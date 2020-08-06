SNAP 2020 Exam Pattern: Know Major Changes, Marking Scheme, No. of Questions, Sections and cut-off

The SNAP 2020 Exam Pattern is one of the crucial foundation of exam preparation for the aspirants. SNAP MBA Entrance Exam is conducted in Online mode since 2019 and lot of changes were introduced in the MBA entrance exam. Aspirants planning take up SNAP Exam can find all the key changes for the online test. Find out the changes being introduced and how aspirants should prepare for the upcoming SNAP exam here:-

SNAP 2020 - Exam Pattern Highlights

S.No. SNAP Exam Pattern Highlight 1 Exam Conducting Body Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune 2 SNAP Exam Date 2nd Sunday of December 2020 (Tentative) 3 SNAP Exam Duration 120 minutes 4 Mode of Examination Computer-based Exam (Online) 5 No. of sections Four (General English, QA&DI, Analytical & Logical Reasoning, and Current Affairs) 6 No. of questions 115 7 Type of Questions Normal Questions (MCQs) - 110 Special Questions (non-MCQs) - 5 8 Options per question For each MCQ there will be 4 option choices 9 Marking Scheme Differential marking scheme per section 10 Negative marking per question 25% of the marks allotted per questions

SNAP 2020 Exam Pattern

Find out the SNAP Exam pattern to understand the structure of the exam. Accordingly, you can prepare a strategy to crack the exam with a high percentile.

Exam Duration

SNAP exam is conducted from 1400-1600 hours i.e. 2 hours (120 minutes) in single shift on the D-day.

Number of Questions

From this year onwards Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Test carries 115 questions to test the aptitude of the candidates. This means that candidates would be required to answer lesser questions to score a good percentile. However, the time limit to answer 115 questions remains 2 hours i.e. 120 minutes.

SNAP 2020 Exam: Find out the changes in the Eligibility Criteria

Change introduced: In 2018, candidates were required to solve 130 questions (110 MCQs + 20 Non-MCQs) in 120 minutes in the SNAP exam. Therefore, the exam conducting body has reduced the total count of the questions this year.

Type of Questions

The SNAP test, like the CAT exam will be a mix of Normal Questions (MCQs) and Special questions (non-MCQs). Candidates will have to solve 110 objective type questions and 5 non-objective questions to score a good percentile. Each Normal Question will give four options choices to the candidate from among which one will be the correct option.

Change introduced: Unlike the last year, where all the sections had non-MCQ questions, in SNAP 2020, aspirants will find 5 Special questions (non-objective questions) in the QA&DI section only.

SNAP 2020: No. of questions per Section

Section Normal Questions (MCQs) Special Questions (Non-MCQs) Total Questions General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability 30 0 30 Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency 30 5 35 Analytical & Logical Reasoning 30 0 30 Current Affairs 20 0 20 Total 110 5 115

SNAP 2020: Differential Marking Scheme Introduced

Along with the changes that have been introduced in the composition of the question type (i.e. normal and special questions), a few changes have also been introduced in the Marking scheme of the SNAP exam as well. SNAP 2020 will see differential marking scheme for various sections and composition of questions.

The normal questions will carry 1.5 marks for the General English and Analytical and Reasoning section. For the QA&DI section and Current affair section, normal questions will carry +1 marks

For the Special questions, which are there in the QA&DI section, a candidate will get +2, if answered correctly.

SNAP 2020: Important Dates to mark in your MBA Exam calendar

SNAP Exam Negative Marking

Each wrong answer will attract negative marks of 25% for both Normal / Special Question.

Change introduced: In SNAP 2020, candidates will see differential marking scheme for various sections and type of questions unlike SNAP 2018 where the normal questions carried +1 Mark for Each Correct Answer and special questions would help candidate score +2 Marks for Each Correct Answer. However, -0.50 Mark was to be deducted for each wrong answer.

SNAP 2020 Marking Scheme

Section Marks per Normal Question Marks Per special question Total Marks General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability 1.5 (x30) 0 45 Analytical & Logical Reasoning 1.5 (x30) 0 45 Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency 1 (x30) 2 (x5) 40 Current Affairs 1 (x20) 0 20 Total Marks 150

Candidates are advised to prepare for the non-MCQ questions with complete dedication as these questions hold more weightage in the exam. These questions also hold potential to help the candidates score good percentile in the exam, if answered correctly.

SNAP 2020: All about application fee, payment method and mode of registration

How SNAP exam differs from other MBA entrance exams?

SNAP exam is an important MBA entrance exam that you must appear for, if you are planning to join top MBA institute in the state of Maharashtra. The B-schools affiliated to SIU offer niche MBA specialisations that are high in demand considering the market scenario and the demand for skilled professionals in niche domains. However, scoring a high percentile in SNAP needs dedication from the candidates who are simultaneously preparing for the other MBA entrances. So, if you wish to secure a seat in top B-schools that are not IIMs, then SNAP is the next options that you can consider.

Take a look at this comparative table that will tell you few parameters on the basis of which SNAP exam differs from other MBA entrance exams:

Parameter SNAP Exam CAT Exam NMAT Exam Mode of Exam Online Online Online No. of questions 115 110 120 Exam Duration 120 minutes 180 minutes 120 minutes No. of Sections 4 3 3 Type of Questions MCQs and non-MCQs MCQs and non-MCQs Only MCQs Marking Scheme +1 to +1.5 (MCQs) +2 for Non MCQs +3 for all questions +1 for all questions Negative Marking 25% of marks allotted per question 1/3 for MCQs No negative marking for non-MCQs No negative marking Sectional time limit No Yes (60mins for each section) No Difficulty Level Moderate High Moderate Top Colleges SIBM, SCMHRD, SIIB, SIBM among others IIMs NMIMS, SPJIMR, Xavier University Bhubaneswar, among others

For more such articles on NMAT and other MBA Entrance exams, keep visiting MBA section of jagranjosh.com!

Also Read: About SNAP Exam Eligibility Criteria – Click Here

Also Read: About SNAP Exam Syllabus – Click Here

Also Read: About SNAP Test Centers – Click Here

Also Read: About SNAP Exam Pattern – Click Here

Also Read: About SNAP Exam Registration Process – Click Here

Also Read: About SNAP Exam Important Dates – Click Here

Also Read: About SNAP List of Participating Institutes – Click Here

Also Read: About SNAP Selection Process – Click Here

Also Read: About SNAP Exam Analysis – Click Here