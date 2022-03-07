RRB NTPC & RRB Group D Grievance Committee Report Update: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said 3 Lakh Representation Received, Solutions will be notified soon

RRB NTPC & RRB Group D Grievance Committee Report Update: As per the latest information shared by Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, the High Power Committee formed for look ing into the Concerns of Candidates over RRB NTPC CBT-1 Result 2021 & RRB Group D CEN RRC 01/2019 Exam has received around 3 Lakh representation from the candidates. The committee has analyzed all of these recommendations and is soon going to come up with solutions. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon notify these solutions through its official website.

High Power Committee को करीब 3 lakh representations मिले। Committee ने इनका विश्लेषण कर लिया है। कुछ ही दिनों में RRB समाधान notify कर देगा।#रेलवे_भर्ती — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 5, 2022

RRB NTPC & RRB Group D Grievance Committee Report Update 2022

The Railways officials said that they have received concerns on their web programme — iroams.com/outreach and through email - rrbcommittee@railnet.gov.in. Camps were held across zones by the Railway Recruitment Boards, which included personal interaction/email and paper submissions, it said. The deadline to raise objections was February 16, 2022. The Committee is going through the following issues raised by candidates and will be giving recommendations:

Results of 1st Stage CBT of CEN 01/2019 (NTPC) and methodology used for shortlisting candidates for 2nd Stage CBT without affecting existing shortlisted candidates Introduction of 2nd Stage CBT in CEN RRC 01/2019

The constitution of committee is as follows:

Deepak Peter Chairperson Principal Executive Director (Industrial Relations), Railway Board Rajiv Gandhi Member Secretary Executive Director Establishment (RRB), Railway Board Aditya Kumar Member Chief Personnel Officer (Administration), Western Railway Jagdish Alagar Member Chairperson RRB/Chennai Mukesh Gupta Member Chairperson RRB/Bhopal

RRB NTPC Result Concerns Raised by Railways Aspirants

One of the major concerns raised by the candidates are that Railway Recruitment Board has shortlisted 7 Lakh Roll Numbers instead of 7 Lakh candidates while declaring RRB nTPC CBT-1 Results. This means that a candidate might have been shortlisted for both graduate and under graduate posts that reduces the chances of other candidates to get shortlisted for CBT-2. Railway Recruitment Board released the RRB NTPC 2021 CBT-1 Shortlisted Candidates Detail for 35281 Vacancies Recruitment under Non-Technical Popular Categories in various Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways on 14th & 15th January 2022. More than 1.25 crore eligible candidates applied & appeared for the exam and over 7 Lakh candidates (Roll Numbers) have been shortlisted for the 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2).

RRB Group D Exam Concerns Raised by Railways Aspirants

The other concern is related to the change in selection process of RRB Group D Recruitment. Recently, Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has changed the exam pattern of RRB Group D 2022 Exam and Introduced CBT-2 in RRB Group D 2022 Exam. Earlier it was a single-window exam and now after the announcement it has become a two tier exam. The official notification stated that “In view of the large number of applications received, Railways have decided to conduct Two Stage Computer Based Tests (CBTs).” More than 1.15 crores candidates applied for the RRB Group D Level-1 2021 Recruitment. RRB Group D Exam was scheduled to be held from 23rd February 2022 in multiple phases. This exam has been official postponed now.