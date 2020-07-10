UGC NET 2020/CSIR UGC NET 2020 Application Correction Window Opened by NTA: Get Direct Link to Change Exam Centre, Photograph & Other Details

UGC NET 2020/CSIR UGC NET 2020 Application Correction Window Opened by NTA-Get Direct Link to Change Exam Centre: National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened UGC NET 2020 & CSIR UGC NET 2020 Online Application Correction Window at their official websites ugcnet.nta.nic.in and csirnet.nta.nic.in from 6th July and 15th July 2020. If candidates have mistakenly filled wrong information in the application form, here is an opportunity for them to make corrections in their online application form. Candidates are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars and make necessary corrections wherever required.

Below are the important dates for the NTA UGC NET December 2019 Exam:

UGC NET June 2020 Exam Important Dates Extended Online Application and Registration Date 16th March 2020 to 30th June 2020 (5:00 PM) Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit Card/Debit Card/NetBanking/Paytm 30th June 2020 (upto 11:50 pm) Correction in particulars of Application Form on website only 6th July to 15th July 2020 Get Direct Link for UGC NET Application Correction Downloading of Admit Cards Postponed (Previously 15th May 2020) UGC NET June 2020 Exam Dates Previously 15th June 2020 to 20th June 2020 (Postponed- Revised dates after assessing COVID-19 Situation) Date for announcing results Previously 5th July 2020 (Postponed) CSIR UGC NET June 2020 Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date 16th March 2020 to 30th June 2020 (5:00 PM) Last Date for Payment of Application Fee 30th June 2020 (upto 11.50 pm) Correction in Particulars of Application Form on the website only 6th July to 15th July 2020 Get Direct Link for CSIR UGC NET Application Correction Downloading of Admit Cards Postponed (Previously 15 May 2020) CSIR UGC NET December 2019 Exam Dates Previously 21st June 2020 (Postponed- Revised dates after assessing COVID-19 Situation) Release of Score on NTA website Previously By 2nd Week of July 2020 (Postponed)

How to Make Corrections in the UGC NET 2020 & CSIR UGC NET Application Form?

Step-1: Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET - ugcnet.nta.nic.in and CSIR UGC NET - csirnet.nta.nic.in.

Step-2: Click on the link “Correction in Application Form UGC NET JUNE 2020" and “Correction in Application Form JOINT CSIR UGC NET JUNE 2020”.

Step-3: A new page will open which will ask the already registered candidates to sign in. Those candidates who want to make any corrections or modifications are required to login with the details: Application Number, Password and Security Pin showed in CAPTCHA.

Step-4: Submit the final corrections made in the application form. Corrections in the Online Application Forms shall be accepted upto 5:00 PM and submission fee (if applicable) upto 11:50 PM.

Step-5: Save the Final Corrected Copy of the Application Form.

Let’s have a look at some of the important information and notifications related to NTA UGC NET 2020 Exam:

Let’s have a look at some of the important information and notifications related to CSIR UGC NET 2020 Exam:

Change of Exam Centres

The NTA will make all-out effort to allot Centre City of examination to the candidates in order of the choice now being opted by them in their Application Form, subject to the availability of capacity in the desired city. However, due to administrative reasons, a different city may be allotted, and the decision of the NTA regarding allotment of Centre City shall be final.

Additional Fee Payment

In case, any additional fee payment is required depending on the changes made in the form, the requisite (additional) fee, if applicable, can be paid through Credit/Debit Card/ Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM. The final changes/update in the online application form will be reflected only after the payment.

Changes in Photograph

Some of the candidates have uploaded Photograph/ Signature which are illegible; such candidates are also advised to upload clear photograph/ signature of desired specification to avoid cancellation of their candidature. Upload scanned image of Candidate’s latest Passport size Photograph in JPG/JPEG format. Candidates are required to fill the size and dimensions of photo image are as mentioned below:

Size of Photograph and Signature Size of Photograph 10 kb to 200 kb Size of Signature 4 kb to 30 kb

The photographs must be taken on or after 01.09.2019 preferably indicating clearly the name of candidate along with the date of taking the photograph. Photograph should not be with cap or goggles. The focus needs to be on face (80% face coverage, ears clearly visible, on white background)

Spectacles are allowed only if being used regularly.

Polaroid and Computer-generated photos are not acceptable.

Applications not complying with these instructions or with unclear photographs are liable to be rejected.

Application without photographs shall be rejected.

The photographs need not be attested. Candidates are advised to keep 6 to 8 passport size and 4 to 6 Post Card size (4”X6”) colour photographs with white background.

Candidates may note that if the photographs uploaded are found to be fabricated i.e. de-shaped or seem to be hand-made or computer made, the application of the candidate will be rejected and the same would be considered as using Unfair Means and the candidate would be dealt with accordingly.

Note: In case someone else’s photographs have been uploaded, the candidature shall be cancelled and the case will be considered as using UFM. Criminal action as per laws of the country shall also be initiated.

No change in the application form will be accepted through fax/application, including e-mail etc. Those candidates who have sent emails earlier regarding any correction are also advised to verify and make necessary corrections, if required by them.

UGC NET & CSIR NET 2020 Exam Dates & Admit Card

The detailed schedule mentioning revised dates of downloading of Admit Cards and Examination will be displayed separately on respective examination website(s) and www.nta.ac.in) later on. NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time. For further clarification, candidates contact the National Testing Agency (NTA) at the below numbers and Email IDs: