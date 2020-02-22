SBI Clerk Prelims Memory Based Paper 2020: Check Questions Asked

SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam is being conducted online on 22 February in different shifts. Lakhs of candidates have already appeared for the exam in Shift 1/2/3 of 22nd Feb. The next SBI Clerk Prelims exam date is 29 February and 1 & 8 March 2020. For the ease of the candidates who would appear for the online preliminary exam in upcoming dates, we have shared here the complete Memory Based Question Paper of each section - Reasoning Ability, English Language and Numerical ability. Before you appear for the SBI Clerk 2020 exam, go through these memory based questions and know the type of questions asked in the examination.

As per the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Analysis & Review 2020, the overall difficulty level of the exam was Easy to Moderate. Candidates shared that they were able to make around 75 - 82 good attempts. The SBI Clerk Prelims question paper was set on the basis of notified SBI Clerk Syllabus. It is advisable that candidates should definitely cover questions mentioned below to score high marks in the SBI Clerk Exam 2020.

Have a look at the Important Memory Based Questions below and be well prepared for the SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 exam:

SBI Clerk Exam Analysis & Review 2020 (22 February): Questions Asked & Difficulty Level

SBI Clerk Memory Based Paper 2020

Numerical Ability: In this section, the topics from which questions were asked are Quadratic Equation, Number Series, Data Interpretation. Simplification and Arithmetic. Have a look at the detailed memory based paper below:

Numerical Ability (35 Marks/35 MCQs/20 minutes) Quadratic Equation Number Series Arithmetic - Ratio & Proportion, Profit & Loss, Percentage, Time & Work, Time & Distance, Averages, SI & CI, Mensuration, Probability Data Interpretation - Tabular, Bar Graph, Line Graph, Pie Chart Simplification

Reasoning Ability: In each shift, 3 puzzles were asked in the Reasoning Ability section apart from Blood relations, Coding-Decoding, Alphanumeric Series, Inequality, Syllogism, Alphabet-based questions and others. Here are the types of questions asked in SBI Clerk Prelims exam:

Reasoning Ability (35 Marks/35 MCQs/20 minutes) Puzzles - Circular Seating Arrangement; Order and Ranking based; Row-based, Box-based, Floor Based; Month Based; Day-based Syllogism Inequalities Alphanumeric series Direction Sense Coding-Decoding - Chinese Coding Blood Relation Alphabet-based - Inheritance, Imported, Objects,

English Language: This section consists of 30 questions from Reading Comprehension, Fillers, Cloze Test, word usage, spelling errors, error detection, and synonym & antonym. Here is the break-up of full section:

English Language (30 Marks/30 MCQs/20 minutes) Reading Comprehension Synonyms & Antonyms Para Jumbles Sentence Rearrangement Fillers - Single/Doubles Cloze Test Spotting Error Error Detection

Overall, the exam was conducted in line with the other bank exams. No major changes were observed in the SBI Clerk Exam 2020.

Frequently Asked Questions on SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 Exam

Q. What is the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam Date 2020?

A. The SBI Clerk Prelims Exam will be held on 22 Feb, 29 Feb, 1 March & 8 March.

Q. What is the Difficulty Level of SBI Clerk Prelims 2020?

A. The overall difficulty level of SBI Clerk Prelims exam was Easy to Moderate.

Q. Do candidates need to obtain SBI Clerk Cut Off to qualify the Prelims exam?

A. Yes, candidates need to get the SBI Clerk Prelims Cut off marks 2020 to get shortlisted for Mains examination.

Q. When will the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2020 declared?

A. The State Bank of India will declare the result of the SBI Clerk Prelims exam in the month of March 2020.

Q. When will the SBI conduct the SBI Clerk Mains 2020 Exam ?

A. The SBI Clerk Mains exam will be held on 19 April 2020.