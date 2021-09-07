NTA UGC NET 2021 Application Correction Window Opens @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: Check How to Make Changes in Online Application Form of June 2021 & Dec 2020 Exam

NTA UGC NET 2021 Application Correction Window Opens @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: In this article, we have shared the step-by-step process of making corrections (if any) in the online application form of the UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Combined Exam to be held in October 2021.

NTA UGC NET 2021 Application Correction Window Opens @ugcnet.nta.nic.in: National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online application correction window for UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Combined Exam from 7th to 12th September 2021 (upto 11:50 pm). If candidates have mistakenly filled wrong in the application form, here is an opportunity for them to make corrections in their online application form.

How to Make Changes in Online Application Form of NTA UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Exam?

For making any corrections or modifications in the UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Online Application Form, candidates are required to visit the official website of NTA i.e. ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The Home Page for the UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Exam will open. Candidates are required to click on the link “Correction Application Form UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 Cycles”.

A new page will open which will ask the already registered candidates to sign in. Those candidates who want to make any corrections or modifications are required to log in with the details: Application Number, Password, and Security Pin showed in the CAPTCHA. All the registered candidates for the said examination are advised to visit the website and verify their particulars. They are further advised to make corrections in their particulars, in their respective registration form, wherever incorrect or incomplete.

The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, (if any), latest by 12th September 2021 (up to 11.50 p.m.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (if applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM Wallet generated during the online correction. The correction facility will be available on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Please note that the correction facility is available only to those candidates who have already successfully submitted the application form along with the requisite fee on or before 6th September 2021. The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, if any, only during the period specified above. Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them the candidates need to be very careful while making correction(s). Any further change would not be permitted after 11:50 p.m., 12th September 2021, under any circumstances.

NOTE: No change in the online Application Form of UGC-NET June 2021 & December 2020 Cycles will be entertained through fax/hard copy application, including email, etc.

Below are some Important Dates for the NTA UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Combined Exam:

UGC NET June 2021 & Dec 2020 Combined Exam Important Dates Online Application and Registration Date (Previous-Dec 2020 Exam) 2nd February to 9th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM) Online Application and Registration Date (NEW-June 2021 Exam) 10th August to 5th September 2021 (upto 11:50 pm) Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fees (Previous-Dec 2020 Exam) 10th March 2021 (till 11:50 PM) Last Date of Online Payment of Application Fees (NEW-June 2021 Exam) 6th September 2021 (upto 11:50 pm) Correction of Online Application Form 12th to 16th March 2021 (up to 11.50 p.m.) Correction of Online Application Form (Both June 2021 & Dec 2020 Exam) 07 September to 12 September 2021 Direct Link to Correct Application Form Downloading of Admit Cards To be announced later on the website UGC NET 2021 Combined Exam Dates New Dates - Wednesday 6th to Friday 8th October 2021 and Sunday 17th to Tuesday 19th October 2021 Date for announcing results To be announced later

This year, in order to regularize the UGC-NET examination cycles, the National Testing Agency (NTA), with the concurrence of UGC, has merged both UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles so that they be conducted together in CBT mode. UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Combined Exam will be conducted by NTA from 6th to 8th and 17th to 19th October 2021 in 81 subjects at selected Examination Centers spread across the country for the post of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) or Assistant Professor only.