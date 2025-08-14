The Bihar CGL eligibility criteria forms the first step towards filling out the BSSC CGL application form. Candidates who have the required eligibility criteria can only fill the application form online. Candidates need to fulfil the age limit and, qualification for the post that they are applying for. Age relaxation is applicable to those who belong to the reserved categories.
BSSC CGL Eligibility Criteria 2025
The BSSC CGL eligibility criteria 2025 is prescribed by the officials in the notification. As per the BSSC CGL 2025 notification, only those candidates can fill out the application form who meet the eligibility criteria set by BSSC. The eligibility criteria mainly consists of fulfilling the age limit, educational qualification, and nationality. Here we have explained the Bihar CGL eligibility criteria in detail.
Here is a brief of the BSSC CGL eligibility criteria:
|
Criteria
|
Details
|
Nationality
|
Indian citizen
|
Educational Qualification
|
Graduation from a recognised university or institution
|
Age Limit
|
21 to 37 years for general male candidates; age relaxation applies to reserved categories.
|
Age Relaxation
|
5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC categories
What is the Age Limit to Apply for BSSC CGL 2025?
The candidates should be between the age 21 years to 37 years as on 01/08/2025. Only those candidates who fall in this age limit can apply online for Bihar CGL exam. The candidates who belong the the reserved category are eligible to avail age relaxation as stated below.
|
Category of the candidate
|
Upper Age Relaxation
|
Unserved (Male)
|
37 years
|
Unserved (Female)
|
40 years
|
Other Backwards Class, Extremely Backwards Class (Male and Female)
|
40 years
|
Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe (Male and Female)
|
42 years
Bihar CGL Educational Qualification
As the BSSC CGL 2025 notification has been released for several posts that include ASO, Planning Assistant, JSA, DEO, etc, hence the educational qualification varies. The post with the Bihar CGL educational qualification is given in the table below.
|
Post Name
|
Educational Qualification
|
Department Name
|
Assistant Section Officer (ASO)
|
Candidates must possess a Graduation from a recognized University
|
General Administration Department, Bihar, Patna
|
Planning Assistant
|
Candidates must possess a Graduation from a recognized University
|
Planning & Development Department
|
Junior Statistical Assistant (JSA)
|
Candidates must have completed a Graduation in Mathematics/ Economics or Commerce or Statistics from a recognized university
|
Department of Labour Resources Directorate Planning and Training (Planning), Bihar, Patna
|
Data Entry Operator (DEO)
|
Graduation from a recognized University with PGDCA or BCA/BSC (IT) or equivalent from a recognized Institute
Graduation from a recognized University with PGDCA or BCA/BSC (IT) or equivalent from a recognized Institute
|
Finance Department, Bihar, Patna
|
Auditor
|
Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University in any one of the subjects: Commerce, Economics, Statistics, or Mathematics
|
Audit Directorate, Finance Department, Bihar, Patna
|
Auditor Cooperation Committees
|
Graduate (with Mathematics) or Bachelor of Commerce from a recognized University
|
Co-operative Department, Bihar, Patna
