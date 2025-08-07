BSSC CGL Syllabus 2025: Prelims, Mains Exam Syllabus PDF Download

UP Board Compartment Result 2025 OUT
BSSC conducts the BSSC CGL exam to recruit candidates to the posts of Assistant Block Officer, Planning Assistant, Auditor, Junior Statistical Assistant and DEO. In order to qualify the exam one needs to appear for the competitive exam. The exam consists of Prelims and Mains. To qualify the exam, candidates should be familiar with the latest BSSC CGL syllabus. Know the list of important topics that are covered in the Bihar CGL syllabus. 

BSSC CGL Syllabus 2025 

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) conducts the BSSC CGL exam annually. The BSSC CGL 2025 notification has been issued by the BSSC. Candidates who are aiming to crack the exam must check out the latest BSSC CGL syllabus from here. 

The BSSC CGL syllabus 2025 consists of Prelims and Mains exam. The syllabus includes various subjects like General Studies, Science, Maths, Comprehension and Reasoning for which candidates must know which all topics are covered. This will enable them to prepare for the exam and qualify it. Know what is BSSC CGL syllabus for Prelims and Mains exam. 

BSSC CGL Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2025

BSSC conducts the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam to recruit candidates for various government posts in Bihar BSSC CGL Notification 2025 has been released for a total of 1481 vacancies for Assistant Block Officer, Planning Assistant, Auditor, Junior Statistical Assistant and DEO posts. Candidates have to go through the updated syllabus for Prelims and Mains. Bihar CGL Syllabus 2025 is mostly similar for both the Prelims and Mains exams, with only one difference: the Hindi language paper, which is included only in the Mains exam. 

Bihar SSC CGL Syllabus 2025

Exam Conducting Body

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)

Exam Name

BSSC CGL 2025

Mode of Exam

Online

Vacancy

1481

Number of Questions

150

Total Marks

600

Marking Scheme

4 Marks

Negative Marking

1 Mark

Duration

2 hour 15 minutes

Selection Process

Prelims & Mains

Official Website

www.bssc.bihar.gov.in

What is Bihar SSC CGL Selection Process 2025? 

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) appoints candidates based on the following given stages: 

Stage 1- Prelims Exam

Stage 2- Mains Exam

For the BSSC CGL Mains examination, BSSC is expected to shortlist the applicants in the ratio of 1:5 concerning the total number of available vacancies.

BSSC CGL Prelims Exam Pattern 2025

The BSSC CGL Prelims exam is the first stage of the recruitment process. This stage of BSSC CGL exam is qualifying in nature. Check the major highlights of the BSSC CGL Prelims exam pattern below: 

  • The exam duration is of 2 hours and 15 minutes to attempt all questions.
  • For each correct answer, 4 marks will be awarded and 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.
  • The subjects asked in this paper with marks is tabulated below. 

BSSC CGL Prelims Exam Pattern 2025

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

General Studies

50

200

2 hours 15 minutes

General Science and Mathematics

50

200

Comprehension/ Logical Reasoning/ Mental Ability

50

200

Total

150

600

BSSC CGL General Studies Syllabus 

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) CGL General Studies syllabus covers a wide range of topics that are aimed to test a candidate's general awareness and understanding of current events and fundamental concepts from various subjects. Below is the detailed General Studies syllabus for the BSSC CGL Exam:

BSSC CGL General Studies Syllabus

The questions asked in BSSC CGL General Studies are generally of graduate level. However, the General Studies section often aligns with NCERT 10th to 12th standard concepts, especially for Science and Social Studies.

Subject Area

Topics Covered

General Awareness

- Indian History

- Geography of India and Bihar

- Indian Polity and Constitution

- Indian Economy

- Environmental Studies

- Everyday Science

- Sports & Games

- Important National & International Events

Current Affairs

- Recent Appointments

- Awards and Honors

- Government Schemes

- National and International Summits

- Books and Authors

- Important Days and Themes

History

- Ancient, Medieval, and Modern Indian History

- Freedom Movement

- Social and Economic reforms

- Historical personalities and events

Geography

- Physical Geography of India

- Geography of Bihar

- Soil, River Systems, Climate

- Natural Resources and Agriculture

Indian Polity

- Constitution of India

- Fundamental Rights and Duties

- Parliament and State Legislatures

- Panchayati Raj Institutions

- Political System and Governance

Indian Economy

- Basic economic concepts

- Indian economic development

- Budget and Five-Year Plans

- Economic reforms and liberalization

- Agriculture and Industries

General Science

- Physics, Chemistry, Biology (basic level)

- Scientific phenomena in everyday life

- Innovations and Discoveries

Bihar-Specific Knowledge

- Culture, Art, and Heritage

- Geography and Economy

- Recent developments in Bihar

BSSC CGL Maths Syllabus 

opic

Subtopics

Number System

- Whole numbers

- Integers

- Fractions

- LCM & HCF

- Rational & Irrational numbers

Decimals and Fractions

- Operations on decimals

- Conversion between decimals and fractions

Percentages

- Profit and Loss

- Discount

- Marked and Selling Price

Ratio and Proportion

- Direct and Inverse Proportions

- Simple problems

Simple and Compound Interest

- Difference between SI and CI

- Calculations for given time and rate

Time and Work

- Work efficiency

- Pipes and Cisterns

Time, Speed and Distance

- Relative speed

- Boats and Streams

- Trains

Average

- Weighted and combined averages

Algebra

- Linear equations

- Quadratic equations

- Algebraic identities

Geometry

- Basic geometrical concepts

- Properties of triangles, circles, quadrilaterals

Mensuration

- Area and perimeter of 2D shapes

- Volume and surface area of 3D solids

Trigonometry (Basic)

- Trigonometric ratios and identities

- Heights and distances

Statistics

- Mean, Median, Mode

- Bar graph and Pie chart interpretation

Data Interpretation (DI)

- Tables

- Bar graphs

- Pie charts

- Line graphs

Simplification & Approximation

- BODMAS

- Surds and indices

- Estimations

BSSC CGL Mains Exam Pattern 2025

The BSSC CGL Mains exam is taken by those candidates who qualify the Prelims exam. The BSSC CGL exam has two papers that have been listed below. 

  • The BSSC CGL Mains Exam is held in the form of 2 papers.
  • Candidates get 2 hours and 15 minutes for each paper.
  • Paper 1 consists of a language paper (Hindi language) with 100 questions for a total of 400 marks.
  • For the BSSC CGL 2025 Mains Paper 2 there are 3 sections.

BSSC CGL Mains Exam Pattern 2025

Subjects

No. of Questions

Marks

Duration

Paper- 1 

Hindi Language

100

400

2 hours and 15 minutes

Paper- 2

Section A-General Studies

50

200

2 hours and 15 minutes

Section B- General Science and Math

50

200

Section C-Reasoning Ability

50

200

BSSC CGL Reasoning Syllabus 

The Reasoning section in BSSC CGL tests a candidate's logical thinking, analytical skills, and decision-making abilities. The syllabus for Reasoning is same for both Prelims and Mains exam, however, the difficulty level varies. 

Topic

Subtopics Covered

Analogies

- Word-based

- Number-based

- Alphabet-based analogies

Coding-Decoding

- Letter coding

- Number coding

- Symbol coding

- Mixed coding

Classification

- Odd one out (words, numbers, letters)

Series

- Number series

- Alphabet series

- Mixed series

Blood Relations

- Family-based puzzles

- Coded relationships

Direction Sense

- Distance and direction problems

Logical Venn Diagrams

- Interpreting relationships among different groups

Syllogism

- Statements and conclusions

- Deductive reasoning

Seating Arrangement

- Linear and circular arrangements (easy to moderate level)

Puzzle Test

- Simple puzzles based on arrangements, ranking, grouping

Statement & Assumptions

- Logical assumptions and conclusions

Statement & Conclusion

- Verbal reasoning on conclusions drawn from statements

Decision Making

- Applying logic to practical situations

Cause and Effect

- Identifying cause-effect relationships

Non-Verbal Reasoning

- Mirror and water images

- Paper folding and cutting

- Figure series and completion

