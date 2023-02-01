SSC GD Constable 2023 Reasoning Questions PDF: Download Memory Based Questions with Answers

SSC GD Constable 2023 Reasoning Questions with Answers (PDF Download): Download the memory-based questions from the Reasoning Ability Sections of the SSC GD Constable 2023 Exam.

SSC GD Constable 2023 Reasoning Questions with Answers (PDF Download): The Staff Selection Commission has commenced the SSC GD Constable 2023 examination from January 10, 2023. The examination is been held for filling 45,000+ vacancies under forces namely, BSF, CISF, CRPF etc. The SSC GD Constable examination is going to end on February 14, 2023.

A total of 20 questions are asked from the SSC GD Reasoning. Candidates who have their exams in the upcoming shifts are advised to go through the SSC GD Constable Reasoning 2023 Memory-Based Paper to understand the level of the questions asked in the exam this year. Candidates can also practice these questions and topics as they could feature in the upcoming shifts as well.

SSC GD Constable Reasoning Memory-Based Questions with Answers

The candidates who are going to write the SSC GD Constable examination in the upcoming days can check out some of the memory based questions that have featured in the exam this year. It is highly advisable to attempt and practice these questions as these types can be asked in the upcoming shifts as well.

1. Arrange the following words according to the dictionary:

Sound Socks Shock Sharp Snooker

Ans: Sharp, Shock, Snooker, Socks, Sound

2. Find the odd word/letter/number from the given alternatives.

Smt Pratibha Patil Smt Indira Gandhi Aishwarya Rai M.S. Subbulakshmi

Ans: Aishwarya Rai

3. Maya said, My mother, is the sister of Ranjeet’s brother. How is Ranjeet related to Maya?

Maternal Uncle Uncle Brother-in-law Cousin

Ans: Uncle

4. A clock showing time 9:30 will show what time when seen through a mirror?

03:45 02:30 04:15 09:20

5. Naresh is taller than Prakash but shorter than Mukesh. Rajan is taller than Suresh but not as tall as Prakash. Who among them is the shortest?

Prakash Mukesh Suresh Rajan

6. What is the difference between the place value of 9 and 5 of the given number 428693745?

99999 89000 80005 89995

7. Select the missing number from the given responses:

a= 14(239)15

b= 16(305)17

c= 12(?)18

226 216 240 246

8. Statements:

Some bats are keys All Keys are locks

Conclusions:

No locks is bats Some locks are keys

9. Select the option that is related to the third term in the same way as the second term is related to the first term.

39:18::47:?

15 21 22 14

10. In a class Divya is 11th from the top and Anuj is 40th from the bottom. If there are 7 students between them then how many maximum students are there in the class?

50 55 48 58

11. ‘cpo ki top ma’ means ‘Usha is playing cards’

‘kop ja ki ma’ means ‘Asha is playing tennis’

‘top sur kop’ means ‘cards and tennis’

then according to above information find the code of ‘Asha’

kop ki ma ja

12. Find the odd word/letter/number from the given alternatives.

39 24 11 17

13. Statement:

Should films be banned completely

Arguments:

Yes, it is destroying our social and ethical value No, this is the only resource for our entertainment

14. A series is given with one/two terms missing. Choose the option from the given ones that will complete the series.

A C F J O ? B

I H U V

15. Pat Zoo Sim, means 437

Pus Sim tim, means 583

tim Zoo Kit, means 482

16. Which of the following represents Kit in that code?

4 7 3 2

17. Introducing Shikha, Arvind said, The only daughter of her mother is my sons’s wife. How is Arvind related to Shikha?

Mother

Father-in-law Father Uncle

18. In a certain code language GOAL is coded as 20 then what will be the code of WISDOM in that code language?

40 42 59 63

19. Statement:

No bat is ball

No ball is Wicket

Conclusion:

No bat is wicket

All Wickets are bats

Only I Only II Either I or II Neither I nor II

20. There is a number series. Get the next one

729, 6859, 24389, ?, 117649, 205379

52335 58937 59319 55324

Topics Asked for Reasoning in SSC GD Constable 2023

The SSC GD Constable examination has commenced from January 10, 2023. Based on the exam analysis, the experts have suggested a list of topics that have been found to be asked in each of the exam shifts. Candidates are therefore advised to prepare these topics thoroughly as questions from these could be asked in the upcoming shifts as well.

Topic Topics Wise Weightage Analogy 0-1 Paper folding and cutting 0-1 Embedded figure 2 Classification 1-2 Mirror Image and Water Image 0-1 Coding-Decoding 1 Series 2-3 Order and Ranking 0-1 Direction and Distance 0-1 Statement Conclusion 1 Dice 0-1 Alphabet and Word Test 1-2 Venn Diagram 1 Clock and Calendar 0-1 Blood Relation 1 Mathematical operator 1 Syllogism 0-1

The General Intelligence & Reasoning section is one of the highest-scoring sections of the GD Constable Exam. This Analytical aptitude and ability to observe and distinguish patterns will be assessed through questions principally of non-verbal type. The questions asked in this section are usually lengthy and vast. Candidates should adhere to the right SSC GD Constable exam preparation strategy to excel in this section with good marks.

SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern 2022: General Intelligence & Reasoning Section (40 Marks)

In the SSC GD Constable Computer-Based exam, the General Intelligence & Reasoning section comprises a total of 20 objective-type multiple-choice questions for a total of 40 marks. Also, there shall be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for every incorrect response. Have a look at the SSC GD Constable exam pattern shared below:

The computer-based examination will consist of one objective-type paper containing 80 questions for 160 marks.

The exam duration shall be 60 minutes.

The computer-based examination will be conducted in English and Hindi only

There will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

SSC GD Constable 2022 Exam: Preparation Tips for General Intelligence & Reasoning section

The reasoning section consists of easy yet lengthy questions in the SSC GD Constable exam. All the candidates should practice unlimited questions from this section to obtain high scores. Have a look at the tips shared below to ace the General Intelligence & Reasoning section of the SSC GD Constable exam.

Learn to Identify Patterns : Candidates should solve a variety of questions as it will help them to learn the techniques to identify the pattern in the question and help them to solve maximum questions with full speed and accuracy in the exam.

Make a Study Schedule: Candidates should prepare time table based on the topics specified in SSC GD Constable General Intelligence & Reasoning syllabus. Make sure to devote study hours to the topics based on past trends and level of difficulty as it will help them to complete the vast syllabus on time.

Cover Relevant Topics : It is important to stay updated with the past trends and get insights into the important topics asked frequently in General Intelligence & Reasoning section. Candidates should solve unlimited questions from topics like analogies, similarities, and differences, arithmetic number series, non-verbal series, coding & decoding, etc., and obtain high scores in the computer-based exam.

Practice Mock Tests: Candidates should practice reasoning mock tests based on the latest pattern to assess the progress of their preparation level. This will help them to focus on improving their weak areas and boost their question-solving speed and accuracy.

Time Management: As there shall be a negative marking of 0.50 marks in the GD Constable exam, the candidates should avoid guesswork for the questions they are doubtful of. By doing this, they will reduce their chances of scoring good marks on the exam. So, they should attempt questions that they are familiar with and have studied during the preparation.

We hope this article was informative for our readers. Candidates should adhere to the best SSC GD Constable exam preparation strategy to ace the General Intelligence & Reasoning section in one attempt. Make sure to memorize all the important topics regularly and practice mock tests for better marks.