IBSAT 2020 Exam: All about Eligibility, Important Dates, Exam Pattern, Syllabus and Admit Card

ICFAI Business School (IBS) is one of the best B-Schools in the country that provides excellent academic delivery and infrastructure to its students. IBS also offers innovative and globally accepted programs and great opportunities for all-round development. The institute believes in 100% case-based learning which makes it a unique MBA institute.

Every year IBS conducts IBSAT entrance exam to shortlist candidates for its nine campuses which are equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure. Alongside, it should also be noted that approximately 50,000-60,000 students appear in this exam to become associated with IBS.

In this article, you would get to understand all the information which is necessary to become associated with IBS through IBSAT.

Eligibility Criteria for IBSAT 2020

Eligibility criteria is a significant aspect to consider before registering for an entrance exam. It is a preliminary short listing of those candidates who are fit to be considered for appearing in an exam. The Eligibility criteria for IBSAT is mentioned as under:

Graduation (any discipline) with 50% and above marks.

All applicants should have completed a minimum of 15 years of regular education (on 10+2+3 or 10+2+4 basis). Applicants who have completed their graduation on a one-time sitting basis or on a 2-year basis are not eligible.

Applicants in their final year bachelor's degree course are also eligible to apply, provided they complete their graduation requirements including practical examinations / viva / assignments before May 31, 2020.

How to Register for IBSAT 2020

There is a common application form to register for all the campuses of IBS. Before registering yourself for the exam, make following arrangements:

Arrange for important documents such as mark sheet of Xth, XIIth and graduation as they will be required in filling the application form.

Keep aside a colour photograph (Full face till the shoulders) in jpeg or gif format. The photograph size should not exceed 25KB and should be approximately 140 – 160 pixels

Decide the campus preference in mind so that you do not face any ambiguity while filling the form

To apply through ONLINE MODE, visit the official website of the IBS BUSINESS SCHOOL

Note: You can apply to take admission in IBS Hyderabad through any of the below mentioned test scores:

IBSAT Score GMAT Score CAT Score NMAT by GMAC MAT Score CMAT Score XAT Score

Structure and Pattern of IBSAT 2020

Structure and pattern of paper needs to be understood well when you aim to appear in an entrance exam. The structure of an exam will equip you with all the necessary information that would aid you to crack the entrance exam within the stipulated time limit.

For your better understanding, we have given below structure of IBSAT exam. After taking a glance at it, you would shortlist the important areas on which you need to focus your attention to get the best scores:

IBSAT 2020 Syllabus: Section-wise

IBSAT is a computer-based test which comprises of 4 sections. The syllabus of each section is mentioned as under:

Verbal Ability Section

This section aims to test the verbal aptitude of the aspirants through these topics:

Reading Comprehension Verbal Reasoning Syllogisms Contextual usage Analogies

Quantitative Aptitude Section

This section aims to test the quantities aptitude of the aspirants through these topics:

Geometry Arithmetic and Algebra

Data Adequacy & Data Interpretation

This sections aims to test the data interpretation aptitude of the aspirants through these topics:

Bar Chart Pie Diagrams Line Charts Mixed Charts

Selection Process for IBSAT 2020

It is important to understand the selection process for the entrance exam in which you have applied. If you would be aware of the selection process before-hand, then preparation would become a cake-walk.

The selection process also means that there are various stages wherein you have high chances to get eliminated. Hence, performing at your best is the only option which you have. Here we bring for you various stages wherein your aptitude and attitude would be analyzed on several dimensions.

List of Institutes/Colleges and Programmes under IBSAT 2020

IBSAT offer admission as per the merit scored by the candidate in IBSAT along with the GD/PI which follows thereon. There are 9 campuses of IBSAT which accept the score of IBSAT. Find out about the institutes and the campuses.

Important Dates for IBSAT 2020

It is crucial to note the important dates of an entrance exam. These dates act as a countdown for your preparation and also help in mapping the study schedule and also enable a candidate to manage their time effectively. The exam events commence from the month of July and extends till January next year.

IBSAT Exam Schedule Dates (Tentative) Online Application Begins July 1, 2020 IBSAT 2020 Entrance Examination December 26 & December 27, 2020 Declaration of Result January 2021

Highlights of IBSAT 2020 Test

IBSAT is a computer based test. It is conducted at 100 Test Centers across India. This test scores the applicant’s ability in quantitative techniques, data interpretation, data adequacy, vocabulary, analytical reasoning, and reading comprehension. This test gives the applicants a single window opportunity to apply to 9 IBS campuses. IBS campuses are located at Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Dehradun, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.

