSIR UGC NET 2020 Application Correction Window Opened by NTA-Get Direct Link to Change Exam Centre: NTA UGC NET 2020 & CSIR UGC NET 2020 Application Correction Windows have been opened at their official websites - ugcnet.nta.nic.in & csirnet.nta.nic.in, respectively. Candidates can change the exam centres and other details from 6th to 15th July 2020.

Jul 10, 2020 10:42 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
UGC NET 2020/CSIR UGC NET 2020 Application Correction Window Opened by NTA: Get Direct Link to Change Exam Centre, Photograph & Other Details
UGC NET 2020/CSIR UGC NET 2020 Application Correction Window Opened by NTA: Get Direct Link to Change Exam Centre, Photograph & Other Details

UGC NET 2020/CSIR UGC NET 2020 Application Correction Window Opened by NTA-Get Direct Link to Change Exam Centre: National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened UGC NET 2020 & CSIR UGC NET 2020 Online Application Correction Window at their official websites ugcnet.nta.nic.in and csirnet.nta.nic.in from 6th July and 15th July 2020. If candidates have mistakenly filled wrong information in the application form, here is an opportunity for them to make corrections in their online application form. Candidates are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars and make necessary corrections wherever required.

Get UGC NET 2020 & CSIR NET 2020 Exam Calendar

Below are the important dates for the NTA UGC NET December 2019 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam

Important Dates

Extended Online Application and Registration Date

16th March 2020 to 30th June 2020 (5:00 PM)

Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/NetBanking/Paytm

30th June 2020 (upto 11:50 pm)

Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only

6th July to 15th July 2020

Get Direct Link for UGC NET Application Correction

Downloading of Admit Cards

Postponed (Previously 15th May 2020)

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates

Previously 15th  June 2020 to 20th June 2020

(Postponed- Revised dates after assessing COVID-19 Situation)

Date for announcing results

Previously 5th July 2020 (Postponed)

CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam

Important Dates

Online Application and Registration Date

16th March 2020 to 30th June 2020 (5:00 PM)

Last Date for Payment of Application Fee

30th June 2020 (upto 11.50 pm)

Correction in Particulars of Application Form on the website only

6th July to 15th July 2020

Get Direct Link for CSIR UGC NET Application Correction

Downloading of Admit Cards

Postponed (Previously 15 May 2020)

CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Dates

Previously 21st June 2020

(Postponed- Revised dates after assessing COVID-19 Situation)

Release of Score on NTA website

Previously By 2nd Week of July 2020 (Postponed)

How to Make Corrections in the UGC NET 2020 & CSIR UGC NET Application Form?

Step-1: Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and CSIR UGC NET - csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on the link Correction in Application Form UGC NET JUNE 2020" and Correction in Application Form JOINT CSIR UGC NET JUNE 2020”.

Step-3: A new page will open which will ask the already registered candidates to sign in. Those candidates who want to make any corrections or modifications are required to login with the details: Application Number, Password and Security Pin showed in CAPTCHA.

Step-4: Submit the final corrections made in the application form. Corrections in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted upto 5:00 PM and submission fee (if applicable) upto 11:50 PM.

Step-5: Save the Final Corrected Copy of the Application Form.

Let’s have a look at some of the important information and notifications related to NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam:

S.No.

NTA UGC NET 2020 Important Information

1

NTA UGC NET 2020 ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

2

NTA UGC NET 2020 APPLICATION PROCESS

3

Check UGC NET 2020 Exam Updates

4

NTA UGC NET 2020 Latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus

5

NTA UGC NET 2020 FAQs

6

NTA UGC NET 2020 Preparation Strategy

7

NTA UGC NET 2020 Study Plan

8

Download Previous Year Papers of UGC NET Exam

9

Check UGC NET DEC 2019 Result Analysis and Cutoff

10

List of 935 UGC Recognized Universities whose masters Degree will be valid

Let’s have a look at some of the important information and notifications related to CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam:

S.No.

CSIR UGC NET 2020 Important Information

1

CSIR UGC NET 2020 ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

2

CSIR UGC NET 2020 APPLICATION PROCESS

3

CSIR UGC NET 2020 Latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus

4

CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

5

CSIR UGC NET Previous Year Papers

6

Check CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Result & Score

7

Click here to know CSIR UGC Net June 2019 Result & Cut-Off

Change of Exam Centres

The NTA will make all-out effort to allot Centre City of examination to the candidates in order of the choice now being opted by them in their Application Form, subject to the availability of capacity in the desired city. However, due to administrative reasons, a different city may be allotted, and the decision of the NTA regarding allotment of Centre City shall be final.

Check UC NET 2020 List of Exam Centres with City Codes

Additional Fee Payment

In case, any additional fee payment is required depending on the changes made in the form, the requisite (additional) fee, if applicable, can be paid through Credit/Debit Card/ Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM. The final changes/update in the online application form will be reflected only after the payment.

Check Code of UGC NET Subject

Changes in Photograph

Some of the candidates have uploaded Photograph/ Signature which are illegible; such candidates are also advised to upload clear photograph/ signature of desired specification to avoid cancellation of their candidature. Upload scanned image of Candidate’s latest Passport size Photograph in JPG/JPEG format. Candidates are required to fill the size and dimensions of photo image are as mentioned below:

Size of Photograph and Signature

Size of Photograph

10 kb to 200 kb

Size of Signature

4 kb to 30 kb
  • The photographs must be taken on or after 01.09.2019 preferably indicating clearly the name of candidate along with the date of taking the photograph. Photograph should not be with cap or goggles. The focus needs to be on face (80% face coverage, ears clearly visible, on white background)
  • Spectacles are allowed only if being used regularly.
  • Polaroid and Computer-generated photos are not acceptable.
  • Applications not complying with these instructions or with unclear photographs are liable to be rejected.
  • Application without photographs shall be rejected.
  • The photographs need not be attested. Candidates are advised to keep 6 to 8 passport size and 4 to 6 Post Card size (4”X6”) colour photographs with white background.
  • Candidates may note that if the photographs uploaded are found to be fabricated i.e. de-shaped or seem to be hand-made or computer made, the application of the candidate will be rejected and the same would be considered as using Unfair Means and the candidate would be dealt with accordingly.

Check Code of UGC NET Subject at Post Graduation Level

Note: In case someone else’s photographs have been uploaded, the candidature shall be cancelled and the case will be considered as using UFM. Criminal action as per laws of the country shall also be initiated.

Check Code of UGC NET Post Graduation Course

No change in the application form will be accepted through fax/application, including e-mail etc. Those candidates who have sent emails earlier regarding any correction are also advised to verify and make necessary corrections, if required by them.

UGC NET & CSIR NET 2020 Exam Dates & Admit Card

The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and Examination will be displayed separately on respective examination website(s) and www.nta.ac.in) later on. NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time. For further clarification, candidates contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the below numbers and Email IDs:

Phone Numbers

8287471852

8178359845

9650173668

9599676953

8882356803

NTA Telephone Number

0120-6895200

NTA Email ID

genadmin@nta.ac.in

UGC NET Email ID

ugcnet@nta.ac.in

Joint CSIR-UGC NET Email ID

csirnet@nta.ac.in

Test Practice Centre (TPC)

Mock Test

tpc@nta.ac.in

Also Read:

Top 21 UGC NET Subjects

UGC NET 2020 & CSIR NET 2020 Revised Guidelines for OBC Candidates

UGC NET 2020 & CSIR NET 2020 Revised Guidelines for SC Candidates

Related Stories