Kerala SSLC SAY and Revaluation 2023 Date, Scrutiny Form, Fees and Important Instructions

Kerala Board has declared the class 10th result today, May 19, 2023. Students who have failed the board exams or are dissatisfied with their marks can appear for the supplementary exams or apply for the revaluation at dhsekerala.gov.in. Check details here

Kerala Board SSLC Result 2023: The Kerala Board of Public Examinations has announced the class 10th result today, May 19, 2023, in online mode. Those students who are unable to score minimum passing marks in the board exams or are not satisfied with their marks can appear for the supplementary exams or apply for revaluation. They are required to submit the application forms through the official websites i.e.dhsekerala.gov.in

According to the released data, the overall pass percentage for Kerala SSLC exams is 99.70%. A total of 4,19,128 regular students appeared, out of which 4,17,764 passed in the class 10th board exams. Out of the total students who appeared 2,54,481 were girls and 2,13,647 boys. Whereas a total of 68,604 students have secured all A+.

Read More on this - Kerala SSLC Result Toppers List 2023: Check Kerala Board 10th Class Grading System, Marks and Pass Percentage

Kerala 10th Board Exam Result 2023 Rechecking

Candidates who have doubts in the marking scheme and are not satisfied with their marks can apply for the rechecking of the answer sheets after the announcement of the class 10 results. Students need to make the payment of the required fee on the basis of the number of answer sheets they wish to give for the scrutiny or rechecking process.

According to the media reports, the application process for revaluation process will begin from tomorrow, May 20, 2023, and students can submit their applications till May 24, 2023, to complete the Kerala SSLC result 2023 rechecking application process.

Kerala Board SSLC Result 2023: Highlights

Overview Specifications Name of the Board Kerala Board of Public Examinations Kerala SSLC Result Date 2023 May 19, 2023 Result Status Announced Official websites to check results dhsekerala.gov.in

Kerala SSLC SAY Exam 2023

Kerala Board Save a Year (SAY) or supplementary exams will be conducted after the declaration of the results. Kerala class 10th SAY exams provide students with a second chance at improving their scores in the regular board examinations.

Students appearing for the supplementary exams are required to register from the official website. According to recent updates, students can apply for only 3 papers to appear for supplementary exams.

The compartmental application link will be made available after the announcement of the Kerala 10th public exam result 2023. Whereas, the results of the Kerala Board 10th supplementary exams 2023 will also be announced within a month of the completion of the exam.

Kerala SSLC SAY Exam 2023 Dates

Candidates who are applying for the Kerala Board class 10th supplementary exams can check the important dates mentioned in the table given below:

Events

Dates Kerala SSLC SAY Exam Date June 7 to 14, 2023 Announcement of Kerala SSLC SAY Result 2023 June last week

How to apply for Kerala SSLC SAY Exam 2023?

Students who are appearing for the Kerala SSLC compartmental exams can follow the steps that are listed below to complete the application process.

Step 1: Go to the official websites of Kerala board i.e. dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on class 10th supplementary application links available

Step 3: Register using the necessary login details and then click on submit

Step 4: The supplementary application form will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Now, enter all the details required in the registration form and upload the valid documents as mentioned in the given format

Step 6: Make the payment of the prescribed registration fee online and then click on final submission button

Step 7: Download the Kerala board SSLC supplementary application form and print a hard copy for future use

What after Kerala Board 10th SAY Result 2023?

Once the results are declared, students must collect their original marksheets from their respective schools within a few days. If students fail to pass the Kerala 10th supplementary exams 2023, then they will have to appear for the Kerala board class 10th examination next year.

Also Read: Kerala SSLC Result 2023 LIVE Updates Out: Overall pass percentage 99.70%, Check at at keralapareekshabhavan.in

