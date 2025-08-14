Bihar CGL application form 2025 can be filled up online from 18th August 2025. The candidates can fill out the form online on the official website, which is bssc.bihar.gov. BSSC is conducting the 4th Graduate level examination this year for more than 4500 vacancies. The application form fill up process consists of registration, form fill, uploading of documents and payment of fee. Those who fill out the form successfully will be eligible to appear for the first stage of the selection which is the Prelims exam followed by Mains. Know all the details related to BSSC CGL application form on this page.
BSSC CGL Application Form 2025
Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) aims to fill up 1481 vacancies for the graduate level post for BSSC CGL 4th Joint Competitive Examination under the advertisement. no. 05/2025. The Bihar CGL apply online is all set to begin from 18th August onwards. The candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can fill the BSSC CGL application form from this date onwards up to 17th September 2025.
Bihar CGL Application Date 2025
The Bihar CGL application form can be filled up online from 18th August 2025 onwards. The candidates need to complete the registration, application form process, fee payment, and upload documents for their forms to be accepted. The following table has the list of important dates associated with the BSSC CGL exam.
|
Particulars
|
Dates
|
Bihar CGL 2025 Application Start Date
|
18th August 2025
|
Last Date To Apply for BSSC CGL
|
17th September 2025
How to Apply Online for BSSC CGL 2025 Exam?
The BSSC CGL application form 2025 will open on 18th August 2025. Candidates who meet the required eligibility criteria can fill out the Bihar CGL online form through the official website of the Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC).
To help applicants, we have shared the step-by-step process for filling out the Bihar CGL Application Form:
Step 1: Registration:
Visit the official BSSC website and complete the registration by entering your basic details to generate your Login ID and Password.
Step 2: Login & Selection of Exam:
Use your login credentials to access your account and select "BSSC CGL Recruitment 2025 Exam" from the available options.
Step 3: Filling the Application Form:
Enter all required details in the application form carefully and accurately. Ensure the information matches your official documents.
Step 4: Uploading Documents:
Upload scanned copies of the necessary documents in the prescribed format and high resolution. The required documents are listed below:
- Passport-size Photograph
- Signature
Step 5: Payment of Application Fee:
Pay the applicable fee using online payment modes such as Net Banking, Debit Card, or Credit Card.
Step 6: Final Submission & Printout:
Once the payment is successful, submit the application form. Save and print a copy for your records—this will be useful for future reference or correspondence with BSSC.
Bihar CGL Application Fee
All the candidates who fill out the Bihar CGL application form need to pay the application fee as per their categories. The fee varies depending on the category of the candidate.
|
Category of the candidate
|
Application Fee
|
General / BC / EBC
|
Rs. 540
|
SC / ST / Residents of Bihar
|
Rs. 135
|
Women Candidates (Bihar)
|
Rs. 135
|
Persons with Disabilities (PwD)
|
Rs. 135
|
Candidates from other states (All categories)
|
Rs. 540
