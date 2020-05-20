IBPS PO/Clerk/SO Provisional Allotment Result 2020 Out @ibps.in: Check CRP-VIII Merit List of Bank Recruitment

IBPS Result & Provisional Allotment 2020 announced by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) for IBPS PO, IBPS Clerk and IBPS SO under CRP VIII Recruitment drive. The Provisional Merit List or Reserve List is now available online for IBPS PO/Clerk/SO 2019-2020. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS PO 2018, IBPS Clerk 2018, IBPS SO 2018 can now check the final results by visiting the official website till 30 June 2020. In this article, we have shared below the direct link on which candidates can check their results without any difficulty. Also, check the detailed process to know your result of the provisional allotment below.

Earlier, the IBPS had postponed the release of final results of provisional merit list under CRP VIII & CRP IX recruitment process due to COVID-19 pandemic. However, the IBPS has no started releasing the results on its official website. It is expected that IBPS will soon release the IBPS PO Notification 2020 and IBPS RRB 2020 Notification as well on its official website for recruitment of candidates as Probationary Officers and in Regional Rural Banks, respectively.

Let's now have a look at the direct links to check result of IBPS PO, Clerk, SO recruitment:

How to Check IBPS Provisional Allotment Result?

Step 1: Visit ibps.in

Step 2: Click on 'View Provisional Allotment for CRP Clerks/PO-MT/SPL-VIII’

Step 3: Enter Registration Number or Roll Number, Password and Captcha Code

Step 4: Download List

IBPS Recruitment 2020

Check below the exam dates of IBPS PO/Clerk/SO/ RRB recruitment 2020 in detail:

IBPS Exam Calendar 2020