JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

RRB NTPC & RRB Group D Grievance Committee Report Update: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said 3 Lakh Representation Received, Solutions will be notified soon

RRB NTPC & RRB Group D Grievance Committee Report Update: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that High Power Committee has received around 3 Lakh Representations. The committee will soon notify solutions for the issues related to RRB NTPC Result & RRB Group D Exam.

Created On: Mar 7, 2022 13:46 IST
RRB NTPC & RRB Group D Grievance Committee Report Update
RRB NTPC & RRB Group D Grievance Committee Report Update

RRB NTPC & RRB Group D Grievance Committee Report Update: As per the latest information shared by Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the High Power Committee formed for look ing into the Concerns of Candidates over RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2021 & RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 Exam has received around 3 Lakh representation from the candidates. The committee has analyzed all of these recommendations and is soon going to come up with solutions. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon notify these solutions through its official website.

Railway Recruitment Updates 2022
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said over 1.89 Lakh RRB/RRC Group C&D vacancies filled in last 5 Years

Over 2.65 Lakh Posts Lying Vacant in Indian Railways said Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Check RRB NTPC & RRB Group D 2022 Apprentice Recruitment Update

Check IRMS 2022 Indian Railway Management Service UPSC CSE Recruitment

RRB NTPC & RRB Group D Grievance Committee Report Update 2022

The Railways officials said that they have received concerns on their web programme — iroams.com/outreach and through email - rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in. Camps were held across zones by the Railway Recruitment Boards, which included personal interaction/email and paper submissions, it said. The deadline to raise objections was February 16, 2022. The Committee is going through the following issues raised by candidates and will be giving recommendations:

  1. Results of 1st Stage CBT of CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) and methodology used for shortlisting candidates for 2nd Stage CBT without affecting existing shortlisted candidates
  2. Introduction of 2nd Stage CBT in CEN RRC 01/2019

The constitution of committee is as follows:

  1. Deepak Peter Chairperson Principal Executive Director (Industrial Relations), Railway Board
  2. Rajiv Gandhi Member Secretary Executive Director Establishment (RRB), Railway Board
  3. Aditya Kumar Member Chief Personnel Officer (Administration), Western Railway
  4. Jagdish Alagar Member Chairperson RRB/Chennai
  5. Mukesh Gupta Member Chairperson RRB/Bhopal

RRB NTPC 2022 Updates
Check RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Result Updates
Check RRB NTPC Result 2022 Official Press Release by Ministry of Railways
Check RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result CEN 01/ 2019 Analysis
Check RRB NTPC CEN 01/2019 Vacancy Details 2022
Check RRB NTPC Result 2022 Candidates Login Process to Download Scorecard
Check RRB NTPC Region-wise CBT-1 Shortlisted Candidates Detail for 35281 Vacancies in Indian Railways
Check the Minimum Qualifying Marks for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam in Detail
Check RRB NTPC 2021 Eligibility Criteria
RRB NTPC 2022 CBAT Pattern

RRB NTPC 2022 Typing Skill Test (TST)

Check RRB NTPC Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Check RRB NTPC 2022 Exam FAQs

RRB NTPC Result Concerns Raised by Railways Aspirants

One of the major concerns raised by the candidates are that Railway Recruitment Board has shortlisted 7 Lakh Roll Numbers instead of 7 Lakh candidates while declaring RRB nTPC CBT-1 Results. This means that a candidate might have been shortlisted for both graduate and under graduate posts that reduces the chances of other candidates to get shortlisted for CBT-2. Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Shortlisted Candidates Detail for 35281 Vacancies Recruitment under Non-Technical Popular Categories in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways on 14th & 15th January 2022. More than 1.25 crore eligible candidates applied & appeared for the exam and over 7 Lakh candidates (Roll Numbers) have been shortlisted for the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2).

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Updates (RRC CEN 01/2019)
Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts 2021 Changed Exam Pattern and Syllabus
Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy
Check RRB Group D 2021 Minimum Qualifying Marks
Check RRB Group D 2021 FAQs
Check RRB Group D 2021 Exam & Admit Card Rules

RRB Group D 2022 Exam Preparation Material
Get Free RRB Group D 2021 Exam Study Material
Check How to Clear RRB Group D 2021 Exam in First Attempt
Check RRB Group D 2021 Preparation tips & Strategy
Download Previous Year Papers of RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Exam
Practice RRB Group D Mock Tests with Answers
Check RRB Group D 2021 Exam Top 5 Daily Routine Practices to crack CBT

RRB Group D Exam Concerns Raised by Railways Aspirants

The other concern is related to the change in selection process of RRB Group D Recruitment. Recently, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has changed the exam pattern of RRB Group D 2022 Exam and Introduced CBT-2 in RRB Group D 2022 Exam. Earlier it was a single-window exam and now after the announcement it has become a two tier exam. The official notification stated that “In view of the large number of applications received, Railways have decided to conduct Two Stage Computer Based Tests (CBTs).” More than 1.15 crores candidates applied for the RRB Group D Level-1 2021 Recruitment. RRB Group D Exam was scheduled to be held from 23rd February 2022 in multiple phases. This exam has been official postponed now.

FAQ

Q1. What are the RRB NTPC Result Concerns Raised by Railways Aspirants?

One of the major concerns raised by the candidates are that Railway Recruitment Board has shortlisted 7 Lakh Roll Numbers instead of 7 Lakh candidates while declaring RRB NTPC CBT-1 Results

Q2. What are the RRB Group D Exam Concerns Raised by Railways Aspirants?

The other concern is related to the change in selection process of RRB Group D Recruitment. Recently, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has changed the exam pattern of RRB Group D 2022 Exam and Introduced CBT-2 in RRB Group D 2022 Exam.
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

3 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.