NMAT 2019 Final Result Out - Check here, direct link available

NMAT Result 2019 - GMAC which is the official NMAT exam organizing body, has released the NMAT 2019 result for all the NMAT by GMAC exam takers. Candidates who have appeared for the MBA entrance exam can check their NMAT by GMAC exam score by using their user ID and password. The exam conducting body will Soon declare the names of shortlisted candidates along with their application and roll number.

Here in this article, find out how to access your NMAT 2019 MBA exam result. After the scores are declared by GMAC, the NMAT scores and result will be sent to five institutes picked by candidates during the registration process. It is then the participating institute that will announce the shortlisted candidates for final selection round based on the NMAT scores. The NMAT by GMAC exam exam window was active from October 4 till December 17, 2019.

NMAT by GMAC 2019 Result: Important Dates

Before we get to the result of NMAT by GMAC exam, let us take a look at the important events that may take place before and after the NMAT by GMAC result. It is crucial for candidates to familiarise themselves with the NMAT important dates.

NMAT by GMAC 2019 - Important Dates

S.No. NMAT by GMAC Events Important Dates 1 NMAT by GMAC Exam October 04, 2019 to December 17, 2019 2 NMAT Result (Final) 3rd week of January, 2020 3 Download Official Scorecard March 31, 2020

How to check NMAT Result?

Follow the steps given below to obtain the result of NMAT by GMAC:

Visit the official website of GMAC

Login with email ID and password

Enter Date of Birth

Enter security code and submit

Candidates will be able to access their NMAT by GMAC result. Now let’s find out what’s included in the NMAT scorecard:

The scorecard will have the range of scores for each section:

NMAT by GMAC Score Range

S No. Section Score range 1 Quantitative Skills 0-144 2 Language Skills 0-96 3 Logical Reasoning skills 0-120 Total 0-360

NMAT by GMAC final scorecard will contain a scaled score for each section, a total score as well as a percentile ranking.

Scaled Score- All the test forms are equated to account for any differences in overall difficulty and the raw scores are placed in a common place. This process is done in order to ensure the test scores are comparable across test forms.

Final Percentile Scores- After all candidates have appeared for the NMAT 2018, the final percentile for each year is calculated at the end of the year. Candidates score card and the score card sent to participating institutes will be updated with the final percentiles announced in the third week of January, 2019.

After the result of NMAT by GMAC exams are announced, the participating institutes will announce their cut off. Post which, each institute will release a list of selected candidates based on the NMAT cut off. Shortlisted candidates will then have to appear for Personal Interview and Group Discussion as a final round for final admission.

